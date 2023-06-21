Elliptic and Fireblocks Scale Crypto Compliance Capabilities for GSR

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic – a leading blockchain analytics provider has announced with direct custody technology platform, Fireblocks, that they will work with GSR – the global crypto market maker and liquidity provider – to streamline and further amplify its compliance practices in digital asset trading and market making. Through Elliptic's rich API integration with Fireblocks, GSR will deploy an enhanced compliance workflow that will boost its risk management program and anti-money laundering (AML) screening capabilities.

"Establishing strong compliance practices has been a crucial part of our business since day one, and we are continually committed to ensuring the transactions we conduct are AML-compliant," said GSR's Head of Financial Crime Raj Radia. "Through this integration with Fireblocks and Elliptic, we will continue to advance our compliance capabilities through customizable risk rules set to match our risk appetite statement."

Fireblocks is a direct custody platform that supports over 1,800 major institutions and powers digital asset and crypto products for some of the largest custodians, fintechs, crypto exchanges, payment service providers, brands, corporates and asset management firms.

The Elliptic integration is based on the Fireblocks KYT & AML Screening solution, and uses Elliptic's wallet and transaction intelligence tools to screen deposits and withdrawals, providing alerts based on customizable risk scoring and thresholds defined by GSR.

Solution integrators Fireblocks and Elliptic provide customers best-in-class direct custody and crypto compliance capabilities in one platform, making compliance cost-effective, easy to implement and built to scale. This strategic integration helps customers automatically detect and remove high-risk transactions in the ledger as they occur.

"With the ever-changing regulatory landscape, compliance is top-of-mind for institutions and businesses that are developing digital asset solutions," said Fireblocks Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy Adam Levine. "Our integration with Elliptic provides institutional customers like GSR a streamlined experience to ensure that their day-to-day businesses are protected and compliant. In providing GSR with our industry-leading compliance suite, the integration further supports our commitment to building a more trustworthy and secure ecosystem with the highest-grade solutions for any institution to meet evolving regulatory requirements."

"This strategic integration between Fireblocks – one of the biggest custody platforms in the industry – and Elliptic helps customers like GSR leverage high-quality data and Holistic Screening to automatically detect and refuse risky transactions in the ledger on their own terms using customizable risk rules," said David Carlisle, Vice President of Policy and Regulatory Affairs.

About GSR

GSR has ten years of deep crypto market expertise as a market maker, investment advisor and active, multi-stage investor. GSR sources and provides spot and non-linear liquidity in digital assets for token issuers, institutional investors, miners and crypto exchanges. We build long-term relationships by offering exceptional service, expertise and trading capabilities tailored to the specific needs of our clients.

For more information, visit: www.gsr.io .

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,800 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $4 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com .

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in cryptoasset risk management for crypto businesses, financial institutions and government agencies worldwide. Recognized as a WEF Technology Pioneer and backed by investors including J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group and Santander Innoventures, Elliptic has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes. Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Elliptic