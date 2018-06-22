Ellomay Capital Announces the Execution of a PPA in Connection With the Talasol Project

The power produced by the Talasol Project is expected to be sold by Talasol in the open market for the then current market power price and the PPA hedges the risks associated with fluctuating electricity market prices by allowing Talasol to secure a stable income for the power production included under the PPA. The PPA is based on industry standard documentation published by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), more commonly used to hedge financial interest rate or currency risks, and has been tailored to the Talasol Project. The PPA is structured as a hedge of Talasol Project's capture price rather than base load price, thus providing an optimal hedge for the Talasol Project's revenues.

Based on current technical analysis of the design provided by the EPC contractor of the Talasol Project, the P50 expected production of the Talasol Project is approximately 545 GWh per annum. Talasol is expecting that the Talasol Project's CAPEX will amount to approximately euro 200-230 million, including development costs of approximately euro 20 million and interest of approximately euro 7 million. Based on the current technical analysis, a price projection analysis and the expected hedging effect of the PPA, the Talasol Project's revenues are currently expected to be in the range of euro 20-25 million per annum. The expected operation expenses are euro 6 million per annum, thus the net operation income, revenues net of operation expenses, is expected to be euro 14-19 million per annum.

The Talasol Project is expected to be financed by a consortium led by Deutsche Bank, which is the mandated lead arranger, and the European Investment Bank (EIB). The expected leverage level is in the range of 50-60% of the total investment. Financial closing is expected before the end of 2018 and commencement of operations is expected in the first half of 2020.

The continued development of the Talasol Project is subject to risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the occurrence of the conditions subsequent set forth in the Talasol share purchase agreement, and other conditions that are not entirely within the control of the Company or Talasol, as they include the issuance of regulatory approvals and the procurement of project financing on terms acceptable to Talasol. The projected timing, production, revenues and other future results and expenses included herein are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company and its advisors and are subject to various conditions and circumstances, including the negotiations and final terms of the financing agreement, O&M contract and several other agreements, some of which have not yet been negotiated, finalized and executed. Moreover, the Company and Talasol may, in their sole discretion, decide not to pursue the Talasol Project in the event of changes in the market or other circumstances. For more information concerning these and other risks see below under "Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements."

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including: