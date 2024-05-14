ELLKAY TO SUPPLY INTERFACE ENGINE SERVICES FOR MEDITECH-AS-A-SERVICE

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDITECH has selected ELLKAY, a leader in healthcare interoperability and data management, to be their supplier of interface services. ELLKAY will support the technical infrastructure required for MEDITECH-as-a-Service (MaaS) implementations of the MEDITECH Expanse Platform. MaaS is a cloud-hosted solution that delivers the full Expanse platform to streamline EHR deployment and lower costs for customers, ensuring that healthcare organizations can remain focused on their patients. The MEDITECH and ELLKAY partnership is a direct response to the industry's need for seamless integration, robust data management, and enhanced connectivity in modern healthcare.

"MEDITECH has a long history of working with ELLKAY on a variety of shared opportunities," says MEDITECH Senior Director, Interoperability Market & Product Strategy, Mike Cordeiro. "Their expertise in interoperability makes them a trusted solution for supporting our MaaS customers. We look forward to our expanded partnership as we continue to transform healthcare, together."

Leveraging over 20 years of experience and proprietary technologies, ELLKAY is known as a strategic data management partner across the healthcare industry, supporting health systems, laboratories, health plans, and health IT vendors. Through the LKOpera Interoperability Platform, ELLKAY will support MEDITECH's commitment to more connected care, delivering cost-effective and innovative solutions to work at scale for their healthcare customers.

Gurpreet (G.P.) Singh, VP of Interoperability at ELLKAY, shared, "This collaboration signifies a major milestone in our commitment to orchestrating enterprise interoperability and being a strategic data management partner that supports and grows with organizations as they scale in the evolving landscape of healthcare IT."

"I'm excited about what this partnership represents for ELLKAY's commitment to innovation. By leveraging our expertise and technology alongside MEDITECH's innovative MaaS offering, we are empowering healthcare organizations with the tools they need to optimize operations and deliver exceptional patient care," added Ajay Kapare, President & Chief Strategy Officer at ELLKAY.

Interested in learning more about the ELLKAY + MEDITECH Partnership? Meet with the strategic data management experts from Team ELLKAY during the 2024 MUSE Inspire Conference at booth #427 and schedule a meeting today!

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing interoperability solutions and services nationwide since 2002. ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 58,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions. Visit ELLKAY.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, or email us at [email protected]

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse, the world's most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce: personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit EHR.MEDITECH.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

