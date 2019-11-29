Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Results of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4%.

On November 27, 2019, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds 50% of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy"), which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial results of Dorad for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period, which are currently expected to be published on or about December 31, 2019.  In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

  • Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 - approximately NIS 765.4 million.
  • Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2019 - approximately NIS 166.2 million.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which include the summer months of –July and August and the intermediate month of September, are not indicative of full year results.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 and as of and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

  • Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy, approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
  • 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
  • 75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
  • 100% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands, respectively;
  • 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain.

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements.  The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, such as regulatory changes, including the outcome of the hearing process, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position







September 30

September 30

December 31


2019

* 2018

* 2018


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

393,646

284,094

117,220

Trade receivables and accrued income

253,309

254,045

297,997

Other receivables

8,734

38,579

56,417

Financial derivatives

-

3,508

387

Total current assets

655,689

580,226

472,021





Non-current assets



Restricted deposit

424,078

420,808

431,096

Prepaid expenses

40,116

42,233

41,704

Fixed assets

3,721,981

3,927,348

3,869,800

Intangible assets

2,214

3,961

3,265

Right of use assets

57,224

-

-

Total non-current assets

4,245,613

4,394,350

4,345,865





Total assets

4,901,302

4,974,576

4,817,886





Current liabilities



Current maturities of loans from banks


267,032

255,941

217,254

Current maturities of loans from related parties

-

110,000

17,805

Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,546

-

-

Trade payables

268,305

259,782

340,829

Other payables

15,846

19,046

5,966

Financial derivatives

2,339

-

-

Total current liabilities

558,068

644,769

581,854





Non-current liabilities



Loans from banks

2,911,651

3,108,089

3,016,582

Loans from related parties

-

15,258

-

Long-term lease liabilities

52,385

-

-

Provision for dismantling and restoration

35,950

40,288

35,497

Deferred tax liabilities

159,165

123,774

122,803

Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160

160

160

Total non-current liabilities

3,159,311

3,287,569

3,175,042





Equity



Share capital


11

11

11

Share premium

642,199

642,199

642,199

Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748

3,748

3,748

Retained earnings

537,965

396,280

415,032

Total equity

1,183,923

1,042,238

1,060,990





Total liabilities and equity

4,901,302

4,974,576

4,817,886

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Income





For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended

September 30

September 30

December 31

2019

* 2018

2019

* 2018

* 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands






Revenues

2,069,997

1,990,177

765,384

730,891

2,628,607






Operating costs of the




Power Plant










Energy costs

564,179

517,660

214,253

186,913

687,431

Electricity purchase and




infrastructure services

896,575

880,927

291,419

288,898

1,194,948

Depreciation and




amortization

161,028

163,977

55,660

56,572

217,795

Other operating costs

119,556

102,333

37,788

37,321

136,705






Total operating costs




 of Power Plant

1,741,338

1,664,897

599,120

569,704

2,236,879






Profit from operating




the Power Plant

328,659

325,280

166,264

161,187

391,728






General and




administrative expenses

14,832

15,401

5,105

4,873

20,740






Operating profit

313,827

309,879

161,159

156,314

370,988






Financing income

3,162

16,540

1,225

4,684

24,650

Financing expenses

157,694

176,550

25,072

55,670

227,988






Financing expenses, net

154,532

160,010

23,847

50,986

203,338






Profit before






taxes on income

159,295

149,869

137,312

105,328

167,650






Taxes on income

36,362

34,476

31,574

24,223

33,505






Profit for the period

122,933

115,393

105,738

81,105

134,145

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity









Capital reserve




for activities


Share

Share

with

Retained

capital

premium

shareholders

earnings

Total Equity

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands






For the nine months 




 ended September 30, 2019




 (Unaudited)










Balance as at




 January 1, 2019 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

415,032

1,060,990






Profit for the period

-

-

-

122,933

122,933






Balance as at 




 September 30, 2019 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

537,965

1,183,923






For the nine months 




 ended September 30, 2018




 (Unaudited)










Balance as at




 January 1, 2018 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

280,887

926,845






Profit for the period

-

-

-

115,393

115,393






Balance as at 




 September 30, 2018 * (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

396,280

1,042,238






For the three months 




 ended September 30, 2019




 (Unaudited)










Balance as at 




 July 1, 2019 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

432,227

1,078,185






Profit for the period

-

-

-

105,738

105,738






Balance as at 




 September 30, 2019 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

537,965

1,183,923






For the three months 




 ended September 30, 2018




 (Unaudited)










Balance as at 




 July 1, 2018 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

315,175

961,133






Profit for the period

-

-

-

81,105

81,105






Balance as at 




 September 30, 2018 * (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

396,280

1,042,238

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

 

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)









Capital reserve




for activities


Share

Share

with

Retained

capital

premium

shareholders

earnings

Total Equity

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands






For the year ended




December 31, 2018
(Audited)










Balance as at




January 1, 2018 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

280,887

926,845






Profit for the year

-

-

-

134,145

134,145






Balance as at






December 31, 2018 *
(Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

415,032

1,060,990

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended

September 30

September 30

December 31

2019

* 2018

2019

* 2018

* 2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands






Cash flows from




operating activities:




Profit for the period

122,933

115,393

105,738

81,105

134,145

Adjustments:




Depreciation and amortization




and fuel consumption

185,403

167,960

65,427

56,917

223,028

Taxes on income

36,362

34,476

31,574

24,223

33,505

Financing expenses, net

154,532

160,010

23,847

50,986

203,338

376,297

362,446

120,848

132,126

459,871






Change in trade receivables

44,688

76,488

2,894

(6,539)

32,536

Change in other receivables

39,345

23,955

26,454

14,299

6,119

Change in trade payables

(76,871)

(161,484)

(2,782)

(11,664)

(81,273)

Change in other payables

9,884

16,985

2,100

17,719

304

17,046

(44,056)

28,666

13,815

(42,314)

Net cash flows provided




by operating activities

516,276

433,783

255,252

227,046

551,702






Cash flows used in




investing activities




Proceeds (payment) for settlement of




financial derivatives

(2,567)

4,997

(1,697)

2,640

9,957

Insurance proceeds in respect of




damage to fixed asset

8,336

20,619

-

1,181

20,619

Investment in long-term




restricted deposit

-

(7,158)

-

-

(12,158)

Investment in fixed assets

(31,789)

(82,341)

(11,133)

(21,291)

(79,855)

Investment in intangible assets

(615)

(141)

(596)

(18)

(222)

Interest received

3,140

2,461

1,222

978

3,497

Net cash flows used in






investing activities

(23,495)

(61,563)

(12,204)

(16,510)

(58,162)






Cash flows from




financing activities:




Repayment of loans from






related parties

(17,704)

(62,802)

-

-

(160,326)

Repayment of loans from banks

(101,430)

(91,345)

-

-

(181,970)

Interest paid

(92,970)

(119,803)

(172)

(356)

(220,765)

Repayment of lease liability principal

(4,399)

-

(154)

-

-

Net cash flows used in




financing activities

(216,503)

(273,950)

(326)

(356)

(563,061)






Net increase (decrease) in cash




and cash equivalents for




the period

276,278

98,270

242,722

210,180

(69,521)






Effect of exchange rate fluctuations




on cash and cash equivalents

148

1,642

28

88

2,559

Cash and cash equivalents at




beginning of period

117,220

184,182

150,896

73,826

184,182

Cash and cash equivalents at end




of period

393,646

284,094

393,646

284,094

117,220

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

Contact:

Kalia Weintraub
CFO
Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111
Email: HilaI@ellomay.com

