Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").

On March 29, 2023, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its annual report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the annual report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the year ended December 31, 2022 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial statements for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 – approximately NIS 2,369.2 million .

– approximately . Dorad's operating profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 – approximately NIS 316.6 million .

Dorad's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is operating in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that it continuously examines the options for dealing with material damage to its income as a result of the spread of the virus.

The demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. During 2022, the months of the year were split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI, impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, changes to the TAOZ tariff calculation, the spread of Covid-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of full year results in the future.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 and as of and for the each of the three years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (Nm3 per year, respectively;

, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (Nm3 per year, respectively; 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

; Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Two SRL that are constructing photovoltaic plants with installed capacity of 14.8 MW and 4.95 MW respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy ; and

; and Ellomay Solar Italy four SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy five SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 15.06 MW, 87.2 MW and 18 respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy that have reached "ready to build" status.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electric Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Financial Position

December 31 December 31

2022 2021

NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 151,481 201,860 Trade receivables 238,581 248,844 Other receivables 32,809 40,289 Total current assets 422,871 490,993





Non-current assets



Restricted deposit 514,543 480,476 Prepaid expenses 32,072 33,235 Fixed assets 3,253,196 3,378,466 Intangible assets 6,404 6,038 Right of use assets 57,486 57,530 Total non-current assets 3,863,701 3,955,745





Total assets 4,286,572 4,446,738





Current liabilities



Current maturities of loans from banks 279,506 280,753 Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,645 4,622 Trade payables 228,468 324,532 Current tax liabilities - 21,795 Other payables 11,439 7,100 Financial derivatives - 268 Total current liabilities 524,058 639,070





Non-current liabilities



Loans from banks 2,211,895 2,356,785 Other Long-term liabilities 17,529 15,834 Long-term lease liabilities 49,292 48,871 Provision for dismantling and restoration 50,000 50,000 Deferred tax liabilities 215,016 192,676 Liabilities for employee benefits, net 160 160 Total non-current liabilities 2,543,892 2,664,326





Equity



Share capital 11 11 Share premium 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve for activities with controlling

shareholders 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings 572,664 497,384





Total equity 1,218,622 1,143,342





Total liabilities and equity 4,286,572 4,446,738

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Profit or Loss

2022 2021 2020

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands







Revenues 2,369,220 2,103,911 2,407,221







Operating costs of the power plant





Energy costs 544,118 428,051 522,110 Electricity purchase and infrastructure services 1,088,127 1,053,997 1,185,225 Depreciation and amortization 239,115 225,715 237,575 Other operating costs 157,189 114,360 155,368







Total cost of power plant 2,028,549 1,822,123 2,100,278







Profit from operating the power plant 340,671 281,788 306,943







General and administrative expenses 24,066 24,502 24,926 Other incomes - 11,603 1,279







Operating profit 316,605 268,889 283,296







Financing income 52,131 4,694 3,056 Financing expenses 271,116 219,013 157,428







Financing expenses, net 218,985 214,319 154,372







Profit before taxes on income 97,620 54,570 128,924







Taxes on income 22,340 12,844 29,622







Profit for the year 75,280 41,726 99,302

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Changes in Equity



Share capital Share

premium Capital

reserve for

activities with

controlling

shareholders Retained

earnings Total equity



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS Thousands











For the year ended December 31,

2022





















Balance as at January 1, 2022

11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342











Profit for the year

- - - 75,280 75,280











Balance as at December 31,

2022

11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622











For the year ended December 31,

2021





















Balance as at January 1, 2021

11 642,199 3,748 555,658 1,201,616











Dividend to the Company's shareholders

- - - (100,000) (100,000) Profit for the year

- - - 41,726 41,726











Balance as at December 31,

2021

11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342 For the year ended December 31,

2020





















Balance as at January 1, 2020

11 642,199 3,748 576,356 1,222,314











Dividend to the Company's

shareholders

- - - (120,000) (120,000) Profit for the year

- - - 99,302 99,302











Balance as at December 31, 2020

11 642,199 3,748 555,658 1,201,616

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Cash Flows

2022 2021 2020

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Cash flows from operating activities:





Profit for the year 75,280 41,726 99,302 Adjustments:





Depreciation, amortization, and fuel consumption 242,345 228,099 241,288 Taxes on income 22,340 12,844 29,622 Financing expenses, net 218,985 214,319 154,372

483,670 455,262 425,282







Change in trade receivables 9,991 48,875 (4,959) Change in other receivables 7,480 (18,888) 1,284 Change in trade payables (127,907) 22,926 16,627 Change in other payables 4,339 3,292 (6,700) Change in Other long-term liabilities 1,695 15,834 -

(104,402) 72,039 6,252







Taxes on income paid (21,795) - -







Net cash provided by operating activities 432,753 569,027 530,836







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from (payment for) settlement of financial derivatives 13,652 392 (4,318) Investment in long-term restricted deposits - (53,175) (6,000) Investment in fixed assets (110,715) (72,530) (48,309) Investment in intangible assets (1,810) (2,020) (4,738) Interest received 6,433 1,584 3,046







Net cash used in investing activities (92,440) (125,749) (60,319)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of lease liability principal (4,726) (4,624) (4,523) Repayment of loans from banks (255,705) (210,449) (195,359) Dividends and exchange rate paid - (100,000) (123,739) Interest paid (159,804) (162,781) (170,003) Net cash used in financing activities (420,235) (477,854) (493,624)







decrease in cash and cash equivalents (79,922) (34,576) (23,107) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and





cash equivalents 29,543 (10,643) 4,165 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 201,860 247,079 266,021















Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 151,481 201,860 247,079

