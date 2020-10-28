Ellis Injury Law Announces $610,000 Settlement

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellis Injury Law is pleased to announce a $610,000 settlement in resolution of a serious auto accident case that originated in the United States District Court, District of Colorado. The plaintiff was traveling on Colorado's Interstate 70 during heavy snow when his vehicle was struck by a driver allegedly under the influence of marijuana. The violent force of the impact caused the plaintiff to suffer painful injuries that required extensive medical treatment, including neck surgery.

Attorney Brandon Corday, Esq. argued that his client's injuries and resulting medical care were caused by the collision. The defense characterized the complaints as preexisting injuries sustained in another incident. Both parties retained expert witnesses whose testimony ultimately weighed in favor of the plaintiff's version of events. The case was settled on August 6, 2020.

"The $610,000 settlement represents justice and fair compensation to the plaintiff," said Mr. Corday. "Our client was overcome with excitement and relief when he learned of the outcome. A tremendous financial burden has been removed from his life, and he can now look forward to a much brighter future."

