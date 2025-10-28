Elliptic provides Circle's Arc testnet with blockchain analytics

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic is excited to announce that it has joined Circle's Arc testnet as an infrastructure participant, expanding our long-standing partnership with Circle to their new open Layer-1 blockchain network.

Arc is Circle's new Layer-1 blockchain designed from the ground up to serve the next era of stablecoin-native applications. With stablecoins as gas (including USDC), a built-in stablecoin FX engine and instant finality, Arc is designed to meet the specific demands of enterprises, financial institutions and payment service providers.

Elliptic provides compliance infrastructure that enables businesses to confidently build and transact on Arc. By integrating blockchain analytics from Arc's earliest stages, the network demonstrates a clear understanding that compliance cannot be an afterthought. It must be part of the infrastructure from day one.

"At Elliptic, we believe compliance is the foundation, not a feature, of any blockchain built for real-world financial use," said Jackson Hull, CTO at Elliptic. "By joining Arc's testnet and providing blockchain analytics, we're proud to extend our collaboration with Circle and play a vital role in shaping a network purpose-built as the Economic OS for the internet."

Compliance infrastructure matters for Arc's core use cases

As Arc positions itself to serve global businesses and financial institutions, robust compliance infrastructure is fundamental to the network's success. Financial institutions evaluating stablecoins need to ensure they can meet their anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) obligations from the moment they deploy on-chain.

This is particularly important for Arc's core use cases. Cross-border payments, stablecoin FX markets, onchain credit and capital markets settlement all require sophisticated risk management capabilities. Financial institutions exploring these opportunities onchain need visibility into transaction flows, as well as counterparty and illicit activity risk.

Building trust for institutional adoption

From predictable dollar-denominated fees to opt-in privacy features, Arc is designed with institutional requirements in mind. With Elliptic's blockchain analytics, Arc users can maintain compliance standards while taking advantage of the efficiency and transparency that programmable financial infrastructure offers.

Looking ahead

Arc is now in public testnet. As the network develops, Elliptic is committed to supporting the ecosystem with the compliance infrastructure it needs to meet the demands of the global internet economy.

Exploring Arc for your institution? Get in touch to discuss how blockchain analytics can support your compliance requirements from day one.

