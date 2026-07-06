Ello Expands Duraglass™ Refresh Glass Food Storage Line to Select Whole Foods Market Stores

Thoughtfully designed tempered glass food storage helps simplify meal prep, leftovers, and everyday organization.

CHICAGO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ello announced today that its Duraglass™ Refresh glass food storage line is now available in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

Ello Duraglass™ Refresh

As more consumers turn to glass food storage for a clean-tasting way to store and enjoy their favorite foods, Duraglass™ Refresh makes it easy to bring those benefits into everyday routines. Designed to simplify storing, serving, and reheating food, it combines durable tempered glass with thoughtful features, including a non-porous surface that helps prevent the absorption of flavors, odors, and stains, so families can confidently prepare, store, and enjoy meals—whether at home or on the go.

Available in a variety of sizes and shapes—including meal prep sets, divided containers, condiment containers, and round and rectangular storage containers—the line supports everything from weekly meal prep and packed lunches to leftovers and pantry organization, reflecting Ello's commitment to creating thoughtfully designed products that help make everyday choices feel simple.

Duraglass™ Refresh containers feature stain- and odor-resistant tempered glass, BPA-free leakproof, airtight locking lids, and an extra-thick silicone boot that helps protect against chips and breaks. Designed for everyday convenience, the silicone boot can stay on during oven use, eliminating the need to remove and replace it before reheating meals. The containers are oven and microwave safe without the lid, freezer safe, and top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

"Our customers are intentional about what they bring into their homes, and as more people move away from plastic, Ello delivers an elevated glass food prep storage system built for everyday use," says Oscar Lopez, Category Merchant. "The exclusive colorways were designed specifically for Whole Foods Market, with thoughtful shades that elevate the ritual of meal prep. It's the kind of detail our customers notice and appreciate."

The following Ello Duraglass™ Refresh products are now available in select Whole Foods Market stores:

Duraglass™ Refresh 10-Piece 3.4-Cup Meal Prep Set

Duraglass™ Refresh 2-Pack 3.4-Cup Meal Prep Set

Duraglass™ Refresh 4-Pack Condiment Container Set

Duraglass™ Refresh 7-Cup Round Container

Duraglass™ Refresh 5-Cup Rectangle Container

Duraglass™ Refresh 3.4-Cup Divided Container

Duraglass™ Refresh 2-Cup Round Container

For more information about Ello and the Duraglass™ Refresh, visit https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com.

About Ello

At Ello, we believe everyday choices should feel simple. That's why we create thoughtfully designed products that help people eat, drink, and live a little easier. From hydration to food storage, Ello products combine functional innovation with approachable design to support everyday moments at home and on the go.

SOURCE Ello