Ellis Island Honors Society announces the 2026 Ellis Island Medals of Honor recipients

Leaders in business, entertainment, technology, public service, and global affairs to be honored with the prestigious Ellis Island Medals of Honor on May 16th during a gala on Ellis Island

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) has today announced the 2026 recipients of the Annual Ellis Island Medals of Honor, which include: CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Ola Källenius; celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck; Chief Financial Officer for OpenAI Sarah Friar; Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; HRH Ambassador Reema Bandar Al-Saud; Filmmaker and Chair of the Board of Trustees, Sundance Film Institute Ebs Burnough; 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry recipient Professor Omar Yaghi; Founder of Aspirnaut Dr. Billy Hudson; country music legend Lee Greenwood; international music icon Googoosh; Hon. Michael Pompeo, 70th US Secretary of State. The 2026 Global Humanitarian Medal was presented to former president of Poland and Nobel Peace Prize winner Lech Wałęsa earlier this year. To see the full list of 2026 recipients, please visit: https://www.eihonors.org/2026release

Ellis Island Honors Society

Why, when and where

The Ellis Island Medals of Honor have been awarded annually since 1986 to Americans, both U.S.-born and naturalized, who represent and contribute to the rich mosaic that is our great nation. This year, a total of 76 honorees will be honored for their contributions in business, education, entertainment, public service, philanthropy, media, healthcare, sports, and the defense of the United States. Each medalist has embraced their personal immigrant history and recognizes the role that uniquely American opportunities played in helping them reach their goals.

The medal ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 16th during a black-tie gala held in Ellis Island's Great Hall, which served as the gateway for 12 million immigrants to the U.S.

"This evening is a celebration of perseverance, achievement, and service. Tonight, we honor an extraordinary group of individuals whose contributions have strengthened our nation and impacted communities around the world," said EIHS Chairman Nasser J. Kazeminy. "Representing a diverse range of fields, these honorees embody the enduring promise of a nation built on freedom and opportunity. The United States continues to thrive because of the vision, determination, and ingenuity of its people. It remains a place where possibility is within reach and where individual contributions can shape a better future for all."

For 39 years, the Ellis Island Honors Society has been fostering acceptance, respect, and understanding among diverse ethnic and cultural groups by celebrating acclaimed Americans of immigrant descent and others of distinguished character for their contributions to the world. EIHS is a 501(c)3 non-profit, which, in addition to presenting the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, is a humanitarian organization supporting educational opportunities for students with immigrant heritage and preserving the Ellis Island National Monument.

Among those honored

Since the Medal was founded in 1986, EIHS has honored distinguished and diverse Americans including: eight Presidents of the United States, Nobel Laureates Elie Wiesel and Malala Yousufzai; Generals Norman Schwarzkopf and Colin Powell; Justices Antonin Scalia and Sandra Day O'Connor; Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright, Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton; Bob Hope; Muhammad Ali; Frank Sinatra; Rosa Parks; Mike Wallace and Rita Moreno. All have distinguished themselves through their significant philanthropic, artistic, intellectual and humanitarian contributions to this country.

The Ellis Island Medals of Honor ranks among the nation's most renowned awards. The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have officially recognized the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, and each year the recipients are listed in the Congressional Record.

ABOUT US

The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) was founded on the conviction that the diversity of the American people is what makes this nation great. EIHS honors the contributions made by immigrants and their descendants throughout American history. We do this by creating scholarships with a focus on immigration, supporting cultural events and programs around the nation, and mobilizing our community of Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipients to raise funds for disaster relief worldwide.

www.EIHonors.org

@EIHonors

#EIMoH

SOURCE Ellis Island Honors Society