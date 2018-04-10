Ellipse Global Lands Nationwide Mobile Response Services Contract with General Services Administration (GSA)

Ellipse will establish and maintain base camps, coordinate logistics, operations, food, showers, laundries, restrooms, and ancillary support services under terms of the GSA agreement. Support also includes maintenance and supplies.

Employing Incident Command System (ICS) - trained personnel, Ellipse Global utilizes the same standardized management tools and systems that government-sponsored agencies rely upon. The system ensures more effective and efficient coordination between public and private response teams in responding to natural disasters, acts of terrorism, as well as planned events. ICS best practices are widely recognized as the industry standard across the emergency and event management spectrum.

The official GSA contractor designation for Ellipse Global streamlines the procurement process for state and local jurisdictions managing emergency response. Officials can easily and confidently access the company's facilities, equipment, personnel, procedures, and communications, knowing all have undergone the rigorous GSA review process.

Backed by 45 years of mobile and disaster relief experience through its operating subsidiaries, Ellipse Global companies serve federal, state and local jurisdictions, managing emergency response or incidents and events require immediate action throughout the United States. Among them: the U.S. Forest Service, the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), as well as state agencies in Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Washington.

Ellipse Global CEO Stephen Humphreys said, "Our partnership with the public sector transcends base camps, equipment and logistics operations. It's about people - the brave men and women whose compassion for communities in need saves lives, property and a way of life. It's an honor to work alongside them and I am grateful that the GSA has provided us with the framework to continue that tradition of service."

About Ellipse Global

Based in Snohomish, Washington, near Seattle, Ellipse Global and its operating subsidiaries form one of the largest integrated mobile support services and disaster relief companies in North America. The company is a market leader in event support and logistics, crisis management and incident response. Ellipse subsidiaries include Incident Catering Services, Inc., OK's Cascade Company, LLC and GFP Response. www.ellipse-global.com

