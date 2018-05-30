Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Results of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

On May 16, 2018, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds 50% of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy"), which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published certain information in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968, which included the financial statements of Dorad for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

The financial results of Dorad for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period, which are currently expected to be published on or about June 21, 2018. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018 - approximately NIS 684.9 million.

Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2018 - approximately NIS 117.4 million.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, which include the winter and intermediate months of January, February and March, are not indicative of full year results.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2017 and as of and for the three month periods ended March 31, 2017 and 2018 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy, approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;

51% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies operating or developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands, respectively.

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, such as regulatory changes, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position













Mar-31 Mar-31 Dec-31



2018 2017 2017



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands









Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

200,829 178,149 184,182 Trade receivables

285,670 273,830 330,397 Other receivables

57,904 55,530 83,289 Financial derivatives

2,189 - - Total current assets

546,592 507,509 597,868









Non-current assets







Restricted deposit

412,752 410,733 405,306 Prepaid expenses

43,292 45,409 43,821 Fixed assets

3,999,905 4,133,262 4,009,008 Intangible assets

5,465 7,893 6,097 Total non-current assets

4,461,414 4,597,297 4,464,232









Total assets

5,008,006 5,104,806 5,062,100









Current liabilities







Current maturities of loans from banks

249,287 246,032 203,819 Current maturities of loans from related parties

110,000 70,000 140,464 Trade payables

305,504 285,849 415,798 Other payables

17,187 26,538 5,649 Financial derivatives

- 4,250 1,191 Total current liabilities

681,978 632,669 766,921









Non-current liabilities







Loans from banks

3,180,408 3,362,423 3,187,873 Loans from related parties

7,764 110,800 54,764 Provision for dismantling and restoration

40,070 35,834 36,239 Deferred tax liabilities

108,045 77,050 89,298 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities

3,336,447 3,586,267 3,368,334









Equity







Share capital

11 11 11 Share premium

642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings

343,623 239,912 280,887 Total equity

989,581 885,870 926,845









Total liabilities and equity

5,008,006 5,104,806 5,062,100

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Profit and Loss















For the three months ended Year ended



March 31 December 31



2018 2017 2017



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands









Revenues

684,852 674,687 2,523,263









Operating costs of the Power Plant

















Energy costs

146,073 146,028 616,221 Electricity purchase and infrastructure services

326,627 330,409 1,212,431 Depreciation and amortization

52,169 51,446 208,705 Other operating costs

37,294 32,618 122,345









Total operating cost of Power Plant

562,163 560,501 2,159,702









Profit from operating the Power Plant

122,689 114,186 363,561









General and administrative expenses

5,278 4,071 18,712









Operating profit

117,411 110,115 344,849









Financing income

4,231 498 3,195 Financing expenses

40,159 60,915 245,122









Financing expenses, net

35,928 60,417 241,927









Profit before taxes on income

81,483 49,698 102,922









Taxes on income

18,747 11,432 23,681









Profit for the period

62,736 38,266 79,241

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity





























Capital reserve









for activities





Share Share with Retained



capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











For the three months









ended March 31, 2018









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2018 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 280,887 926,845











Profit for the period - - - 62,736 62,736











Balance as at









March 31, 2018









(Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 343,623 989,581











For the three months









ended March 31, 2017









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2017 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 201,646 847,604











Profit for the period - - - 38,266 38,266











Balance as at









March 31, 2017









(Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 239,912 885,870











For the year ended









December 31, 2017









(Audited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2017 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 201,646 847,604











Profit for the year - - - 79,241 79,241











Balance as at









December 31, 2017









(Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 280,887 926,845

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

















For the three months ended Year ended

Mar-31 Dec-31

2018 2017 2017

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands







Cash flows from operating activities:





Profit for the period 62,736 38,266 79,241







Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization and fuel consumption 52,306 70,090 286,542 Taxes on income 18,747 11,432 23,681 Financing expenses, net 35,928 60,417 241,927

106,981 141,939 552,150







Change in trade receivables 44,727 20,521 (35,465) Change in other receivables 12,736 (18,356) (84,857) Change in trade payables (118,786) (6,279) 123,045 Change in other payables 11,538 17,392 (2,669)

(49,785) 13,278 54







Net cash flows provided by operating activities 119,932 193,483 631,445







Cash flows used in investing activities





Proceeds from (payment for) settlement of financial derivatives 74 (1,849) (10,596) Insurance proceeds in respect of damage to fixed asset 12,650 - 38,742 Investment in long-term restricted deposits (5,158) (21,000) (34,000) Release of long-term restricted deposit - 13,218 25,790 Investment in fixed assets (30,951) (31,982) (121,361) Investment in intangible assets (119) (31) (413) Interest received 777 498 1,268







Net cash flows used in investing activities (22,727) (41,146) (100,570)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of loans from related parties (62,802) (39,628) (39,628) Repayment of loans from banks - - (161,668) Interest paid (18,011) (15,682) (227,530)







Net cash flows used in financing activities (80,813) (55,310) (428,826)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents





for the period 16,392 97,027 102,049







Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash





equivalents 255 155 1,166







Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 184,182 80,967 80,967







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 200,829 178,149 184,182

Contact:

Kalia Weintraub

CFO

Tel: +972-(3)-797-1111

Email: limors@ellomay.com

