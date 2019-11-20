Elliptic Launches the World's First XRP Transaction Monitoring System - Identifies $400M of Illicit Activity in XRP Transactions

With this announcement, the Elliptic platform now supports over 85% of all crypto-assets, by market capitalization. The $400m of illicit activity identified by Elliptic represents less than 0.2% of total XRP transactions, demonstrating that the vast majority of activity is legitimate. XRP is the latest asset to be added to Elliptic's leading crypto-asset risk management suite, which uses blockchain insights and analytics to alert our clients to high-risk transactions. Elliptic already supports a broad range of assets, including bitcoin, ether, litecoin, and tether.

"We began researching XRP more than a year ago and have already identified several hundred XRP accounts linked to illicit activity ranging from thefts to scams and the sale of stolen credit cards," said Dr. Tom Robinson, Chief Scientist and Co-founder, Elliptic. "As criminal use of crypto-assets such as XRP evolves, we are committed to shining a light on this illicit activity, giving financial institutions the confidence they need to engage with the crypto ecosystem. XRP is gaining increasing traction in the APAC region among financial institutions and banks. With cryptocurrency regulatory frameworks advancing quickly, our AML solutions will help accelerate adoption in this region and globally."

The addition of XRP to the Elliptic platform is a technological breakthrough due to the uniqueness of its architecture, which varies greatly to that of bitcoin or ethereum. But it is more than just a technical challenge - to effectively protect Elliptic clients from risk, Elliptic analysts have developed a deep understanding of how XRP is being used by illicit actors. This involves ongoing dark web research, identification of money laundering patterns and the collection of high-quality data linking XRP accounts to known entities.



Support for XRP is currently in beta, with full support to be rolled out to Elliptic's clients in the first week of December. Elliptic will continue to add support for further assets over the coming months, prioritized based on ongoing conversations with clients and regulators.

About Elliptic:

Elliptic is the global leader in crypto-asset risk management solutions for crypto-asset businesses and financial institutions worldwide. Backed by SBI Group, AlbionVC, SignalFire, Octopus Ventures, and Santander Innoventures, Elliptic has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes. Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

MEDIA CONTACT:

William McCormick

4156996046

william@pureknot.com

SOURCE Elliptic

Related Links

http://www.elliptic.co

