Elliott Publishes Presentation Outlining Perspectives on Value Creation at Northern Star Resources Ltd

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together hold an investment of well over A$1 billion in Northern Star Resources Ltd ("Northern Star" or the "Company"), today published a presentation titled "Northern Star Rising."

In its presentation, Elliott outlined the opportunity for Northern Star to realize the full potential of its world-class gold mining portfolio. Northern Star's recent pattern of operational missteps, cost overruns and inconsistent strategic direction demands urgent action. Elliott described a clear path forward for the Company, focused on conducting a strategic review in tandem with a CEO search and a process aimed at identifying operational improvements. Elliott added that Northern Star should supplement its Board of Directors with fresh perspectives to assist in evaluating the Company's next steps. Elliott is committed to working constructively with Northern Star to help the Company make the most of this unique value-creation opportunity.

The full presentation can be accessed at ElliottLetters.com/NST.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $79.8 billion of assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contacts:

London

Stijn van de Grampel

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited

T: +44 20 3009 1061

[email protected]

New York

Stephen Spruiell

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

T: +1 (212) 478-2017

[email protected]

Sydney

Annabel Clunies-Ross

Hanbury Strategy

T: +61 428 295 517

[email protected]

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.