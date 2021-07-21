ELLKAY And Higi Announce Interoperability Partnership To Enable Patients Greater Access To Their Own Data

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in healthcare interoperability, has partnered with Higi, a leading consumer health engagement company, to support their platform, facilitating integration between Higi and their healthcare partners. Higi was looking for a partner that could intelligently and securely move consumer health data at scale. They partnered with ELLKAY, an experienced data management partner, to enable seamless workflow integration for customers, helping to ensure shared health data becomes actionable for the consumer and the healthcare stakeholder.

"We are thrilled to be integrated with the ELLKAY platform. As an already trusted partner to many of our customers, our partnership with ELLKAY brings the speed and efficiency needed to meet consumers on their healthcare journey and seamlessly connect them to the resources that can help them make progress toward their healthcare goals. We are looking forward to our first shared customer launch, and many more to follow," shared Jeff Bennett, CEO at Higi.

ELLKAY is known for empowering healthcare organizations with end-to-end connectivity, providing interoperability for digital health vendors to hundreds of sources for patient intake and population health management. This connectivity assists in moving data through Higi's consumer-centric ecosystem as the back-end to facilitate the movement of consumer health data into health systems and health plan's systems. Higi's systems were built on the belief that consumers' health information is their own, the consumer should choose who can access and act on that data, and that when the consumer chooses to share it, the process should be simple and secure.

Gurpreet Singh, Vice President of Interoperability Solutions at ELLKAY, added, "We are grateful to partner with Higi, who is a market leader in the industry. They enable patients to easily share their data with trusted healthcare partners, and we are proud to play a part in that initiative through providing interoperability between Higi and their partners."

Higi's partners, such as providers and health plans, must receive collected data in an actionable format so it can be consumable at scale from the start. Higi chose to work with ELLKAY, who is best-in-class, to provide this functionality and because of ELLKAY's ability to tackle and solve complex projects. ELLKAY's interoperability experts tailor solutions to digital health vendors providing back-end connectivity so their internal developers can focus their resources on the core business of improving patient care.

ELLKAY's proven interoperability platform powers leading applications in the digital healthcare marketplace. As a trusted leader in end-to-end systems connectivity and clinical data, HIT solution companies connect to ELLKAY via one single API to patient data from disparate sources. To learn more about ELLKAY's Interoperability Platform visit ELLKAY.com, contact the team at [email protected], or call 201-791-0606.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 19 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 58,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.

About Higi

Higi is a consumer health engagement company making it easier for all people to measure, track and act on their health data. Health systems, health plans, retailers and consumer healthcare brands connect with the consumers they care for through Higi's nationwide network of 10,000 FDA-cleared Smart Health Stations, home health devices, digital and mobile tools. Higi's platform addresses the needs of healthcare consumers across the care continuum through education designed to improve health literacy, disease specific assessments to inform risk stratification and drive digital navigation, and connected care offerings to avoid unscheduled care and improve outcomes.

SOURCE ELLKAY, LLC

Related Links

http://ellkay.com

