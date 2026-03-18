ElliQ, the AI Smart Care Device, to Help Washington Medicaid Recipients Stay Independent, Engaged, and Healthy

First Statewide offering of ElliQ, Under Medicaid's Community First Choice Program

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ElliQ, an AI-powered health supporting smart tool developed by Intuition Robotics will be available as a Smart Care Device to eligible Washington Medicaid recipients enrolled in the Medicaid Long-Term Services and Supports programs of Community First Choice or Roads to Community Living receiving services in their home.

The Smart Care Device will help promote independent living, expand client options, and support self-determination that complement existing in-home care services and provide more personalized options for daily support to adults with physical disabilities or intellectual and developmental disabilities. ElliQ, already in use in thousands of homes nationwide, is a proactive and empathetic AI robot. It offers daily check-ins, health and wellness support, social engagement, access to services, and more, all essential for living independently and aging in place.

ElliQ's voice first experience and onscreen instructions provide an intuitive, natural, and personalized interaction that was designed specifically for the needs of its recipients. ElliQ uses AI to support daily tasks or health-related activities such as medication and appointment reminders and help adults with physical disabilities or adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities stay connected through activities and communication with family. This helps reduce the strain on the shortage of in-person caregivers. By initiating conversations, offering reminders, suggesting personalized wellness activities, and engaging in two-way dialogue, ElliQ promotes independence and strengthens social connections for those who prefer to live at home versus in a nursing home.

Its impact is clear: in a recent report among current participants in a pilot program issued by the Olympic Area Agency on Aging to qualified individuals in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties, it was found that participants are engaging with ElliQ an average of 60 times per day, 100% found ElliQ useful in improving wellness and 95% of participants report reduced loneliness. 85% of participants noted that ElliQ is easy to use and 43% of participants noted feeling safer, less lonely, and less anxious, due to ElliQ's presence and her connectivity features to family, friends, and services.

A 2023 advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General highlighted the serious health risks tied to social isolation, including cognitive decline and rising healthcare costs. ElliQ directly addresses these challenges, complementing in-person care with AI-powered care and easy-to-use social features. Participants in the ElliQ pilot program in Washington already report a measurable positive impact. According to participant reports, medication reminders have led to improved health outcomes overall, along with decreased depression and anxiety. ElliQ pilot program participants averaged 145 health-related activities and 130 wellness-related activities each year, demonstrating sustained engagement in practices like exercise, mindfulness, and social connection. ElliQ also lightens the load for caregivers, who can monitor engagement with the AI care robot, set personalized care goals, and receive proactive updates through the ElliQ Caregiver App, helping them stay informed, reduce stress, and focus on quality time with their loved ones instead of routine logistical tasks.

"Our mission is to empower older adults with technology that fosters well-being and connection. Washington's leadership in making ElliQ available through Medicaid sets a national precedent," Intuition Robotics CEO and Co-Founder, Dor Skuler added. "We are confident that residents across the state will build meaningful connections with ElliQ and experience the benefits of remaining at home with confidence and dignity."

Community First Choice and Roads to Community Living are Medicaid Long-Term Services and Supports programs administered by Washington State's DSHS. CFC and RCL provide eligible individuals with service options to help them stay in community settings rather than receiving care in institutions, like nursing facilities. Recipients who meet financial and functional eligibility criteria, and are receiving services in their own home, could choose to access the "Smart Care Device" ElliQ as part of their person-centered care plan.

This service roll-out represents a new chapter in how technology can extend the reach of Medicaid services, offering scalable, AI-driven care that complements at-home, in-person care and strengthens community-based support. Medicaid recipients in Washington State can learn more about the Smart Care Device at www.elliq.com/dshs

Picture for use: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MD2xnyEdvkPmnu38i6rpxcWCgM2CXEAh/view?usp=sharing

About Intuition Robotics

Intuition Robotics is dedicated to empowering older adults to lead independent, connected lives through the development of AI-driven companions. The company's flagship product, ElliQ, provides emotional support, cognitive stimulation, and health and wellness assistance to older adults around the world.

SOURCE Intuition Robotics