Ello launches new line of sustainable water bottles at Target

KINGSPORT, Tenn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ello, an innovative manufacturer, wholesaler, and online retailer of sustainable food and beverage containers, now offers reusable water bottles made from Eastman Tritan™ Renew with 50% certified recycled content.* The Eco Ello Tritan 26oz Water Bottle is available this week in Target stores in the U.S. as well as online.

"Tritan Renew is the first recycled plastic material that stands up to the quality demands of our products and process, so we jumped at the chance to design a bottle that matches the sustainable qualities of the material itself," said Glen Gilmore, Ello's director of design. "The bottle minimizes material use while maximizing durability and cleanability to extend the overall life of the product."

Tritan Renew is made through Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technologies—also known as molecular recycling—which break down plastic waste into fundamental building blocks to create pristine new materials. By replacing traditional fossil feedstocks with recycled plastic, the company is helping to divert plastic waste from landfills and incinerators or from ending up as litter in the ocean. The material is highly durable, dishwasher safe and free of BPA, BPS, and BPF.

"In the 'reduce, reuse, recycle' model, 'reduce' comes first — and so it did with this design," Gilmore said of the Eco Ello Bottle. "We incorporated the top-performing design details from our best-selling products to make this bottle as versatile and reliable as possible. From capacity to lid interface to carry-loop, we've optimized every inch. The lid is also designed to separate into individual parts, so the different components can be recycled where possible."

Ello is rolling out the new bottle as part of a larger sustainability push that includes extending its zero- waste product lines, minimizing single-use plastic in all its packaging, and investing in environmental education. The brand will sponsor an "Eco Summer Giveaway" and award a sustainability scholarship to a student pursuing a degree in environmental studies or a related field at a U.S. institution. Ello also has plans to produce a limited-edition tote bag made locally from upcycled fabric in the fall.

"The Ello Eco Bottle is another great example of using Tritan Renew to demonstrate what is possible, right now, with Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technologies," said Courtland Jenkins, commercial director of Specialty Plastics for Eastman. "We're thrilled to be part of Ello's sustainability journey to make small changes now that add up to big impact for the future."

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com .

About Ello

Ello is a national manufacturer, wholesaler, and online retailer of reusable food and beverage containers that help create a "Clean, Safe, Green" environment. Ello designs hydration, food storage, and coffee products that reduce the need for single-use plastic while complimenting your individuality and sense of style. The company believes in the stopping power of color, paired with dependable function, on-trend design and a great price. To learn more, visit elloproducts.com.

