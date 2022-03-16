Elliott Supports Ongoing Board Enhancement at NiSource

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott") today released the following statement regarding NiSource (NYSE: NI):

Building on the leadership and Board changes announced recently, we welcome NiSource's appointment of Bill Johnson to the Company's Board. As a former CEO and utility president of Progress Energy, Tennessee Valley Authority and PG&E, Mr. Johnson brings extensive utility oversight experience, demonstrated industry leadership and an ability to evaluate and complete transformational transactions. In conjunction with the Company's appointment of a new CEO and two new directors, and the new CEO's announced plans to conduct a full review of the business, NiSource should be well positioned to take actions that will create meaningful shareholder value.

As one of NiSource's largest investors, we look forward to our continued dialogue and engagement with the Company. We expect that the results of the review will achieve the shareholder value creation that we and our fellow NiSource investors have long anticipated.

