Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Israeli Government Approves Expansion of the Dorad Power Plant

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) ("Ellomay Luzon Energy").

On May 31, 2023, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 – approximately NIS 648.3 million .

– approximately . Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023 – approximately NIS 110 million .

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. Since January 1, 2023, the months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of June, July, August and September; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to May and from October to November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which include winter months of January and February and the intermediate month of March, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI, impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility and changes in the season and TAOZ tariff calculations that became effective on January 1, 2023, the results included herein may not be indicative of first quarter results in the future or comparable to first quarter results in the past.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and as of and for each of the three month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

Expansion of Dorad Power Plant

On May 28, 2023, the Israeli Government approved the national infrastructures plan (TT"L 11/b) which governs, among other issues, the expansion of the power plant owned by Doard by approximately 650 MW in a combined cycle technology, resulting in aggregate capacity of approximately 1,500 MW. This plan also enables adding batteries with a capacity of approximately 80 MW. The Company expects that the expansion of the power plant will increase the revenues and income of Dorad. The terms of the approval have not been published yet and the approval may be subject to prerequisites and other conditions. The expansion has not yet been approved by Dorad and its approval and construction are subject to various conditions, including, among others, receipt of corporate and other approvals and permits, obtaining financing, receipt of licenses from the Israeli Electricity Authority, regulatory changes and market terms and condition, all of which are not within the control of the Company.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Two SRL that are constructing photovoltaic plants with installed capacity of 14.8 MW and 4.95 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy ; and

Ellomay Solar Italy four SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy five SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 15.06 MW, 87.2 MW and 18 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy that have reached "ready to build" status.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in inflation and interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's and Dorad's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: [email protected]

Dorad Energy Ltd Statements of Financial Position















March 31 March 31 December 31 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

323,883 301,969 151,481 Trade receivables and accrued income

184,689 178,186 238,581 Other receivables

19,224 28,742 32,809 Financial derivatives

3,902 4,359 - Total current assets

531,698 513,256 422,871









Non-current assets







Restricted deposit

526,199 485,311 514,543 Prepaid expenses

31,573 32,736 32,072 Fixed assets

3,212,580 3,338,965 3,253,196 Intangible assets

6,722 5,937 6,404 Right of use assets

57,109 58,052 57,486 Total non-current assets

3,834,183 3,921,001 3,863,701









Total assets

4,365,881 4,434,257 4,286,572









Current liabilities







Current maturities of loans from banks

313,996 317,388 279,506 Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,645 4,479 4,645 Trade payables

172,081 232,173 228,468 Other payables

19,214 16,997 11,439 Total current liabilities

509,936 571,037 524,058









Non-current liabilities







Loans from banks

2,235,981 2,384,595 2,211,895 Other long-term liabilities

15,926 21,238 17,529 Long-term lease liabilities

50,130 50,659 49,292 Provision for dismantling and restoration

50,000 50,000 50,000 Deferred tax liabilities

231,157 197,484 215,016 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities

2,583,354 2,704,136 2,543,892









Equity







Share capital

11 11 11 Share premium

642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings

626,633 513,126 572,664 Total equity

1,272,591 1,159,084 1,218,622



















Total liabilities and equity

4,365,881 4,434,257 4,286,572

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Income









For the three months ended Year ended March 31 December 31 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Revenues 648,316 555,424 2,369,220











Operating costs of the







Power Plant

















Energy costs 124,074 89,617 544,118

Electricity purchase and infrastructure services 317,162 280,026 1,088,127

Depreciation and amortization 56,345 68,123 239,115

Other operating costs 34,171 37,674 157,189











Total operating costs of Power Plant 531,752 475,440 2,028,549











Profit from operating the Power Plant 116,564 79,984 340,671











General and administrative expenses 6,594 5,722 24,066











Operating profit 109,970 74,262 316,605











Financing income 19,222 11,529 52,131

Financing expenses 59,082 65,241 271,116











Financing expenses, net 39,860 53,712 218,985











Profit before taxes on income 70,110 20,550 97,620











Taxes on income 16,141 4,808 22,340











Profit for the period 53,969 15,742 75,280



Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity







Capital reserve









for activities





Share Share with Retained



capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the three months









ended March 31, 2023









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2023 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622











Profit for the period - - - 53,969 53,969











Balance as at









March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 626,633 1,272,591



















For the three months



















ended March 31, 2022



















(Unaudited)









































Balance as at



















January 1, 2022 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342





















Profit for the period - - - 15,742 15,742





















Balance as at



















March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 513,126 1,159,084





















For the year ended



















December 31, 2022 (Audited)









































Balance as at



















January 1, 2022 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342





















Profit for the year - - - 75,280 75,280





















Balance as at



















December 31, 2022 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622





Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows













For the three months ended Year ended

March 31 December 31

2023 2022 2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands









Cash flows from operating activities:





Profit for the period 53,969 15,742 75,280 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization





and fuel consumption 56,790 68,786 242,345 Taxes on income 16,141 4,808 22,340 Financing expenses, net 39,860 53,712 218,985

112,791 127,306 483,670







Change in trade receivables 53,892 70,386 9,991 Change in other receivables 13,585 11,548 7,480 Change in trade payables (67,513) (96,831) (127,907) Change in other payables 7,775 9,897 4,339 Change in Other long-term liabilities (1,603) 5,404 1,695

6,136 404 (104,402)







Taxes on income paid - (21,795) (21,795)







Net cash flows provided by operating activities 172,896 121,657 432,753















Cash flows used in investing activities





Proceeds for settlement of financial derivatives 1,172 422 13,652 Investment in fixed assets (14,213) (27,513) (110,715) Investment in intangible assets (817) (257) (1,810) Interest received 6,024 372 6,433







Net cash flows used in investing activities (7,834) (26,976) (92,440)















Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of lease liability principal (100) (151) (4,726) Repayment of loans from banks - - (255,705) Interest paid (150) (168) (159,804)







Net cash flows used in financing activities (250) (319) (420,235)























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 164,812 94,362 (79,922)







Effect of exchange rate fluctuations





on cash and cash equivalents 7,590 5,747 29,543 Cash and cash equivalents at





beginning of period 151,481 201,860 201,860 Cash and cash equivalents at end





of period 323,883 301,969 151,481























SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd.