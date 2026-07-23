Ellis Island Honors Society welcomes introduction of Congressional Resolution

Calling for a National "Day of Honor and Respect"

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) is expressing its strong support for a bipartisan resolution introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX) and Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-NY) calling for the establishment of a national "Day of Honor and Respect" (H. Res. 1350) that celebrates shared values among all Americans.

EIHS is urging all Members of Congress to cosponsor and support this initiative.

The proposed day of recognition would encourage Americans to set aside any partisan differences and reflect on the shared values that have transformed United States into one the greatest nations on earth. At a time of deep division, EIHS believes such a moment of unity is both timely, appropriate and necessary.

"Sadly, America today is suffering from too much division and distrust," said Nasser Kazeminy, Chairman of the Board of the Society. "This is tragic and far from the values and ideals upon which our nation was founded. The introduction of this resolution is a hopeful and meaningful step toward restoring a spirit of mutual respect and common purpose. We commend and salute Congressman Sessions and Congressman Suozzi for taking this bold, patriotic step in reaffirming who we are as a people."

The strength of our nation's identity

The resolution underscores the enduring strength of the American identity, noting that the country has long benefited from the talents and ingenuity of people who sought refuge, opportunity, and freedom from oppression. Nearly 40 percent of Americans can trace their ancestry through Ellis Island, once the nation's gateway for immigrants and within the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, which remains a global symbol of hope and freedom.

Central to the resolution is the nation's founding motto, E Pluribus Unum ("Out of many, one"), and Abraham Lincoln's call to heed the "better angels of our nature," a reminder that America has repeatedly risen to meet its highest ideals even in times of division.

The measure calls on Congress to establish the National Day of Honor and Respect in conjunction with Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, honoring the contributions of immigrants and Americans of all backgrounds, encouraging positive interactions among citizens united by their love of country, and reaffirming a commitment to reducing hate, discrimination, racism, and xenophobia while promoting civic education and public service nationwide.

Founding principles

Former Congressman Dan Burton (R-IN), a board member of the Ellis Island Honors Society, called the resolution "an important contribution to healing our country" and expressed hope for its passage. With the nation having just marked the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, EIHS noted that the timing could not be more fitting.

"As we mark this historic milestone, we are reminded of the founding principles of liberty, equality, and unity," the Society said. "A Day of Honor and Respect would serve as a powerful reaffirmation of those ideals and a call to live up to them."

The Ellis Island Honors Society remains dedicated to preserving the legacy of Ellis Island, celebrating the contributions of immigrants to America, and upholding the unifying ideal of E Pluribus Unum.

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SOURCE Ellis Island Honors Society