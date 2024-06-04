Ellipsis Health Joins Forces with Pega® to Innovate Healthcare with AI-Powered Behavioral Health Solutions

Deepening personalized healthcare operations with AI-based, clinically validated, and scalable behavioral health screening and insights for healthcare organizations.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipsis Health, a leader in vocal biomarker technology for behavioral health screening, today announced that it has joined the Pega Partner program. The Pega Partner program features partners who extend customers' investments in Pega, the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation provider, with out-of-the-box solutions that are readily available to accelerate their time to market.

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world's leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use its enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. As a Pega Partner, Ellipsis Health will integrate its AI-powered Vocal Biomarker Solutions with the Pega Infinity™ platform.

By integrating Ellipsis Health into their platform, Pega customers across the spectrum of healthcare will be able to gain access to a mental health co-pilot to assist their staff in understanding the behavioral health needs of their members and patients. By leveraging deep listening to deliver actionable insights on conditions such as depression and anxiety, Ellipsis Health's solutions can accelerate access to care by shortening the time to diagnosis, and improve efficiency while reducing cost.

"Ellipsis Health is thrilled to become a Pega Partner. Pega has an impressive track record of enabling organizations to personalize their relationships with their customers. As AI creates groundbreaking new paradigms in the healthcare space, deploying new technologies will help their clients become leaders in the industry during these seismic shifts," said Mainul Mondal, Founder and CEO of Ellipsis Health. "Our behavioral health screening solutions are ideal for Pega's Partner Program, and we're looking forward to driving improved operations across the healthcare ecosystem: payers, providers, and government organizations, and ultimately better outcomes for consumer health as part of the Pega ecosystem."

"Leveraging advances in machine learning and acoustic modeling, Ellipsis Health is pioneering a type of vital sign that would not have been possible just a few years ago," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of global partner ecosystems, Pega. "Each day, Pega's CRM manages the service and care conversations for millions of Americans, especially those with Medicare and Medicaid coverage. With Ellipsis, clients will be able to drive personalized, real-time next best actions for optimal health outcomes."

Ellipsis Health is a healthcare technology company that uses AI-generated vocal biomarker technology to harness the human voice for earlier and better identification, assessment, and monitoring of clinical anxiety and depression. Through partnerships with providers, payers, and digital health companies, Ellipsis Health is working to positively impact the quality of mental health care, shorten the time to diagnosis, drive workflow efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. The company was founded in 2017 and is backed by tier-one investors including Vinod Khosla at Khosla Ventures, SJF Ventures, Marc Benioff at Salesforce, AIX Ventures, Greycroft, Divesh Makan at ICONIQ Capital, and Generator Ventures.

