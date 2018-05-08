Ellison Educational Equipment Inc. Taps New CEO Leadership

Founded by LaDorna and Robert Eichenberg in 1977, Ellison Educational Equipment has grown into a vertically integrated global business with a footprint in over 100 countries and its global headquarters in Lake Forest, California, along with its European Headquarters in the United Kingdom. The company also fully owns its manufacturing and logistic operations in China.

Throughout its history, Ellison has developed multiple global brands and supply chain networks that uniquely position its operations to be a leading omni-channel provider across all continents. To allow the company to fully leverage its global footprint and assets, the family and its shareholders have realized the need to transition to executive leadership that has experience in navigating, supporting and growing a global business.

After a thorough review, Ellison's current Managing Director for Europe and Global Markets, Richard Birse, was clearly identified as the natural successor to be the Company's next CEO for his proven skillset, market knowledge and experience to lead the company into its new phase of focused, global growth.

"For over 27 years, I've had the greatest opportunity working for the company that my grandmother started, having held numerous positions from customer service to sales to my current role of CEO," said Kristin Highberg, outgoing CEO of Ellison. "During my tenure as CEO of the Company, I've worked alongside Richard for close to 11 years to successfully develop global infrastructure and growth opportunities. As we enter the next phase of Ellison's global growth, it was clear to me and my family that Richard was the obvious choice to take the CEO leadership role and allow me to continue to focus on supporting strategy with him at the Board Level."

"I know that I speak for everyone at Ellison in thanking Kristin for her leadership during her time within the company," said Birse. "I am eager to assume this new role and lead such a passionate and focused company in further developing our global platform. We have exceptionally talented teams across three continents at Ellison/Sizzix who are all committed to evolving our business, continuing to innovate our product in new and diverse ways and developing a global supply chain infrastructure that supports our localized trading partners future global growth opportunities in both B2B and B2C channels."

About Sizzix

Launched in 2001, Sizzix is a division of Ellison Educational Equipment Inc., the market pioneer and leader of die-cutting machines and accessories. Through its portfolio of die-cutting machines and die-cutting products, Sizzix leverages Ellison's 41 years of proven manufacturing and technology heritage to empower creativity among its customer base with new and innovative products. Sizzix is a recognized global brand that can be found in over 100 countries and in major and specialty retailers. For more information on Sizzix and its line of craft-inspiring products, please visit www.sizzix.com/home.

About Ellison Educational Equipment Inc.

Since 1977, Ellison Educational Equipment, Inc. has been the recognized global leader of die-cutting machines, die-cutting products and shape-cutting accessories for the education market. The company was founded by an educator and has built its reputation developing high-quality, reliable die-cutting machines, products and accessories, coupled with innovative teaching principles that support all subject matter. For more information about Ellison Educational Equipment, please visit www.EllisonEducation.com.

