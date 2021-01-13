Elliott Aviation Completes Acquisition of TMG

MOLINE, Ill. and ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Aviation ("Elliott"), a portfolio company of Summit Park, is pleased to announce that it has acquired The Maintenance Group ("TMG" or the "Company"). Headquartered at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta, GA, TMG provides maintenance, repair and overhaul, and fixed base operations services to business aviation customers. The Company has recognized expertise in servicing Gulfstream, Falcon, and Bombardier Challenger airframes. TMG's capabilities include major airframe inspections, structural repairs and modifications, wing corrosion repair, DAR import / export airworthiness approvals, STC installation and certification projects, and pre-purchase inspections.

Elliott is a leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul, fixed based operations services, and aircraft sales and brokerage services to the business aviation industry with locations in Moline, IL, Des Moines, IA, and Minneapolis, MN. Summit Park invested in Elliott in January 2020, and TMG marks the first add-on acquisition for the platform.

Greg Sahr, CEO of Elliott, said, "We are happy to welcome a highly-talented group of experienced maintenance technicians in a geography that will help us expand our overall maintenance capabilities. Through our 85-year history, the Elliott brand name has been synonymous with unmatched quality, uncompromising integrity, and unbeatable service, and we're looking forward to providing this same level of exceptional service to both our customers and employees in Atlanta."

Bob Calton, co-Founding Partner of Summit Park, added, "We are very pleased to partner with The Maintenance Group. The technical expertise, customer relationships, and world-class facility that they bring to the Elliott platform represent a tremendous opportunity to grow Elliott's presence in the Southeastern United States. We believe that Elliott is well suited to carry on the legacy of the business that founder Dan Furlong and his colleagues have built, and we look forward to expanding their operations in Atlanta."

About Elliott Aviation

Elliott Aviation has been developing and delivering aviation solutions to its partners for over 80 years. As one of the longest-standing companies in aviation, the Company offers a complete menu of high-quality products and services including aircraft sales (as Elliott Jets), avionics service and installations, aircraft maintenance, accessory repair and overhaul, paint, and interior. Serving the business aviation industry nationally and internationally, Elliott has facilities in Moline, IL, Des Moines, IA, and Minneapolis, MN. The Company is a member of the Pinnacle Air Network, National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), National Air Transportation Association (NATA), and the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). For more information, visit www.elliottaviation.com.

About Summit Park

Summit Park is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the lower middle market. The firm invests across a range of industries, including business and consumer services, light manufacturing, and value-added distribution in the Eastern half of the United States. The firm's capital can be used to facilitate a change in ownership, to support expansion and growth, to provide partial liquidity to existing owners, or to support an industry consolidation plan. For more information, visit www.summitparkllc.com.

