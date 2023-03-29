Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").

On March 29, 2023, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its annual report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the annual report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the year ended December 31, 2022 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial statements for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

  • Dorad's revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 – approximately NIS 2,369.2 million.
  • Dorad's operating profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 – approximately NIS 316.6 million.

Dorad's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is operating in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that it continuously examines the options for dealing with material damage to its income as a result of the spread of the virus.

The demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. During 2022, the months of the year were split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI, impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, changes to the TAOZ tariff calculation, the spread of Covid-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of full year results in the future.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 and as of and for the each of the three years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

  • Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
  • 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
  • 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;
  • Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (Nm3 per year, respectively;
  • 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
  • Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Two SRL that are constructing photovoltaic plants with installed capacity of 14.8 MW and 4.95 MW respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy; and
  • Ellomay Solar Italy four SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy five SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 15.06 MW, 87.2 MW and 18 respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy that have reached "ready to build" status.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electric Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)
CFO
Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111
Email: [email protected]   

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Statements of Financial Position

December 31

December 31

2022

2021

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

151,481

201,860

Trade receivables

238,581

248,844

Other receivables

32,809

40,289

Total current assets

422,871

490,993



Non-current assets

Restricted deposit

514,543

480,476

Prepaid expenses

32,072

33,235

Fixed assets

3,253,196

3,378,466

Intangible assets

6,404

6,038

Right of use assets

57,486

57,530

Total non-current assets

3,863,701

3,955,745



Total assets

4,286,572

4,446,738



Current liabilities

Current maturities of loans from banks

279,506

280,753

Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,645

4,622

Trade payables

228,468

324,532

Current tax liabilities

-

21,795

Other payables

11,439

7,100

Financial derivatives

-

268

Total current liabilities

524,058

639,070



Non-current liabilities

Loans from banks

2,211,895

2,356,785

Other Long-term liabilities

17,529

15,834

Long-term lease liabilities

49,292

48,871

Provision for dismantling and restoration

50,000

50,000

Deferred tax liabilities

215,016

192,676

Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160

160

Total non-current liabilities

2,543,892

2,664,326



Equity

Share capital

11

11

Share premium

642,199

642,199

Capital reserve for activities with controlling
shareholders

3,748

3,748

Retained earnings

572,664

497,384



Total equity

1,218,622

1,143,342



Total liabilities and equity

4,286,572

4,446,738

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Statements of Profit or Loss

2022

2021

2020

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands




Revenues

2,369,220

2,103,911

2,407,221




Operating costs of the power plant


Energy costs

544,118

428,051

522,110

Electricity purchase and infrastructure services

1,088,127

1,053,997

1,185,225

Depreciation and amortization

239,115

225,715

237,575

Other operating costs

157,189

114,360

155,368




Total cost of power plant

2,028,549

1,822,123

2,100,278




Profit from operating the power plant

340,671

281,788

306,943




General and administrative expenses

24,066

24,502

24,926

Other incomes

-

11,603

1,279




Operating profit

316,605

268,889

283,296




Financing income

52,131

4,694

3,056

Financing expenses

271,116

219,013

157,428




Financing expenses, net

218,985

214,319

154,372




Profit before taxes on income

97,620

54,570

128,924




Taxes on income

22,340

12,844

29,622




Profit for the year

75,280

41,726

99,302

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Statements of Changes in Equity



Share capital

Share
premium

Capital
reserve for
activities with
controlling
shareholders

Retained
earnings

 Total equity


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS Thousands






For the year ended December 31,
2022










Balance as at January 1, 2022

11

642,199

3,748

497,384

1,143,342






Profit for the year

-

-

-

75,280

75,280






Balance as at December 31,
2022

11

642,199

3,748

572,664

1,218,622






For the year ended December 31,
2021










Balance as at January 1, 2021

11

642,199

3,748

555,658

1,201,616






Dividend to the Company's shareholders


-

-

-

(100,000)

(100,000)

Profit for the year

-

-

-

41,726

41,726






Balance as at December 31,
2021

11

642,199

3,748

497,384

1,143,342

For the year ended December 31,
2020










Balance as at January 1, 2020

11

642,199

3,748

576,356

1,222,314






Dividend to the Company's
shareholders


-

-

-

(120,000)

(120,000)

Profit for the year

-

-

-

99,302

99,302






Balance as at December 31, 2020

11

642,199

3,748

555,658

1,201,616

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Statements of Cash Flows

2022

2021

2020

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Cash flows from operating activities:


Profit for the year

75,280

41,726

99,302

Adjustments:


Depreciation, amortization, and fuel consumption

242,345

228,099

241,288

Taxes on income

22,340

12,844

29,622

Financing expenses, net

218,985

214,319

154,372

483,670

455,262

425,282




Change in trade receivables

9,991

48,875

(4,959)

Change in other receivables

7,480

(18,888)

1,284

Change in trade payables

(127,907)

22,926

16,627

Change in other payables

4,339

3,292

(6,700)

Change in Other long-term liabilities

1,695

15,834

-

(104,402)

72,039

6,252




Taxes on income paid

(21,795)

-

-




Net cash provided by operating activities

432,753

569,027

530,836




Cash flows from investing activities:


Proceeds from (payment for) settlement of financial derivatives

13,652

392

(4,318)

Investment in long-term restricted deposits

-

(53,175)

(6,000)

Investment in fixed assets

(110,715)

(72,530)

(48,309)

Investment in intangible assets

(1,810)

(2,020)

(4,738)

Interest received

6,433

1,584

3,046




Net cash used in investing activities

(92,440)

(125,749)

(60,319)




Cash flows from financing activities:


Repayment of lease liability principal

(4,726)

(4,624)

(4,523)

Repayment of loans from banks

(255,705)

(210,449)

(195,359)

Dividends and exchange rate paid

-

(100,000)

(123,739)

Interest paid

(159,804)

(162,781)

(170,003)

Net cash used in financing activities

(420,235)

(477,854)

(493,624)




decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(79,922)

(34,576)

(23,107)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and


 cash equivalents

29,543

(10,643)

4,165

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

201,860

247,079

266,021








Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

151,481

201,860

247,079

