ElliptiGO Takes Stand Up Cycling Off-Road With The MSUB

"As more riders experience the benefits of stand up cycling, it's natural that they want to bring it to more places," said Bryan Pate, CEO of ElliptiGO. "The MSUB represents our belief that this new category is as versatile as it is enjoyable. We can't wait to see fitness enthusiasts of all levels and ages climb to new heights and reach their goals with the help of this often-requested and much-anticipated addition to our line-up."

"The MSUB builds on the technology and design found in the original SUB, elevating stand up cycling to a new setting with even higher performance," said Brent Teal, CTO of ElliptiGO. "We've maintained the signature advantages that customers have come to expect from every one of our bikes, with the addition of components that help the MSUB earn its 'mountain' title."

As a part of the SUB family, the MSUB stands alongside the original SUB. Three long-stride elliptical models and three compact-stride elliptical models complete the company's catalog. With more than 26,000 ElliptiGO bikes on the road worldwide, the stand up cycling category is impacting the lives of more riders than ever before.

For more information on ElliptiGO or to find a dealer, visit www.elliptigo.com .

About ElliptiGO

Headquartered in Solana Beach, Calif., ElliptiGO Inc. is the pioneer and world leader in stand up cycling. ElliptiGO launched the first elliptical bicycle in 2010 and, most recently, the first mountain stand up bike (MSUB). All ElliptiGO bikes deliver an enjoyable, comfortable and hyper-efficient workout experience that inspires people to improve their lives and enjoy the outdoors. ElliptiGO bikes are distributed through specialty running, cycling and fitness retailers nationwide, at the ElliptiGO headquarters and online. For more information, visit www.elliptigo.com .

SOURCE ElliptiGO Inc.

Related Links

http://www.elliptigo.com

