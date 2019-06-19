Ellomay Capital Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today announced that at the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders held on June 19, 2019 (the "AGM") the following proposals were adopted and approved by the required majority:

Reelection of Shlomo Nehama , Ran Fridrich, Hemi Raphael and Anita Leviant as directors; Ratification and approval of the compensation policy for the Company's directors and officers ; Approval of amendments and a three-year extension of the Management Services Agreement among the Company, Meisaf Blue & White Holdings Ltd. and Kanir Joint Investments (2005) Limited Partnership ; and Reappointment of Somekh Chaikin, a member of KPMG International, as the independent auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 and until the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders, and authorization of the Board of Directors to approve, following the approval of the Audit Committee, the remuneration of the independent auditors in accordance with the volume and nature of their services.

For more information, please see the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement relating to the AGM furnished on Form 6-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2019.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy , approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

; 51% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , respectively;

and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, , respectively; 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain .

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Contact:

Kalia Weintraub

CFO

Tel: +972-(3)-797-1111

Email: ellogu@ellomay.com

