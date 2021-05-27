Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").

On May 26, 2021, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period, which are currently expected to be published on or about June 17, 2021. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021 - approximately NIS 513.8 million .

- approximately . Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2021 - approximately NIS 73 million .

On May 6, 2021, Dorad's Board of Directors approved the distribution of a dividend in the amount of NIS 100 million (approximately €25.2 million) and such dividend was distributed during May 2021. In connection with such dividend distribution, Dori Energy received an amount of approximately NIS 18.8 million (approximately €4.7 million) and repaid an amount of approximately NIS 9 million (approximately €2.3 million) loan to the Company.

Dorad's financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world during 2020 and during and after the first quarter of 2021, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is operating in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus crisis, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that in light of the crisis, there is a certain decrease in the electricity consumption of various customers, and there is also a certain decrease in the demand of the Israel Electric Company. Dorad's financial statements further note that as of the date of the financial statements, such reduction has not resulted in a material effect. Dorad notes that it is continuously examining its potential methods of action in the event of a material decline in its income as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which include the winter months of January and February and the intermediate month of March, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of COVID-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of first quarter results in the future.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and as of and for the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2021 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; and

, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; and 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electricity Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Weintraub

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: [email protected]

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position







March 31 March 31 December 31



2021 2020 2020



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

458,213 350,722 247,079 Trade receivables and accrued income

228,347 240,563 297,719 Other receivables

17,768 20,110 21,401 Financial derivatives

5,773 1,603 - Total current assets

710,101 612,998 566,199









Non-current assets







Restricted deposit

441,071 443,210 433,265 Prepaid expenses

34,731 36,696 35,230 Fixed assets

3,480,803 3,659,265 3,526,839 Intangible assets

5,512 2,022 5,402 Right of use assets

59,111 62,918 60,113 Total non-current assets

4,021,228 4,204,111 4,060,849









Total assets

4,731,329 4,817,109 4,627,048









Current liabilities







Current maturities of loans from banks

277,399 268,394 242,098 Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,532 3,005 4,535 Trade payables

317,037 283,617 309,380 Other payables

15,223 10,313 3,808 Financial derivatives

- - 2,993 Total current liabilities

614,191 565,329 562,814









Non-current liabilities







Loans from banks

2,563,799 2,790,335 2,561,302 Long-term lease liabilities

51,025 55,543 50,858 Provision for dismantling and restoration

50,000 46,526 50,000 Deferred tax liabilities

211,879 190,499 200,298 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities

2,876,863 3,083,063 2,862,618









Equity







Share capital

11 11 11 Share premium

642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings

594,317 522,759 555,658 Total equity

1,240,275 1,168,717 1,201,616









Total liabilities and equity

4,731,329 4,817,109 4,627,048

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Income







For the three months ended Year ended

March 31 December 31

2021 2020 2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands







Revenues 513,755 678,818 2,407,221







Operating costs of the





Power Plant













Energy costs 76,567 145,871 522,110 Electricity purchase and





infrastructure services 282,988 334,178 1,185,225 Depreciation and





amortization 50,932 53,433 237,575 Other operating costs 30,316 38,194 155,368







Total operating costs





of Power Plant 440,803 571,676 2,100,278







Profit from operating





the Power Plant 72,952 107,142 306,943







General and





administrative expenses Other incomes 6,234 3,022 6,484 - 24,926 1,279







Operating profit 69,740 100,658 283,296







Financing income 18,812 9,669 3,056 Financing expenses 38,311 24,101 157,428







Financing expenses, net 19,499 14,432 154,372







Profit before





taxes on income 50,241 86,226 128,924







Taxes on income 11,582 19,823 29,622







Profit for the period 38,659 66,403 99,302

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

















Capital reserve









for activities





Share Share with Retained



capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











For the three months









ended March 31, 2021









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2021 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 555,658 1,201,616











Profit for the period - - - 38,659 38,659











Balance as at









March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 594,317 1,240,275











For the three months









ended March 31, 2020









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2020 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 576,356 1,222,314











Profit for the period - - - 66,403 66,403 Dividend to the Company's shareholders - - - (120,000) (120,000)











Balance as at









March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 522,759 1,168,717











For the year ended









December 31, 2020 (Audited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2020 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 576,356 1,222,314











Profit for the year - - - 99,302 99,302 Dividend to the Company's shareholders - - - (120,000) (120,000)











Balance as at









December 31, 2020 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 555,658 1,201,616

















































Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows









For the three months ended Year ended

March 31 December 31

2021 2020 2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands







Cash flows from





operating activities:





Profit for the period 38,659 66,403 99,302 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization





and fuel consumption 51,305 54,653 241,288 Taxes on income 11,582 19,823 29,622 Financing expenses, net 19,499 14,432 154,372

82,386 88,908 425,282







Change in trade receivables 69,372 52,196 (4,959) Change in other receivables 3,633 2,575 1,284 Change in trade payables 7,010 (2,950) 16,627 Change in other payables 11,414 (195) (6,700)

91,429 51,626 6,252 Net cash flows provided





by operating activities 212,474 206,937 530,836







Cash flows used in





investing activities





Proceeds (payment) for settlement of





financial derivatives 749 727 (4,318) Investment in long-term





restricted deposit - - (6,000) Investment in fixed assets (3,472) (3,160) (48,309) Investment in intangible assets (461) (69) (4,738) Interest received 395 1,173 3,046 Net cash flows used in





investing activities (2,789) (1,329) (60,319)







Cash flows from





financing activities:





Repayment of lease liability principal (147) (147) (4,523) Repayment of loans from banks - - (195,359) Dividends and exchange rate paid - (123,739) (123,739) Interest paid (147) (188) (170,003) Net cash flows used in





financing activities (294) (124,074) (493,624)







Net increase (decrease) in cash





and cash equivalents for





the period 209,391 81,534 (23,107)







Effect of exchange rate fluctuations





on cash and cash equivalents 1,743 3,167 4,165 Cash and cash equivalents at





beginning of period 247,079 266,021 266,021 Cash and cash equivalents at end





of period 458,213 350,722 247,079

