ELLKAY Leadership To Present On The Impact A Robust And Cost-Effective EMPI Solution Has On The Laboratory At 23rd Annual Executive War College

On Wednesday, May 2nd at 7:00 AM, Patel and Flamant will present ELLKAY's benefactor session, "One Patient, One Record – The Benefits of Operating with a Robust and Cost-Effective Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) Solution." The discussion will explore the steps that labs and other diagnostic testing facilities must now take to convert visionary concepts into an essential business strategy for survival and growth. Attendees will also learn the methods used and benefits gained when labs adopt a robust Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI), which can be implemented to achieve a successful patient-focused approach and position the lab to better support the continuum of care.

In today's world, disconnected patient data across disparate systems often leads to inaccurate patient data, reordering of lab work, delayed treatments, denied insurance claims, overworked Health Information Management teams, and decreased registration and scheduling efficiency. The result on the patient's care experience and treatment can be significant. ELLKAY provides their own enterprise patient matching solution, LKeMPI, a robust platform that matches patients across disparate systems using proven deterministic and probabilistic matching algorithms. Scoring matches using various key elements and assigning weights to these attributes, it groups records based on match scores, ensuring accurate patient identification. LKeMPI is just one of several innovative solutions that ELLKAY has introduced in the last year.

ELLKAY has also augmented their interface infrastructure. This infrastructure enables laboratories to increase deployment speeds while cutting support costs. It can be used to support the transfer of any file standard via any protocol between any type of system, and offers cloud printing of laboratory-branded requisitions at practices.

ELLKAY's popular live mapping solution, which laboratories have used in the past to map insurance codes across their physician accounts, now supports live compendium mapping and management. End-point agnostic, LKLiveMapping's API connects to any system in various departments, reference laboratories, hospitals, and practices to retrieve codes. Within the centralized dashboard, it auto-matches codes using intelligent algorithms, identifies code changes, automatically prompts users to remap changed codes, and allows the lab to manage their master code compendium, maximizing laboratory efficiency and eliminating the tedious and error-prone cross-referencing process.

"ELLKAY is uniquely positioned in the laboratory space to bridge the gap between systems and offer the seamless interoperability that so many of them need to maintain success. The speed, accuracy, innovation, and execution ELLKAY can bring to a project is unparalleled," offered Ajay Kapare, ELLKAY Vice President of Marketing & Strategy. "We are excited about our latest innovations and finding ways to solve key challenges that the laboratories are currently facing as the industry evolves."

Acting as a full-service solution provider for the laboratory's workflow and connectivity requirements, ELLKAY alleviates the stress of data sharing restrictions, costly interface fees, PAMA lab fee cuts, reduced reimbursements, and time and resource constraints. For fifteen years, ELLKAY has made interoperability a top priority, providing laboratories, hospitals, health systems, medical practices and more with secure and efficient "data plumbing" for all their data connectivity. ELLKAY empowers its customers with innovative solutions that are on the leading edge of healthcare technologies.

The Executive War College is the premier conference of its kind, bringing together more than 700 laboratory executives, pathologists and industry leaders. For more information about EWC, visit www.executivewarcollege.com.

Call (201) 791-0606 or fill out our webform to schedule a meeting with Team ELLKAY during the 2018 Executive War College.

About ELLKAY

As a nationwide leader in healthcare connectivity, ELLKAY has been committed to making interoperability happen for over a decade. We empower diagnostic laboratories with cutting-edge technologies and solutions that add value to their services, assist physicians in delivering better outcomes, and improve bottom lines. Since 2002, we have been connecting laboratories to EMR/PM systems, building a strong foundation of laboratory expertise, and growing our comprehensive knowledgebase of structured data and system connectivity. We offer laboratories solutions to increase revenue and market-share, including solutions for electronic orders and results, interfacing with EMRs, and cross-reference mapping, as well as connectivity to patient demographic and insurance information. With connectivity to over 600+ PM/EMR systems in 45,000+ physician practices, we are the healthcare industry's "Data Plumbers."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ellkay-leadership-to-present-on-the-impact-a-robust-and-cost-effective-empi-solution-has-on-the-laboratory-at-23rd-annual-executive-war-college-300637332.html

SOURCE ELLKAY, LLC

Related Links

http://ellkay.com

