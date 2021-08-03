ELLKAY And ChartSpan Partner To Provide An Integrated Care Coordination Solution

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in healthcare interoperability, has partnered with ChartSpan, the largest provider of fully managed Chronic Care Management (CCM) services in the US, to provide seamless bi-directional integration between its chronic care management platform and providers' EMR systems.

ChartSpan is a tech-enabled, managed service provider that helps healthcare systems, clinics, and providers improve patient outcomes and generate new revenue through programs like Chronic Care Management (CCM), Annual Wellness Visits (AWV), and population health quality programs like MIPS and HEDIS. Through this partnership with ELLKAY, ChartSpan will be able to work toward future growth goals. ELLKAY's connectivity solutions provide the opportunity to scale operations quickly and achieve efficiencies in workflow created by the bi-directional connectivity with clients' EMR systems for additional opportunities for expansion.

Care Managers have access to patient data in the ChartSpan platform, while provider organizations can access the care plan, care summaries, and charges directly within their EMR and practice management systems. ELLKAY's technology is flexible to support diverse goals of large enterprise solutions and small niche markets, which made it a perfect fit for the goal of supporting CCM, AWV, and quality programs. ELLKAY's solution and implementation experts tailored a solution to meet ChartSpan's requirements, working collaboratively to solve real-world needs and using Health IT solutions to drive improvement in the quality of health care overall.

Ajay Kapare, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at ELLKAY, said, "We're proud to partner with ChartSpan, doing the important work of providing a managed care coordination program and ensuring a higher quality of patient care. We're happy to lend our data aggregation and connectivity expertise, handling complex back-end connectivity and allowing ChartSpan to focus their internal resources on their important mission."

ChartSpan CEO Jon-Michial Carter added, "We are years away from achieving the ubiquitous data integration standards of interoperability. That is why it is so important to have a partner like ELLKAY who takes an agnostic stance on EHR integration and works with the unique standards of every major EHR vendor in healthcare. The team at ELLKAY is responsive and highly competent. Our partnership with ELLKAY is an important part of our future success."

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 19 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 58,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.

About ChartSpan

ChartSpan is the largest, managed service provider of Chronic Care Management programs in the United States. The company provides turn-key, managed care coordination and compliance programs for doctors, clinics, and health systems. ChartSpan manages patient care coordination and value-based programs for more than 100 of the most successful practices and health systems in the United States.

