Ellis George Welcomes Distinguished Litigator Michael Lawson to the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellis George is proud to announce that Michael Lawson, a litigator with over three decades of experience and dedicated civil rights advocate, has joined the firm as Partner in its Los Angeles office.

"Michael is a true legend of the bar, and his arrival at Ellis George shows that the Firm is able to attract the most talented and accomplished lawyers in the practice of law," said Name Partner Dennis S. Ellis. "Michael has not only a demonstrated superiority in his field of practice, ERISA, but he has served as a mentor to lawyers across the country, and in particular, here in Los Angeles, including myself. We are grateful to have him help us lead the next generation of exceptional attorneys we are proud to be developing here."

Michael has extensive experience in advising clients on executive compensations, mergers and acquisitions, and employee benefits such as stock options and other equity-based compensation plans, tax-qualified and non-qualified pension plans, fiduciary responsibility and prohibited transactions, single and multi-employer plan liability matters, severance agreements, as well as ERISA-related issues in structured finance transactions, bankruptcy proceedings, and proxy contests. He has regularly counseled boards of trustees, investment advisors, investment managers, and other fiduciaries, including ERISA litigation cases, U.S. Department of Labor exemption requests, matters involving the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, and cases before various government agencies.

With a passion for public service, Michael served as the U.S. Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, an agency of the United Nations under President Barack Obama's administration.

Michael was named President and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League, where he served for six years. He remains active in various communities, serving on the boards of several influential organizations, from the Board of Airport Commissioners for Los Angeles World Airports to the California State Teachers Retirement System Board of Trustees and more.

Recognized for his activism for civil rights, impactful community engagement, and significant support of Angelenos, Michael received an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws at California State University, Dominguez Hills. He has also been named one of "American's Leading Lawyers for Business" by Chambers USA, an internationally recognized legal ranking and insights intelligence organization.

About Ellis George LLP:

Ellis George is recognized as one of the top litigation and trial firms in the country, with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Washington, D.C. Whether plaintiff or defendant, individual, Fortune 500 corporation or entrepreneur, clients call upon Ellis George when seeking litigation counsel of the highest quality, creativity, dedication, and ethics.

Contact:

Keith Wesley

310.274.7100

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellis George