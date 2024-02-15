ELLKAY POWERS COMMONWELL TO ACHIEVE QHIN™

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on February 12 that the CommonWell Health Alliance was officially recognized as a Qualified Health Information Network™ (QHIN) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementSM (TEFCASM). ELLKAY, a leader in interoperability for more than 20 years, is excited about its role as the technical service provider in helping CommonWell achieve this monumental milestone.

Since the announcement of the ELLKAY/CommonWell partnership this past year, ELLKAY has worked alongside both the CommonWell board of directors as well as its membership to deploy the necessary interoperability infrastructure to support the stringent technical and security requirements for this nationwide data exchange framework. This prestigious designation will allow the Alliance to work towards an even greater amount of coverage, unite around common goals, and keep a finger on the pulse of interoperability innovation.

CommonWell Health Alliance Executive Director, Paul L. Wilder, shared, "ELLKAY's work as the Alliance's Technical Service Provider played a critical role in CommonWell being designated as QHIN by the Office of the National Coordinator. As an Alliance, we have been focused on advancing interoperability for over a decade and have built the largest vendor sponsored health data exchange network in the world. When we selected ELLKAY as our new service provider we knew our timeline to rebuild was aggressive, but focus, determination, and a true partnership approach certainly paid off. We look forward to the evolution of our relationship as we pursue new ways to continually innovate to optimize interoperability for everyone."

"QHINs are the pillars of TEFCA network-to-network exchange, securely routing queries, responses, and messages between health care stakeholders to improve patient care. ELLKAY is excited to play its role in enabling CommonWell and its members achieve this great milestone and is looking forward to providing a modern platform for data exchange," added Gurpreet 'GP' Singh, ELLKAY's Vice President of Interoperability Solutions.

Ajay Kapare, ELLKAY's President and Chief Strategy Officer, shared, "ELLKAY is excited about this next phase in our partnership with CommonWell. We are proud to support CommonWell in reaching QHIN designation and look forward to a longterm collaboration founded on innovation and meeting the needs of CommonWell and its members."

ELLKAY looks forward to continuing our support of CommonWell by taking interoperability to the next level for both the Alliance, its members, and the more than 34,000 CommonWell-connected provider sites. To learn more about ELLKAY's partnership with CommonWell, stop by the ELLKAY at booths at ViVE #1336 or HIMSS #1547.

About ELLKAY:

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, serving as the sole partner to healthcare organizations for their data management and interoperability solutions. ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. Since 2002, ELLKAY has connected to over 58,000 organizations, with a system capability arsenal that has grown to 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions.

SOURCE ELLKAY, LLC