Elliott Launches "Stronger Southwest" Podcast Featuring 1:1 Conversations with Its World-Class Director Nominees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together have an investment representing an approximately 11% economic interest in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company" or "Southwest"), today announced the launch of Stronger Southwest, a new podcast series that will feature 1:1 conversations with Elliott's highly qualified director nominees (the "Nominees" or "Nominee"). Episodes can be accessed on StrongerSouthwest.com, and are available on Apple, Spotify and everywhere podcasts are heard. You can not only listen to the conversations on all major podcast feeds, but also can watch the episodes on YouTube.

Yesterday, Elliott called for a December 10 special meeting of shareholders, seeking the election of eight best-in-class nominees to serve on Southwest's Board. Today's launch of an innovative new podcast series will offer shareholders an opportunity to learn more about these uniquely qualified nominees.

The first episode features Nominee Gregg Saretsky, who has significant leadership and industry experience stemming from his nearly 40-year career in aviation. Mr. Saretsky discusses his early years in the industry, "where the aviation fuel got in [his] blood," as well as lessons learned from his time as CEO of WestJet – among other roles – and the high-value potential he believes can be delivered at Southwest, including insights such as:

"If a company loses its way, it loses its culture. You really have to be mindful of both those things simultaneously."





"Great union relationships are founded on really making the investment of ensuring that issues are brought in a timely fashion and dealt with."





"Having spent ten years of my life at the Southwest of Canada , and having been a part of some exciting changes that led to great outcomes, [it's exciting to have] the opportunity to be part of the grandfather of the low cost carriers, to help them get back to a point of real prominence and profitability in the industry."





"Southwest just has such a great story and such a great history and so many good things to be proud of and to leverage, that being a part of that, as an airline person, would be the best thing possible."

Listeners can access the Stronger Southwest Podcast on StrongerSouthwest.com/podcast, with episodes available now on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and everywhere podcasts are heard.

To learn more about Elliott's investment in Southwest, please visit StrongerSouthwest.com.

