Ellis Island Honors Society announces the 2024 Ellis Island Medals of Honor recipients

Leaders in finance, entertainment, technology, philanthropy and media

to be honored with the prestigious Ellis Island Medals of Honor on May 18th

During Gala on Ellis Island

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) has today announced the recipients of the Annual Ellis Island Medals of Honor, which include: Curator of TED Talks Chris Anderson; NYSE Chair Sharon Bowen; former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr.; Princeton University President Christopher L. Eisgruber; actor, comedian, author, and television personality Whoopi Goldberg; CEO of The Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr.; philanthropist and financier Michael Milken; CEO of Fortune Magazine Alan Murray; Craigslist founder Craig Newmark; President and CEO Montefiore Medicine Dr. Philip Ozuah; businesswoman and actress Priscilla Presley; businessman and philanthropist David Rockefeller Jr.; award-winning documentary filmmaker, author, artist and conservationist Susan Rockefeller; Founder of CNBC and MSNBC Tom Rogers.

Leaders in finance, entertainment, technology, philanthropy, and media to be honored with the prestigious Ellis Island Medals of Honor on May 18th During Gala on Ellis Island (Credit: The Ellis Island Honors Society)

To see the full list of 2024 recipients, please visit: https://www.eihonors.org/2024eimoh

Why, when and where

The medal has been awarded annually since 1986 to Americans, both U.S. born and naturalized, who represent and contribute to the rich mosaic that is our great nation. This year, a total of 88 honorees will be honored for their contributions in finance, entertainment, technology, philanthropy and media. Each medalist has embraced their personal immigrant history and recognizes the role that uniquely American opportunities played in helping them reach their goals.

The medal ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 18th during a black-tie gala held in Ellis Island's Great Hall, which served as the gateway for 12 million immigrants to the U.S.

"This evening is a celebration. A celebration of determination, achievement and service. Tonight, we celebrate the contributions that 88 individuals have made to the United States and the world," said EIHS Chairman Nasser J. Kazeminy. "They come from many different disciplines and are all brilliant examples of what a nation founded on freedom and opportunity can create. I believe the reason that our nation has prospered so well, in such a short period of time, is that America has unleashed the energy and unique genius of its citizens. Freedom and individual dignity are more available and assured here in the United States than any nation on earth – at any time in history. When people mention the Land of the Free, the United States is the only nation that comes to mind."

For 37 years, the Ellis Island Honors Society has been fostering acceptance, respect, and understanding among diverse ethnic and cultural groups by celebrating acclaimed Americans of immigrant descent and others of distinguished character for their contributions to the world. EIHS is a 501(c)3 non-profit, which, in addition to presenting the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, is a humanitarian organization supporting educational opportunities for students with immigrant heritage and preserving the Ellis Island National Monument.

Among those honored

Since the Medal was founded in 1986, EIHS has honored distinguished and diverse Americans including: eight Presidents of the United States, Nobel Laureates Elie Wiesel and Malala Yousufzai; Generals Norman Schwarzkopf and Colin Powell; Justices Antonin Scalia; Sandra Day O'Connor; Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright, Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton; Bob Hope; Muhammad Ali; Frank Sinatra; Rosa Parks; Mike Wallace and Rita Moreno. All have distinguished themselves through their significant philanthropic, artistic, intellectual and humanitarian contributions to this country.

The Ellis Island Medals of Honor ranks among the nation's most renowned awards. The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have officially recognized the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, and each year the recipients are listed in the Congressional Record.

ABOUT US

The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) was founded on the conviction that the diversity of the American people is what makes this nation great. EIHS honors the contributions made by immigrants and their descendants throughout American history. We do this by creating scholarships with a focus on immigration, supporting cultural events and programs around the nation, and mobilizing our community of Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipients to raise funds for disaster relief worldwide.

