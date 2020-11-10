Elliott Management Statement Regarding Evergy, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Management Corporation ("Elliott"), today released the following statement regarding Evergy, Inc. ("Evergy"):

"As one of Evergy's largest investors, Elliott believes that Evergy's Board must act in accordance with its fiduciary duty to immediately reengage with NextEra and fully explore the possibility of a transaction that maximizes value for Evergy's stakeholders. With its best-in-class management team, NextEra is uniquely positioned to deliver superior benefits for all of Evergy's stakeholders, including providing lower electric rates for Evergy's customers compared to what Evergy can achieve on a standalone basis."

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages approximately $41 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

