Ellison at The Preserve Sets New Standard for Luxury Living in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Set against the stunning backdrop of Busbee Mountain, Ellison at The Preserve officially welcomed its first residents, redefining luxury apartment living in Asheville. Combining elegant design with resort-style amenities, this premier community offers residents the perfect blend of modern convenience and tranquil surroundings, just minutes from the vibrant heart of downtown Asheville.

Resort Style Pool and Pool Courtyard Interior Apartment Home

Staying true to Flournoy's mission of elevating the way people live, the 315-unit community is designed to offer an unparalleled lifestyle, featuring best-in-class amenities to include:

A resort-style heated saltwater pool and sundeck for ultimate relaxation

A state-of-the-art fitness center to support active lifestyles

A co-working lounge complete with communal and private workspaces

Outdoor entertainment spaces with gaming, community grills, fire pits and more

A convenient grab-and-go market for everyday needs

Pet Spa with Pet Washing Station for Ellison's furriest residents

Private garages to keep residents' vehicles looking new

Resident Mail Lounge and Private Package Room for safe and secure package receiving

Inside Ellison's premium apartment homes, residents can choose from thoughtfully designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, each showcasing quartz countertops, stainless steel GE appliances, and luxury wood style flooring. Many of Ellison's meticulously designed units feature balconies with unobstructed views of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. The community is built to harmonize with its natural surroundings, reflecting Asheville's commitment to sustainability and livability.

"Ellison at The Preserve represents the perfect balance of modern luxury and natural beauty," said Ryan Foster, Senior Vice President of Flournoy Development Company. "We're proud to deliver a community that embodies our vision for elevated living and are thrilled to welcome residents to this stunning community."

Leasing is now open for immediate move-ins, with tours currently available. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.ellisonpreserve.com.

About Flournoy Development Group

Founded in 1967, Flournoy Development Group is a multifamily residential real estate firm headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, focused on the development and management of high quality multifamily and seniors housing communities in strategic locations throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest. Consisting of Flournoy Development Group (FDG) and Flournoy Properties Group (FPG), the firm has developed and managed over 40,000 residential units throughout the United States. Flournoy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kajima USA. To learn more about Flournoy, visit www.flournoycompanies.com.

