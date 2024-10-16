Elliston Pediatrics: Leading the Future of Concierge Pediatric Care with Innovative Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliston Pediatrics is transforming healthcare for children in New York through its revolutionary take on personalized pediatric care inspired by a concierge model. Founded by Dr. Andrew Elliston M.D., FAAP and Heidi Meeker BSN, RNC-OB, MNN, LRN, EFM who are devoted to combining the best of traditional medicine with modern patient–centered technology to meet the demands of today's families.

Elliston Pediatrics

Projected to becoming a $7.5 billion market by 2030, the demand for personalized care is increasing in the US. "Most doctor appointments are brief and can't offer the comprehensive analysis or care that children deserve," said Dr. Andrew Elliston. "At Elliston Pediatrics, we focus on delivering tailored care plans that address the specific needs of each child. This approach leads to better health outcomes and happier families."

At Elliston Pediatrics, each patient receives a customized healthcare plan to meet their individualized needs. This means no detail is too small when it comes to overall wellness.

"By knowing our patients on a deeper level, we can prevent health issues before they arise and address concerns that other doctors might miss in shorter visits," Dr. Elliston explained.

The practice was also among the first to adopt advanced telemedicine technology, which allows families to receive care from anywhere. This has helped ensure that patients have quick and easy access to care—something that can be especially challenging for time-strapped families in New York City.

"Not only do we travel to the patients' homes for all of their care, when patients are in New York City, but our State-of-the-art telemedicine allows parents to take their doctor with them anywhere they go. That is not only convenient but also the epitome of continuity of care," says Cherilyn Davis, MD. FAAP.

Elliston Pediatrics focuses on preventive health and wellness. It also prioritizes reducing parental stress by offering a compassionate and accessible model of health care. "Our goal is to reverse the trend of increasing parental stress by providing peace of mind knowing they have a dedicated, accessible doctor focused on their child's health well-being," said Michelle Bennett, MD. FAAP.

As more families look for personal health care options, Elliston Pediatrics remains committed to its mission: transforming pediatric care through an integrated approach and raising the bar for New York City Pediatrics.

For more information on Elliston Pediatrics, please visit www.ellistonpediatrics.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan McCormick, Goldman McCormick PR, INC

(516) 901-1103

[email protected]

SOURCE Elliston Pediatrics