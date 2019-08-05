Ellipse Global Lodge Hires Top Chef to Lead Permian Basin Food Service Operations

SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers in the Permian Basin oil and gas industry may work on a production line. Robert Eaton, the new chef and kitchen manager at Ellipse Global Lodge, wants to make sure their dining experiences don't feel like one.

Mr. Eaton will oversee food service operations at Ellipse Global's upscale remote workforce housing development near Carlsbad, New Mexico. The 87-acre project, which includes 192 private, amenity rich units as well as 118 RV spaces, has become a preferred choice for oil and gas companies seeking high-quality accommodations for their Permian Basin workforce. The lodge is located off Hobbs Highway at 26 Quahada Road, (County Road 603).

He joins the Ellipse management team after serving as Chef Manager for Aramark Corporation in San Antonio, where he supervised kitchen and catering operations for client Boeing. His managerial responsibilities there included all production, presentation, and service standards, as well as overseeing operations for Boeing facilities in Houston.

The chef plans to introduce several new menu items and features to the workers who stay at Ellipse Global Lodge - often for weeks or months at a time. Current offerings include themed food stations, made-to-order omelets, multiple salad bars, and 24/7 coffee bar with condiments, snacks, and grab-and-go meals.

Mentored by renowned French chef Roland Henin, Mr. Eaton launched his culinary career in Boston as a hotel line chef before being recruited to join Delaware North Sportservice, the food, beverage and retail provider for TD Garden. Over his six-year stay, he planned and managed numerous events as well as private club facilities for both the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins. Those responsibilities included all owner, VIP and special events, including those for the NBA, NHL, NCAA and Boston Sports Museum Tradition.

His success in Boston later earned him an executive chef position at West Coast-based Columbia Hospitality. There, he led all kitchen activities for their upscale, full-serve restaurant and wine bar operations in Kenwood, California as well as Seattle.

"We've worked hard to create a comfortable, home-away-from home lifestyle for the men and women who stay at Ellipse Global Lodge," said CEO Stephen Humphreys. "Robert not only shares that vision, but he has the culinary expertise and technical experience to bring it to life."

Based just north of Seattle in Snohomish, WA, Ellipse Global is one of the largest integrated mobile support services and disaster relief companies in North America. The company is a market leader in event support and logistics, crisis management and incident response. Ellipse subsidiaries include Incident Catering Services, OK's Cascade Company and GFP Response.

