Elliott Releases Statement Regarding Healthcare Trust of America's Announcement During Earnings

Nov 05, 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott") released the following statement today regarding Healthcare Trust of America's (NYSE: HTA) ("HTA" or the "Company") announcement this morning ahead of its third-quarter earnings call:

"Elliott supports HTA's announcement today to run a strategic review, including the evaluation of a sale of the Company. As we have stated, we believe that a number of potential buyers are interested in HTA's attractive collection of assets. Shareholders are overwhelmingly in favor of a competitive process whereby the Company actively solicits bids, and Elliott remains committed to ensuring that the process is thorough, comprehensive and open to the full universe of bidders."

