GREENVILLE, N.C., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Squires is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Real Estate as a result of his role as a Realtor with Century 21.

Established since 1990, Century 21 The Realty Group has been serving Greenville and all of eastern North Carolina for decades. Dedicated to offering quality services, the firm understands their clients real estate concerns and assists them every step of the way.

Elliott Squires obtained his license to practice real estate in 2013, and has been proudly affiliated with Century 21 The Realty Group, ever since. With previous positions as a pharmacy technician and working for JY Monk Real Estate School, Squires has always been driven by a desire to help others. Devoted to new customers and established clients alike, Squires understands that, "Buying or selling property is more than a monetary transaction. While exciting, it can be extremely complex and stressful, especially for a first-time homebuyer or someone selling who has never had the experience. It requires a lot of attention-not only the real estate aspect, but also the personal side." Squires knows the process can truly be life-changing. Committed to professionalism and business, Squires stands out in that he wants clients to "know that I'm their friend, and I care about what they are doing and what I'm doing for them." Understanding the importance of building and maintaining rapport with his clients, Squires provides new homebuyers with essential information personally drafted by him. He also does the same for property sellers as well as investors who wish to start a new endeavor or add to their portfolio.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Elliott Squires was the recipient of several awards and recognitions from Century 21. Additionally, Squires has been recognized for client satisfaction by the American Institute of Real Estate Professionals, and was initiated in August 2017 into the Expert Network, an invite-only organization for professionals who have "contributed meaningfully to their field and can demonstrate a distinct perspective on the future of their profession".

Charitable to various organizations, Squires is involved in philanthropy. Squires is a proud sponsor of Easter Seals UCP and Mental Health American NC. He believes, "Everyone can give back. Volunteer at a temporary home or animal shelter. Check the mail or roll a trash bin to the curb for your elderly neighbor." A firm believer that you can have an impact on someone by not even speaking, Squire's states "Just a smile. A smile can change someone's day for the better."

Elliott Squires drives his business on "customer-focused attention and quality service aimed at building lasting relationships, with proven and new business perspectives alike."

