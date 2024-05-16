Ellis George LLP Welcomes New Partner John Harabedian

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellis George LLP is proud to announce that John Harabedian has recently joined the firm as Partner in its Century City office.

"We are thrilled to have John join us as a partner," said Managing Partner Keith Wesley. "John's varied experience and success, from litigation to politics to civic service to litigation finance, fits perfectly with our diverse litigation and counseling practice. He will continue to be an asset within our community at large and our legal community, and now at Ellis George."

As former legal counsel of a public investment company with over $1.5 billion in assets under management, Harabedian combines his robust legal experience with a refined business acumen. He is skilled in counseling clients in all aspects of litigation and claim management and has practiced in federal and state court in both commercial and criminal cases.

Harabedian is a former Deputy District Attorney for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office where he conducted over 100 preliminary hearings and managed case calendars for felonies and misdemeanors. He took numerous trials to verdict, handling all aspects of voir dire, opening and closing statements, direct and cross-examination of fact and expert witnesses. Prior to becoming a prosecutor, Harabedian practiced complex commercial litigation at one of the world's largest multinational law firms, representing corporations and their officers and directors in professional responsibility, securities, and white-collar matters. He began his journey in the legal profession as law clerk to Federal District Court Judge Josephine Staton in the Central District of California.

Throughout his legal career, Harabedian has also been a dedicated public servant as Councilmember and Mayor for the City of Sierra Madre from 2012 to 2020 and currently serves as Regional Vice Chair of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, President (Governor Appointee) of the California Department of Consumer Affairs' Acupuncture Board, and board member of the Immigration Resource Center of San Gabriel Valley. He is also a former CORO Fellow in Public Affairs. Harabedian is currently the Democratic nominee for the 41st State Assembly District in the upcoming November election.

About Ellis George LLP:

Ellis George is recognized as one of the top litigation and trial firms in the country, with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Washington, D.C. Whether plaintiff or defendant, individual, Fortune 500 corporation or entrepreneur, clients call upon Ellis George when seeking litigation counsel of the highest quality, creativity, dedication, and ethics. Visit www.ellisgeorge.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Keith Wesley

[email protected]

310.274.7100

SOURCE Ellis George LLP