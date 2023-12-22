ELLIPSIS U.S. ONSHORE HOLDINGS ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL ASSETS LOCATED IN MULTIPLE ONSHORE BASINS

News provided by

Westlawn Group

22 Dec, 2023, 14:01 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipsis U.S. Onshore Holdings LLC ("Ellipsis"), a portfolio company of Westlawn Group LLC ("Westlawn"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional assets located in multiple onshore U.S. basins.  Ellipsis acquired non-operated oil and gas assets with current production of more than 6,000 boe/d (2-stream) and significant operational upside associated with approximately 550 gross remaining locations.  The assets are in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado, and the Texas-Louisiana Salt Basin of Louisiana. Pro forma, Ellipsis anticipates 2024 production to average in excess of 13,000 boe/d (2-stream) with more than 1,900 remaining gross locations in inventory.

Managing Directors Matt Gentry and Adam Howard of Ellipsis commented, "Closing 2023 with our third significant acquisition marks a major milestone for our company. We are excited to advance our non-operated asset strategy in 2024 with a continued focus on both marketed and off-market opportunities.  We would encourage potential operating partners and those with non-operated assets to reach out to our team as we continue to deploy significant capital with Westlawn's support and financial backing."

McDermott Will & Emery represented Ellipsis in this transaction. Westlawn and Ellipsis continue to thank them for their support and guidance.

ABOUT ELLIPSIS U.S. ONSHORE

Formed in 2023, Ellipsis is a Dallas-based private energy company focused on the acquisition and development of large, producing oil and gas assets in the United States. Ellipsis' initial strategy will be focused on acquiring non-operated working interests, as well as mineral and royalty interests, via acquisitions exceeding $100 million throughout the major onshore U.S. basins. Ellipsis strives to be flexible and creative with deal structure, including partnering with existing operators and sponsors to provide capital and liquidity solutions. Additionally, Ellipsis can participate alongside others in the evaluation and acquisition of new opportunities.

ABOUT WESTLAWN GROUP

Founded in 2021, Westlawn is a Houston-based private investment firm focused on long-term investment in the global oil and gas industry. Westlawn acquires operated and non-operated interests in producing, development and exploration assets, as well as technologies that improve production. Westlawn is focused on investments across the United States (Lower 48, Gulf of Mexico and Alaska), as well as in Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

For questions or inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Westlawn Group

Also from this source

Westlawn Group and Westlawn Americas Offshore Announce Company Formation and the Closing of Multiple Investments in the Gulf of Mexico

Westlawn Group and Westlawn Americas Offshore Announce Company Formation and the Closing of Multiple Investments in the Gulf of Mexico

Westlawn Group LLC ("Westlawn") and Westlawn Americas Offshore LLC ("WAO"), a portfolio company of Westlawn, are pleased to announce the successful...
ELLIPSIS U.S. ONSHORE HOLDINGS ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL ASSETS LOCATED IN THE DELAWARE BASIN

ELLIPSIS U.S. ONSHORE HOLDINGS ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL ASSETS LOCATED IN THE DELAWARE BASIN

Ellipsis U.S. Onshore Holdings LLC ("Ellipsis"), a portfolio company of Westlawn Group LLC ("Westlawn"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.