Elliott Issues Statement on Workday, Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together hold a significant investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) ("Workday"), today issued the following statement:

Elliott is one of Workday's largest investors, with an investment of more than $2 billion. We believe CEO Carl Eschenbach, CFO Zane Rowe and the entire Workday team have made substantial progress in recent years, positioning Workday as a unique software franchise with industry-leading growth potential, best-in-class customer retention and a proven management team. We are pleased with our dialogue with the team and believe the plan announced at today's Financial Analyst Day represents a significant enhancement of Workday's operating model and capital allocation framework. We believe this multi-year plan will drive substantial long-term value creation for Workday shareholders, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the company.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $76.1 billion of assets as of June 30, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact:

Casey Friedman

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

(212) 478-1780

[email protected]

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.