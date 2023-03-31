Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Revenues were approximately €53.4[1] million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €45.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . This increase mainly results from the substantial increase in electricity prices in Spain and the connection to the grid of Ellomay Solar, a 28 MW photovoltaic facility in Spain ("Ellomay Solar") during June 2022 , upon which the Company commenced recognition of revenues.

[1] The revenues are based on IFRS and do not take into account the adjustments included in the Company's investor presentation.

Operating expenses were approximately €24.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €17.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase in operating expenses mainly results from the implementation of the Spanish RDL 17/2021, commencing September 16, 2021 and currently in effect until December 31, 2023 , that established the reduction of returns on the electricity generating activity of Spanish production facilities that do not emit greenhouse gases accomplished through payments of a portion of the revenues by the production facilities to the Spanish government. The increase in operating expenses also resulted from the Company's biogas operations in the Netherlands that were impacted by the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine causing shortages in certain raw materials and an increase in delivery prices, and from the connection to the grid of Ellomay Solar during June 2022 , upon which the Company commenced recognition of expenses. Depreciation expenses were approximately €16.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €15.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase in depreciation and amortization expenses is mainly attributable to the commencement of recognition of results of Ellomay Solar upon connection to the Spanish grid in June 2022 .

, compared to approximately €17.6 million for the year ended . The increase in operating expenses mainly results from the implementation of the Spanish RDL 17/2021, commencing and currently in effect until , that established the reduction of returns on the electricity generating activity of Spanish production facilities that do not emit greenhouse gases accomplished through payments of a portion of the revenues by the production facilities to the Spanish government. The increase in operating expenses also resulted from the Company's biogas operations in that were impacted by the military conflict between and causing shortages in certain raw materials and an increase in delivery prices, and from the connection to the grid of Ellomay Solar during , upon which the Company commenced recognition of expenses. Depreciation expenses were approximately €16.1 million for the year ended , compared to approximately €15.1 million for the year ended . The increase in depreciation and amortization expenses is mainly attributable to the commencement of recognition of results of Ellomay Solar upon connection to the Spanish grid in . Project development costs were approximately €3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase in project development costs is mainly due to development expenses in connection with photovoltaic projects in Italy and Israel .

, compared to approximately €2.5 million for the year ended . The increase in project development costs is mainly due to development expenses in connection with photovoltaic projects in and . General and administrative expenses were approximately €5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €5.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase is mostly due to an increase in the management fee paid pursuant to the new Management Services Agreement effective July 1, 2021 , and an increase in salaries paid to employees.

, compared to approximately €5.7 million for the year ended . The increase is mostly due to an increase in the management fee paid pursuant to the new Management Services Agreement effective , and an increase in salaries paid to employees. The Company's share of profits of equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was approximately €1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €0.12 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase in share of profits of equity accounted investee was mainly due to the increase in revenues of Dorad Energy Ltd. (" Dorad ") due to higher quantities produced and a higher electricity tariff, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses in connection with the increased production and higher tariff.

, compared to approximately €0.12 million for the year ended . The increase in share of profits of equity accounted investee was mainly due to the increase in revenues of Dorad Energy Ltd. (" ") due to higher quantities produced and a higher electricity tariff, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses in connection with the increased production and higher tariff. Financing expenses, net were approximately €2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €26.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The decrease in financing expenses, net, was mainly attributable to income resulting from exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €6 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 , mainly in connection with the New Israeli Shekel (" NIS ") cash and cash equivalents and the Company's NIS denominated debentures, compared to expenses in the amount of approximately €5.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , caused by (i) the 6.6% devaluation of the NIS against the euro during the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to the 10.8% revaluation of the NIS against the euro during the year ended December 31, 2021 , and (ii) expenses recorded in 2021 of approximately €0.8 million in connection with the early repayment of the Company's Series B Debentures. In addition, during the year ended December 31, 2021 , we recorded financing expenses in the amount of approximately €12.2 million in connection with the amortization of the outstanding balance of expenses that were capitalized to the previous financing of Talasol Solar S.L.U (" Talasol "), our majority owned subsidiary (51%) that owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain (" Talasol PV Plant ") in connection with a refinancing of its debt and approximately €3.3 million recorded in connection with the termination of an interest rate swap contract.

, compared to approximately €26.9 million for the year ended . The decrease in financing expenses, net, was mainly attributable to income resulting from exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €6 million in the year ended , mainly in connection with the New Israeli Shekel (" ") cash and cash equivalents and the Company's NIS denominated debentures, compared to expenses in the amount of approximately €5.4 million for the year ended , caused by (i) the 6.6% devaluation of the NIS against the euro during the year ended , compared to the 10.8% revaluation of the NIS against the euro during the year ended , and (ii) expenses recorded in 2021 of approximately €0.8 million in connection with the early repayment of the Company's Series B Debentures. In addition, during the year ended , we recorded financing expenses in the amount of approximately €12.2 million in connection with the amortization of the outstanding balance of expenses that were capitalized to the previous financing of Talasol Solar S.L.U (" "), our majority owned subsidiary (51%) that owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, (" ") in connection with a refinancing of its debt and approximately €3.3 million recorded in connection with the termination of an interest rate swap contract. Taxes on income were approximately €2.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to a tax benefit of approximately €2.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 . The tax increase is mainly due to the substantial increase in electricity prices in Spain , resulting in higher taxable income of the Company's Spanish subsidiaries.

, compared to a tax benefit of approximately €2.3 million in the year ended . The tax increase is mainly due to the substantial increase in electricity prices in , resulting in higher taxable income of the Company's Spanish subsidiaries. Net profit was approximately €0.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to net loss of approximately €19.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

, compared to net loss of approximately €19.6 million for the year ended . Total other comprehensive loss was approximately €35.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to total other comprehensive loss of approximately €4.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase in total other comprehensive loss mainly resulted from foreign currency translation differences on NIS denominated operations, as a result of fluctuations in the euro/NIS exchange rates and from changes in fair value of cash flow hedges, including a material increase in the fair value of the liability resulting from the financial power swap that covers approximately 80% of the output of the Talasol PV Plant (the "Talasol PPA").



The Talasol PPA experienced a high volatility due to the substantial increase in electricity prices in Europe since the commencement of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine . In accordance with hedge accounting standards, the changes in the Talasol PPA's fair value are recorded in the Company's shareholders' equity through a hedging reserve and not through the accumulated deficit/retained earnings. The changes do not impact the Company's consolidated net profit/loss or the Company's consolidated cash flows. As the Company controls Talasol, the total impact of the changes in fair value of the Talasol PPA (including the minority share) is consolidated into the Company's financial statements and total equity. Alongside the increase in fair value of the liability in connection with the Talasol PPA, the increase in the electricity prices had, and is expected to continue to have for as long as the prices remain relatively high, a positive impact on Talasol's revenues from the sale of the capacity that is not subject to the Talasol PPA, resulting in an expected increase in Talasol's net income and cash flows.

Total comprehensive loss was approximately €35.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to total comprehensive loss of approximately €24.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 .

, compared to total comprehensive loss of approximately €24.1 million in the year ended . EBITDA was approximately €20.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €20.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

, compared to approximately €20.1 million for the year ended . Net cash from operating activities was approximately €11.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to net cash from operating activities of approximately €16.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

, compared to net cash from operating activities of approximately €16.1 million for the year ended . As required under an amendment to IAS 16, "Property, Plant and Equipment" (the "IAS 16 Amendment"), the Company retrospectively applied the IAS 16 Amendment and revised the financial results as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The IAS 16 Amendment required the Company to recognize the results of the Talasol PV Plant commencing connection to the grid ( December 2020 ) instead of recognizing results commencing achievement of PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate), which occurred on January 27, 2021 . The revisions mainly included an increase in the balance of fixed assets against a corresponding increase in retained earnings and deferred tax as of December 31, 2021 , and an increase in revenues and expenses, with a corresponding decrease in tax benefit and in the net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

CEO Review for 2022

The Company's activities are divided into two main fields:

Development and Construction - the development of a backlog of projects in the PV field in Italy , Spain , USA and Israel , the construction of a pumped hydro storage project in the Manara Cliff in Israel and the construction of PV in Italy ; and

, , and , the construction of a pumped hydro storage project in the Manara Cliff in and the construction of PV in ; and Operations and Improvements - the Company manages, operates and improves its generating projects in Israel , Spain and the Netherlands (bio-gas).

The Company's revenues for 2022 were approximately €53.3, an increase of approximately 17% in revenues compared to the same period last year. These revenues are slightly lower than the anticipated revenues for the period, mainly as during the fourth quarter of 2022 there was a decrease in electricity prices in Spain (even though such prices increased overall during 2022) and lower radiation. The average electricity price in Spain during the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately €0.11/kWh, compared to an average price of €0.20/kWh during 2021. Due to existing regulation in Spain that effectively reduces returns on electricity generating activity to no more than approximately €0.11/kWh, the decrease in revenues did not impact the Company's operating profit. Due to lower radiation during the fourth quarter of 2022, the electricity produced by the Talasol PV Plant was lower by approximately 24,000 MW compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The lower production impacted the electricity that is not subject to the Talasol PPA and would have been sold in market prices (approximately €0.11/kWh).

As a result of the lower radiation during 2022, Talasol produced approximately 33,000 MW less than its expected average annual production. Due to the existing Spanish regulation, these 33,000 MW would have been sold at an effective price of €0.11/kWh and therefore caused a decrease in gross profit of approximately €3.6 million.

Due to the military conflict in Ukraine, the prices of the energy, transportation and raw materials used by the biogas operations in the Netherlands increased by approximately €2.74 million compared to 2021 and the Company expects that the increase in expenses will be mitigated by higher gas and green certificate prices during 2023.

The cash flow from operations for 2022 was approximately €11.3 million, which includes a deduction of approximately €3.3 million due to a non-recurring advance payment of income tax as per a tax assessment agreement (timing differences of payable income tax) to the Israeli Tax Authority in connection with the Talmei Yosef PV Plant and increased project development costs mainly due to the advanced development of the photovoltaic portfolio in Italy and in Israel.

Activity in Spain: The Ellomay Solar PV plant in Spain (28 MW PV) was connected to the electricity grid towards the end of the second quarter of 2022. Commencing the third quarter of 2022, this PV plant operated at full capacity and generated revenues of approximately €3.6 million during 2022.

The Talasol PV plant in Spain (300 MW PV), 51% held by the Company, generated revenues in the amount of approximately €33 million for 2022.

Talasol is a party to a financial hedge of its electricity capture price (PPA) in connection with approximately 80% of its production (75% based on P-50) and the remaining electricity produced by Talasol is sold directly to the grid, currently at an average price of €0.11/kWh.

Activity in Italy: The Company has approximately 600 MW PV projects under advanced development stages, of which licenses have been obtained for approximately 200 MW. Of these 200 MW PV projects, 20 MW are under advanced construction and the remainder (approximately 180 MW) are expected to commence construction during 2023.

The Company has additional projects in earlier development stages and the intention is to reach a portfolio of approximately 1,000 MW PV in various degrees of development and operations by 2025.

The Company is negotiating a financing agreement for the financing of 600 MW PV projects that are in advanced development stages with a leading European bank in the field.

Activity in Israel:

The Manara Pumped Storage Project (Company's share is 83.34%): The Manara Cliff pumped storage project, with a capacity of 156 MW, is in advanced construction stages and expected to reach commercial operation during the second half of 2026. The Company and the project's other shareholder, Ampa, invested the equity required for the projects, and the remainder of the funding is from a consortium of lenders led by Mizrahi Bank, at a scope of approximately NIS 1.18 billion.

Development of PV licenses combined with storage:

The Komemiyut project, intended for 21 MW PV and 47 MW / hour batteries. The project obtained an approval for connection to the grid and is in the process of receiving a building permit. Construction is planned to commence in the third quarter of 2023. The Qelahim project, intended for 15 MW PV and 33 MW / hour batteries. The project obtained an approval for connection to the grid, and is in the final stages of the zoning approval.



These projects are based on a tender the Company won and there is an option of transition to regulation that enables sale to end customers.



The Talmei Yosef project, an expansion of the existing project (as of today 9 MW PV) to 104 dunams, intended for 10 MW PV and 22 MW / hour batteries. The request for zoning approval has been filed and approval is expected to be received in the second quarter of 2023. The Talmei Yosef storage project in batteries, which obtained zoning approval for 30 dunam, intended for approximately 400 MW / hour. The project is designed for the regulation of the high voltage storage. The Sharsheret project, intended for 20 MW PV and 44 MW / hour batteries. The zoning request for was submitted. Additional 250 dunams - under advanced planning stages.

Dorad Power Station (Company's share is approximately 9.4%): the gas flow from the Karish reservoir began during November 2022. The gas from the Karish reservoir is expected to reduce the gas costs of Dorad. In addition, the change in the electricity tariff, which entered into force in January 2023, means an increase in the "PISGA"/ peak (high consumption) hours, and the elimination of the "GEVA" (average consumption) hours, is expected to reduce the operating expenses of the power station without decreasing the revenues.

Activity in the Netherlands: In connection with the military conflict in Ukraine and the stoppage of Russian gas supply to Europe, there are substantial changes in the field of biogas in the Netherlands and Europe. Europe in general and the Netherlands specifically have set ambitious goals for increasing gas production from waste. Various incentives are being considered, the main one is increasing the price of the green certificates and as of today the market price of these certificates has increased from an average of 13–15 euro cents per cubic meter to around 30-45 euro cents per cubic meter and future increases are currently projected.

The gas price for 2023, which is determined based on the 2022 average, was set at €1.13 per cubic meter, a price that is higher than the cap of the subsidy granted to the Company's Dutch subsidiaries (approximately €0.75 per cubic meter). Therefore, in 2023 and possibly also in 2024, the Dutch subsidiaries will temporarily exit the subsidy regime. Not using the subsidy during 2023 and 2024 will enable the Dutch subsidiaries to postpone the termination of the subsidy period (originally 12 years) by two years.

On the other hand, due to the military conflict in Ukraine, during 2022 there was an increase in the price of feedstock, which is based on agricultural residues, and in the cost of transportation and the price of electricity (which increased tenfold). These circumstances caused an increase in expenses. As of the beginning of 2023, the feedstock prices and transportation costs are in decline and there is no shortage of raw material of any kind.

The increase in electricity prices in the Netherlands did not substantially impact two of the three biogas facilities owned by the Company, which produce the electricity and heat they consume for themselves. However, the Gelderland project, which was acquired in December 2020, was not equipped with the means to self-generate electricity and heat during 2022 and was required to pay expensive prices for the electricity it consumes and to purchase expensive gas for heating, which caused an increase in expenses of approximately €1 million compared to forecasts. In May 2022, Gelderland received notification of approval for a subsidy for generation of electricity and heat in its facility, in August 2022 a generator (CHP) was ordered, which is being installed and expected to commence operating during the coming days.

The expected increase in revenues during 2023, caused by the increase in green certificate and gas prices, combined with the expected decrease in feedstock and transportation costs and the reduction of the energy costs in the Gelderland facility are expected to improve the operating results of the biogas facilities.

The Company estimates that with the increasing importance of the biogas field, this field entered into a new era. In the Netherlands, new legislation was adopted that obliges the gas suppliers commencing January 1, 2024 to gradually incorporate green gas in a scope of up to 20% of the amount supplied by them. This legislation, and the growing demand for green certificates from the biogas industry, is expected to add and improve the expected results of the biogas segment of the Company.

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's operating performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The Company uses this measure internally as performance measure and believes that when this measure is combined with IFRS measure it add useful information concerning the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided on page 16 of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;

, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively; 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

; Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Two SRL that are constructing photovoltaic plants with installed capacity of 14.8 MW and 4.95 MW respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy ; and

; and Ellomay Solar Italy Four SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Five SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 15.06 MW, 87.2 MW and 18 MW respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy that have reached "ready to build" status.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including the impact of continued military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including its impact on electricity prices, availability of raw materials and disruptions in supply changes, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and projects, including in connection with steps taken by authorities in countries in which the Company operates, changes in the market price of electricity and in demand, regulatory changes, including extension of current or approval of new rules and regulations increasing the operating expenses of manufacturers of renewable energy in Spain, increases in interest rates and inflation, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: [email protected]



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

December 31,

2022 2021 2022

Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$ in thousands* Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 46,458 41,229 49,547 Marketable securities 2,836 1,946 3,025 Short term deposits - 28,410 - Restricted cash 900 1,000 960 Receivable from concession project 1,799 1,784 1,919 Trade and other receivables 12,682 9,487 13,525

64,675 83,856 68,976 Non-current assets





Investment in equity accounted investee 30,029 34,029 32,026 Advances on account of investments 2,328 1,554 2,483 Receivable from concession project 24,795 26,909 26,444 Fixed assets 365,756 **340,897 390,077 Right-of-use asset 30,020 23,367 32,016 Intangible asset 4,094 4,762 4,366 Restricted cash and deposits 20,192 15,630 21,535 Deferred tax 23,510 12,952 25,073 Long term receivables 9,270 5,388 9,886 Derivatives 1,488 2,635 1,587

511,482 468,123 545,493







Total assets 576,157 551,979 614,469







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities of long term bank loans 12,815 126,180 13,667 Current maturities of long term loans 10,000 16,401 10,665 Current maturities of debentures 18,714 19,806 19,958 Trade payables 4,504 2,904 4,803 Other payables 11,207 20,806 11,952 Current maturities of derivatives 33,183 14,783 35,390 Current maturities of lease liabilities 745 4,329 795

91,168 205,209 97,230 Non-current liabilities





Long-term lease liabilities 22,005 15,800 23,468 Long-term loans 229,466 39,093 244,725 Other long-term bank loans 21,582 37,221 23,017 Debentures 91,714 117,493 97,813 Deferred tax 6,770 **9,044 7,220 Other long-term liabilities 2,021 3,905 2,155 Derivatives 28,354 10,107 30,239

401,912 232,663 428,637 Total liabilities 493,080 437,872 525,867 Equity





Share capital 25,633 25,605 27,337 Share premium 86,018 85,883 91,738 Treasury shares (1,736) (1,736) (1,851) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests 5,697 5,697 6,076 Reserves (12,632) 7,288 (13,472) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (7,256) **(6,899) (7,738) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 95,724 115,838 102,090 Non-Controlling Interest (12,647) **(1,731) (13,488) Total equity 83,077 114,107 88,602 Total liabilities and equity 576,157 551,979 614,469

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2022: euro 1 = US$ 1.066)

** Restatement in connection with the retrospective application of an amendment to IAS 16 as required under the amendment.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three months ended December 31, For the year

ended December 31, For the three months

ended December 31, For the year

ended December 31,



2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited

€ in thousands (except per share data) Convenience Translation into US$* Revenues 8,635 **12,017 53,360 **45,721 9,209 56,908 Operating expenses (5,660) **(5,873) (24,089) **(17,590) (6,036) (25,691) Depreciation and amortization expenses (4,241) **(4,038) (16,092) **(15,116) (4,523) (17,162) Gross profit (loss) (1,266) 2,106 13,179 13,015 (1,350) 14,055













Project development costs (1,104) (663) (3,784) (2,508) (1,177) (4,036) General and administrative expenses (926) (1,712) (5,892) (5,661) (988) (6,284) Share of profits of equity accounted investee 650 (167) 1,206 117 693 1,286 Operating profit (loss) (2,646) (436) 4,709 4,963 (2,822) 5,021













Financing income 8,933 585 9,565 2,931 9,527 10,201 Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives and warrants, net (410) (438) 605 (841) (437) 645 Financing expenses in connection with projects finance (1,919) (12,276) (7,765) (17,800) (2,047) (8,281) Financing expenses in connection with debentures (799) (420) (2,130) (3,220) (852) (2,272) Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan (306) (551) (1,529) (2,055) (326) (1,631) Other financing expenses (224) (3,346) (1,212) (5,899) (239) (1,293) Financing income (expenses), net 5,275 (16,446) (2,466) (26,884) 5,626 (2,631) Profit (loss) before taxes on income 2,629 (16,882) 2,243 (21,921) 2,804 2,390 Tax benefit (taxes on income) (153) **3,043 (2,103) **2,281 (163) (2,243) Profit (loss) for the period 2,476 (13,839) 140 (19,640) 2,641 147 Profit (loss) attributable to:











Owners of the Company 3,429 **(8,351) (357) **(15,090) 3,657 (381) Non-controlling interests (953) **(5,488) 497 **(4,550) (1,016) 528 Profit (loss) for the period 2,476 (13,839) 140 (19,640) 2,641 147 Other comprehensive income (loss) items











That after initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss)

were or will be transferred to profit or loss:











Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (9,035) 6,696 (7,829) 12,284 (9,635) (8,350) Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges 35,538 (783) (28,283) (13,429) 37,902 (30,163) Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss - (1,481) 821 (3,353) - 876 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 26,503 4,432 (35,291) (4,498) 28,267 (37,637)













Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:











Owners of the Company 9,582 5,260 (19,920) 3,124 10,220 (21,244) Non-controlling interests 16,921 (828) (15,371) (7,622) 18,047 (16,393) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 26,503 4,432 (35,291) (4,498) 28,267 (37,637)













Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year 28,979 (9,407) (35,151) (24,138) 30,908 (37,490)













Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year attributable to:











Owners of the Company 13,011 (3,091) (20,277) (11,966) 13,877 (21,625) Non-controlling interests 15,968 (6,316) (14,874) (12,172) 17,031 (15,865) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year 28,979 (9,407) (35,151) (24,138) 30,908 (37,490)













Basic profit (loss) per share 0.27 **(0.62) (0.03) **(1.18) 0.29 (0.03) Diluted profit (loss) per share 0.27 ** (0.62) (0.03) **(1.18) 0.29 (0.03)

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2022: euro 1 = US$ 1.066)

** Restatement in connection with the retrospective application of an amendment to IAS 16 as required under the amendment.







Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling Interests Total





Equity

Share

capital Share

premium Accumulated

Deficit Treasury

shares Translation

reserve from

foreign

operations Hedging

Reserve Interests

Transaction

reserve with

non-controlling

Interests Total





€ in thousands For the year ended



















December 31, 2022 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2022 25,605 85,883 (6,899) (1,736) 15,365 (8,077) 5,697 115,838 (1,731) 114,107 Profit (loss) for the year - - (357) - - - - (357) 497 140 Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - (7,395) (12,525) - (19,920) (15,371) (35,291) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (357) - (7,395) (12,525) - (20,277) (14,874) (35,151) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of Capital note to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - - 3,958 3,958 Options exercise 28 8 - - - - - 36 - 36 Share-based payments - 127 - - - - - 127 - 127 Balance as at December 31, 2022 25,633 86,018 (7,256) (1,736) 7,970 (20,602) 5,697 95,724 (12,647) 83,077





















For the three months



















ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at September 30, 2022 25,605 85,973 (10,685) (1,736) 16,517 (38,731) 5,697 82,640 (28,615) 54,025 Profit (loss) for the year - - 3,429 - - - - 3,429 (953) 2,476 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - - (8,547) 18,129 - 9,582 16,921 26,503 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 3,429 - (8,547) 18,129 - 13,011 15,968 28,979 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Options exercise 28 8 - - - - - 36 - 36 Share-based payments - 37 - - - - - 37 - 37 Balance as at December 31, 2022 25,633 86,018 (7,256) (1,736) 7,970 (20,602) 5,697 95,724 (12,647) 83,077







Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Treasury shares Translation

reserve from

foreign

operations Hedging Reserve Interests

Transaction

reserve with

non-controlling

Interests Total





€ in thousands For the year ended



















December 31, 2021 (Audited):



















Balance as at



















January 1, 2021 25,102 82,401 8,191 (1,736) 3,823 341 6,106 124,228 798 125,026 Loss for the year - - *(15,090) - - - - (15,090) (4,550) (19,640) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - - 11,542 (8,418) - 3,124 (7,622) (4,498) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (15,090) - 11,542 (8,418) - (11,966) (12,172) (24,138) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares - - - - - - - - 8,682 8,682 Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests











(409) (409) 961 552 Warrants exercise 454 3,419









3,873 - 3,873 Options exercise 49 - - - - - - 49 - 49 Share-based payments - 63 - - - - - 63 - 63 Balance as at December 31, 2021 25,605 85,883 (6,899) (1,736) 15,365 (8,077) 5,697 115,838 (1,731) 114,107





















For the three months



















ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at



















September 30, 2021 25,578 85,774 1,452 (1,736) 9,093 (7,065) 5,145 118,241 4,585 122,826 Loss for the year - - * (8,351) - - - - (8,351) (5,488) (13,839) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - - 6,272 (1,012) - 5,260 (828) 4,432 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (8,351) - 6,272 (1,012) - (3,091) (6,316) (9,407) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - - - - - - 552 552 - 552 Issuance of ordinary shares - 71 - - - - - 71 - 71 Options exercise 27 - - - - - - 27 - 27 Share-based payments - 38 - - - - - 38 - 38 Balance as at December 31, 2021 25,605 85,883 (6,899) (1,736) 15,365 (8,077) 5,697 115,838 (1,731) 114,107

** Restatement in connection with the retrospective application of an amendment to IAS 16 as required under the amendment.







Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share capital Share premium Accumulated Deficit Treasury shares Translation

reserve from

foreign

operations Hedging Reserve Interests

Transaction

reserve with

non-controlling

Interests Total





Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2021: euro 1 = US$ 1.066) For the year ended



















December 31, 2022 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2022 27,307 91,594 (7,357) (1,851) 16,386 (8,614) 6,076 123,541 (1,844) 121,697 Profit (loss) for the year - - (381) - - - - (381) 528 147 Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - (7,887) (13,357) - (21,244) (16,393) (37,637) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (381) - (7,887) (13,357) - (21,625) (15,865) (37,490) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of Capital note to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - - 4,221 4,221 Options exercise 30 9 - - - - - 39 - 39 Share-based payments - 135 - - - - - 135 - 135 Balance as at December 31, 2022 27,337 91,738 (7,738) (1,851) 8,499 (21,971) 6,076 102,090 (13,488) 88,602





















For the three months



















ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at September 30, 2022 27,307 91,690 (11,395) (1,851) 17,614 (41,306) 6,076 88,135 (30,519) 57,616 Profit (loss) for the year - - 3,657 - - - - 3,657 (1,016) 2,641 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - - (9,115) 19,335 - 10,220 18,047 28,267 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 3,657 - (9,115) 19,335 - 13,877 17,031 30,908 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Options exercise 30 9 - - - - - 39 - 39 Share-based payments - 39 - - - - - 39 - 39 Balance as at December 31, 2022 27,337 91,738 (7,738) (1,851) 8,499 (21,971) 6,076 102,090 (13,488) 88,602

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow

For the three months

ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, For the three months

ended December 31, For the year ended

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into US$* Cash flows from operating activities











Profit for the period 2,476 **(13,839) 140 **(19,640) 2,641 147 Adjustments for :











Financing expenses, net (5,275) 16,446 2,466 26,884 (5,626) 2,631 Profit from settlement of derivatives contract - - - (407) - - Depreciation and amortization 4,241 **4,038 16,092 **15,116 4,523 17,162 Share-based payment transactions 37 38 127 63 39 135 Share of profits of equity accounted investees (650) 167 (1,206) (117) (693) (1,286) Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee - - - 859 - - Change in trade receivables and other receivables 441 4,542 724 (1,883) 470 772 Change in other assets (99) (345) (209) (545) (106) (223) Change in receivables from concessions project (48) 267 (521) 1,580 (51) (556) Change in trade payables 2,451 166 1,697 154 2,614 1,810 Change in other payables (591) (4,834) 3,807 2,380 (630) 4,060 Tax benefit 153 **(3,043) 2,103 **(2,281) 163 2,243 Income taxes paid (1,938) (79) (6,337) (94) (2,067) (6,758) Interest received 493 517 1,896 1,844 526 2,022 Interest paid (4,275) (1,701) (9,459) (7,801) (4,559) (10,088)

(5,060) 16,179 11,180 35,752 (5,397) 11,924 Net cash from (used in) operating activities (2,584) 2,340 11,320 16,112 (2,756) 12,071 Cash flows from investing activities











Acquisition of fixed assets (9,543) (7,435) (48,610) (80,885) (10,178) (51,842) VAT associated with the acquisition of fixed assets - (2,310) - - - - Repayment of loan from an equity accounted investee - - 149 1,400 - 159 Loan to an equity accounted investee (68) (39) (128) (335) (73) (137) Advances on account of investments (774) 8 (774) - (825) (825) Proceeds from marketable securities (1,062) (1,897) (1,062) (112) (1,133) (1,133) Proceeds from settlement of derivatives, net - (724) 3,272 (976) - 3,490 Proceed (investment) in restricted cash, net 4,007 (5,786) (4,873) (5,990) 4,273 (5,197) Investment in short term deposit - (27,132) 27,645 (18,599) - 29,483 Net cash used in investing activities (7,440) (45,315) (24,381) (105,497) (7,936) (26,002) Cash flows from financing activities











Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests - 32,130 - 1,400 - - Proceeds from options 36 10,799 36 49 38 38 Cost associated with long term loans 3 (35,311) (9,988) (2,796) 3 (10,652) Payment of principal of lease liabilities 18,853 (8,478) (5,703) (4,803) 20,107 (6,082) Proceeds from long-term loans - 37,033 215,170 32,947 - 229,478 Repayment of long-term loSans (5,308) (18,927) (153,751) (18,905) (5,661) (163,975) Repayment of Debentures - (29,411) (19,764) (30,730) - (21,078) Repayment of SWAP instrument associated with long term loans - - (3,290) - - (3,509) Proceeds from issue of convertible debentures - - - 15,571 - - Proceeds from issuance of Debentures, net - 32,252 - 57,717 - - Issuance / exercise of warrants - 2,346 - 3,746 - - Net cash from financing activities 13,584 22,433 22,710 54,196 14,487 24,220 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (5,589) 3,718 (4,420) 9,573 (5,959) (4,713) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,029) (16,824) 5,229 (25,616) (2,164) 5,576 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 48,487 58,053 41,229 66,845 51,711 43,971 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 46,458 41,229 46,458 41,229 49,547 49,547

















* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2022: euro 1 = US$ 1.066)

** Restatement in connection with the retrospective application of an amendment to IAS 16 as required under the amendment.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Operating Segments

PV





Total









Ellomay



Bio



reportable

Total

Italy Spain Solar Talasol Israel Gas Dorad Manara segments Reconciliations consolidated

For the year ended December 31, 2022

€ in thousands























Revenues - 3,264 3,597 32,740 1,119 12,640 62,813 - 116,173 (62,813) 53,360 Operating expenses - (322) (1,399) (8,764) (418) (13,186) (47,442) - (71,531) 47,442 (24,089) Depreciation expenses - (908) (427) (11,400) (512) (2,824) (6,339) - (22,410) 6,318 (16,092) Gross profit (loss) - 2,034 1,771 12,576 189 (3,370) 9,032 - 22,232 (9,053) 13,179























Adjusted Gross profit (loss) - 2,034 1,771 12,576 1,565[1] (3,370) 9,032 - 23,608 (10,429) 13,179 Project development costs



















(3,784) General and administrative expenses



















(5,892) Share of loss of equity accounted investee



















1,206 Operating profit



















4,709 Financing income



















9,565 Financing expenses in connection





















with derivatives and warrants, net



















605 Financing expenses, net



















(12,636) Profit before taxes on Income



















2,243 Segment assets as at





















December 31, 2022 22,608 14,577 20,090 244,584 34,750 32,002 107,079 137,432 613,122 (36,965) 576,157



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to EBITDA

For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2022

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into US$* Net (profit) loss for the period 2,476 **(13,839) 140 **(19,640) 2,641 147 Financing expenses, net (5,275) 16,446 2,466 26,884 (5,626) 2,631 Tax benefit 153 **(3,043) 2,103 **(2,281) 163 2,243 Depreciation and amortization 4,241 **4,038 16,092 **15,116 4,523 17,162 EBITDA 1,595 3,602 20,801 20,079 1,701 22,183

















* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2022: euro 1 = US$ 1.066)

** Restatement in connection with the retrospective application of an amendment to IAS 16 as required under the amendment.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Potential Warning Signs

As of December 31, 2022, we had working capital deficiency of approximately €29.2 million. The working capital deficiency as of December 31, 2022, resulted from the recording of current maturities of derivatives in the amount of approximately €33.2 million as a result of the increase in the fair value of the liability resulting from the Talasol PPA. These current maturities do not impact our cash flows. Taking into account the nature of the current maturities, in our opinion our working capital is sufficient for our present requirements.

Upon the issuance of our Debentures, we undertook to comply with the "hybrid model disclosure requirements" as determined by the Israeli Securities Authority and as described in the Israeli prospectuses published in connection with the public offering of our Debentures. This model provides that in the event certain financial "warning signs" exist in our consolidated financial results or statements, and for as long as they exist, we will be subject to certain disclosure obligations towards the holders of our Debentures. One possible "warning sign" is the existence of a working capital deficiency (if the board of directors of the company does not determine that the working capital deficiency is not an indication of a liquidity problem). In examining the existence of warning signs as of December 31, 2022, our Board of Directors noted the working capital deficiency as of December 31, 2022. Our board of directors reviewed our financial position, outstanding debt obligations and our existing and anticipated cash resources and uses and determined that the existence of a working capital deficiency as of December 31, 2022 does not indicate a liquidity problem. In making such determination, our board of directors noted the following: (i) the deficiency in working capital resulted from the recording of current maturities of derivatives in the amount of approximately €33.2 million as a result of the increase in the fair value of the liability resulting from the Talasol PPA, which does not impact our cash flow in the next 12 months as Talasol's revenues from the sale of electricity during the same period are expected to exceed its liability and payments to the PPA provider, (ii) pursuant to the applicable accounting rules, we are required to recognize the fair value of expected future payments to the PPA provider as a liability but do not recognize the expected revenues from the Talasol PV Plant as assets, as these expected revenues cannot be recorded as an asset under accounting rules, resulting in an increase in current liabilities and a working capital deficiency, and (iii) our operating subsidiaries generated a positive cash flow during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Covenants

Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series C, Series D and Series E Debentures (together, the "Debentures"), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Item 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022, and below.

Net Financial Debt

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's Net Financial Debt, (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures), was approximately €62.6 million (consisting of approximately €278[2] million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations, approximately €111.9[3] million in connection with the Series C Debentures issuances (in July 2019, October 2020, February 2021 and October 2021) and Series D Debentures issuance (in February 2021), net of approximately €49.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €278[4] million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

Information for the Company's Series C Debenture Holders.

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series C Debentures (as amended on June 6, 2022, the "Series C Deed of Trust"), includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) was approximately €129.2 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 32.6%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA[5], was 2.6.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2022:



For the four-quarter period

ended December 31, 2022

Unaudited

€ in thousands Profit for the period 140 Financing expenses, net 2,466 Taxes on income 2,103 Depreciation 16,092 Share-based payments 127 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to

calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,427 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series C Deed of Trust 24,355

Information for the Company's Series D Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series D Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) was approximately €129.2 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 32.6%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA[6] was 2.3.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2022:



For the four quarter period

ended December 31, 2022

Unaudited

€ in thousands Profit for the period 140 Financing expenses, net 2,466 Taxes on income 2,103 Depreciation and amortization expenses 16,092 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to

calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,427 Share-based payments 127 Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation

Date during the four preceding quarters[7] 2,328 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series D Deed of Trust 26,683

Information for the Company's Series E Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series E Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series E Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series E Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) was approximately €129.2 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 32.6%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA[8] was 2.3.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2022:



For the four-quarter period

ended December 31, 2022

Unaudited

€ in thousands Profit for the period 140 Financing expenses, net 2,466 Taxes on income 2,103 Depreciation and amortization expenses 16,092 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to

calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,427 Share-based payments 127 Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation

Date during the four preceding quarters[9] 2,328 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series E Deed of Trust 26,683

[1] The gross profit of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant located in Israel is adjusted to include income from the sale of electricity (approximately €3,427 thousand) and depreciation expenses (approximately €2,051 thousand) under the fixed asset model, which were not recognized as revenues and depreciation expenses, respectively, under the financial asset model as per IFRIC 12.

[2] Short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest-bearing financial obligations amount provided above, includes an amount of approximately €4.1 million costs associated with such debt, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debt amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.

[3] Debentures amount provided above includes an amount of approximately €1.5 million associated costs, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debentures amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.

[4] The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders' loans to the project companies).

[5] The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

[6] The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust). The Series D Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series D Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

[7] The adjustment is based on the results of Ellomay Solar since June 2022.

[8] The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust). The Series E Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series E Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

[9] The adjustment is based on the results of Ellomay Solar since June 2022.

SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd