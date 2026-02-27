Elliott Management Statement on London Stock Exchange Group plc

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together hold a significant stake in London Stock Exchange Group plc ("LSEG" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement in connection with the Company's 2025 Full Year Results announcement:

We note the strong operational performance and initial value-creation measures announced by LSEG yesterday, including a record share buyback programme and margin-improvement initiatives. The Company's encouraging guidance, enhanced financial disclosures and improved communication of its AI strategy demonstrate the strength of LSEG's business. While this is a positive first step, we believe that there is still an opportunity for further value-enhancing actions. Elliott looks forward to maintaining a constructive dialogue with LSEG as the Company works to realise the full potential of its market-leading assets, close the valuation gap to industry peers and generate long-term value.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $79.8 billion of assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

