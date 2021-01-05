Ellipsis Health Adds Healthcare Payer Executive to the Company's Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipsis Health, pioneer of the first commercial-grade voice-based vital signs to quantify and manage depression and anxiety symptoms at scale, announced today that it added seasoned healthcare industry leader Gary W. Loveman, PhD, to the company's Advisory Board. As the co-founder of Well and the former president of consumer health and services for Aetna, Dr. Loveman works closely with healthcare providers to improve care quality, cost, and experience for beneficiaries. As an advisor for Ellipsis Health, he will help guide the team to expand healthcare payer partnerships and their behavioral health symptom identification and management technology.

"Ellipsis Health is a true pioneer in scalable behavioral health technology. I am happy to join their esteemed Advisory Board as we work to advance the foundation of 21st-century precision medicine for mental health," shared Dr. Gary W. Loveman. "Ellipsis Health's consistent, longitudinal vital signs for depression and anxiety symptoms place the company at the forefront of transforming the paradigm on how mental health conditions like depression and anxiety are identified, treated, and understood. Introducing and expanding this technology offering to healthcare payers will not only allow them to better serve their patient population but will ensure patients are getting the right care at the right time."

Previously, Dr. Loveman served as president of consumer health and service, Aetna's health services business, from 2015 through January 2018. The organization was responsible for helping Aetna members achieve their best health and fostering innovative collaborations with healthcare providers to improve the overall quality, cost, and experience for Aetna members. In addition, Dr. Loveman led Aetna's population health management and consumer engagement strategies and holds vast experience in care management, digital consumer health products, analytics, and data science, pharmacy, and marketing areas. Notably, as Chairman, CEO, and President of Caesars Entertainment Corporation, he pioneered the use of cutting-edge technology and data analytics to deliver differentiated customer service and guest loyalty. Dr. Loveman also led the development of Wellness Rewards, Caesars' widely recognized, incentive-based health and wellness program for its 70,000 employees and their families.

"Ellipsis Health is proud to welcome Dr. Gary Loveman to our Advisory Board," said Mainul I Mondal, Founder and CEO of Ellipsis Health. "Gary will aid the Ellipsis Health team with a wealth of payer knowledge as well as an understanding of digital health product innovation for advanced care management. This experience is critical as we work to expand our payer relationships and innovate our speech-based vital sign to quantify and manage depression and anxiety symptoms at scale."

Dr. Loveman is a senior lecturer in the Department of Finance at Harvard Business School and was named the first recipient of the School's Apgar Award for excellence and innovation in teaching. Loveman earned a PhD in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Ellipsis Health

Ellipsis Health has pioneered an artificial intelligence-powered, speech-based vital sign to quantify and manage depression and anxiety symptoms at scale. With depression and anxiety symptoms impacting one third of Americans and costing the global society over $1 trillion each year, Ellipsis Health's integrated behavioral health solution helps healthcare providers and payors reliably identify and evaluate high-risk patient populations. Machine-learning algorithms assess patient speech through cloud-based deep learning models and generate an automated assessment of anxiety and depression symptoms for clinical decision support. To learn more about the HIPAA-compliant platform facilitating behavioral health screening or longitudinal monitoring of symptoms for depression and anxiety, please visit www.ellipsishealth.com or contact Susan Solinsky, Chief Growth Officer, [email protected].

SOURCE Ellipsis Health

Related Links

http://www.ellipsishealth.com

