Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of Ellomay commented: "The results for first half of 2019 reflect an increase of approximately 26% in revenues and approximately 37% in gross profit compared to the first half of 2018. These results are in line with the company's projections. Project development expenses increased by approximately €1 million compared to the corresponding period last year. An approximate change of €2 million in financing expenses resulted from currency fluctuations (devaluation of the euro against the NIS during this period resulting in expenses in the amount of approximately €1.3 million, compared to a revaluation during the corresponding period last year resulting in income of approximately €0.7 million). Total equity increased from approximately €77 million to approximately €82.6 million, mainly as a result of the premium in connection with the sale of 49% of Talasol's shares. The company generated positive operating cash flow from of approximately €1.1 million. The company continues to intensively develop projects of significant size in the solar energy sector in Italy and Spain, and is vigorously working to promote the Menara cliff project.

Construction of the Talasol project (300 MWh in Spain) is advancing as planned. Most of the infrastructure work has been completed and the installation of the facilities is expected to begin shortly. Works to construct the high voltage line (22 kilometers long) have also begun. The Talasol project is expected to be operational in Q4 2020.

The works to construct a drying silo facility in the Netherlands' biogas plant are expected to end shortly and commencing the fourth quarter of 2019 the plants are expected to produce in full capacity. In parallel, we are advancing the issuance of permits that are expected to enable doubling the amount of waste that can be processed at the existing facilities."

Financial Highlights

Revenues were approximately €10.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , compared to approximately €8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 . The increase in revenues is mainly a result of the commencement of operations of the Company's waste-to-energy project in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands in June 2018 and relatively higher levels of radiation in Italy during 2019 compared to 2018.

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's historical financial performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures, and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy , approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

, approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

; 100% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , respectively;

and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, , respectively; 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain .

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

December 31,

2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019

Audited Unaudited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$ in thousands Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 36,882 55,535 63,253 Marketable securities 2,132 2,204 2,510 Restricted cash and marketable securities 4,653 1,315 1,498 Receivable from concession project 1,292 1,390 1,583 Financial assets 1,282 1,354 1,542 Trade and other receivables 12,623 11,407 12,992

58,864 73,205 83,378 Non-current assets





Investment in equity accounted investee 27,746 29,158 33,210 Advances on account of investments 798 843 960 Receivable from concession project 25,710 26,510 30,194 Fixed assets 87,220 128,766 146,662 Right-of-use asset - 4,134 4,709 Intangible asset 4,882 4,987 5,680 Restricted cash and deposits 2,062 10,917 12,434 Deferred tax 2,423 2,903 3,306 Long term receivables 1,455 6,658 7,583

152,296 214,876 244,738 Total assets 211,160 288,081 328,116







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities of long term loans 5,864 6,932 7,895 Debentures 8,758 9,266 10,554 Trade payables 2,126 3,191 3,632 Other payables 3,103 2,985 3,400

19,851 22,374 25,481 Non-current liabilities





Lease liability - 3,940 4,488 Long-term loans 60,228 120,818 137,609 Debentures 42,585 40,542 46,176 Deferred tax 6,219 6,485 7,386 Other long-term liabilities 5,320 11,318 12,891

114,352 183,103 208,550 Total liabilities 134,203 205,477 234,031







Equity





Share capital 19,980 19,988 22,766 Share premium 58,344 58,358 66,469 Treasury shares (1,736) (1,736) (1,977) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests - 5,614 6,394 Reserves 1,169 1,156 1,317 Accumulated deficit 758 (1,993) (2,270) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 78,515 81,387 92,699 Non-Controlling Interest (1,558) 1,217 1,386 Total equity 76,957 82,604 94,085 Total liabilities and equity 211,160 288,081 328,116

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.139)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data)

For the year ended December 31, For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30 For the six months ended June 30,

2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019

Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited

€ in thousands € in thousands € in thousands Convenience

Translation into US$* Revenues 18,117 5,119 5,570 8,151 10,303 11,735 Operating expenses (6,342) (1,710) (1,791) (2,610) (3,455) (3,935) Depreciation expenses (5,816) (1,409) (1,465) (2,767) (3,043) (3,466) Gross profit 5,959 2,000 2,314 2,774 3,805 4,334













Project development costs (2,878) (975) (1,840) (1,771) (2,714) (3,091) General and administrative expenses (3,600) (792) (982) (1,977) (1,879) (2,140) Share of profits of equity accounted investee 2,545 (662) (1,133) 501 31 35 Other income, net 884 69 - 73 - - Operating profit (loss) 2,910 (360) (1,641) (400) (757) (862)













Financing income 2,936 475 480 1,588 870 991 Financing expenses in connection with derivatives and

other assets,

net 494 737 29 285 460 524 Financing expenses (5,521) (1,769) (1,972) (2,789) (4,457) (5,076) Financing expenses, net (2,091) (557) (1,463) (916) (3,127) (3,561) Profit (loss) before taxes on income 819 (917) (3,104) (1,316) (3,884) (4,423) Tax benefit (taxes on income) (215) 193 (325) 182 (514) (585) Profit (loss) for the period 604 (724) (3,429) (1,134) (4,398) (5,008) Profit (loss) attributable to:











Owners of the Company 1,057 (642) (2,040) (898) (2,751) (3,132) Non-controlling interests (453) (82) (1,389) (236) (1,647) (1,876) Profit (loss) for the period 604 (724) (3,429) (1,134) (4,398) (5,008) Other comprehensive income (loss) items that after











initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss)











were or will be transferred to profit or loss:











Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (787) 499 (250) (799) 982 1,119













Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges (1,008) 202 (718) (724) (368) (419) Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to

profit or loss 643 (277) (94) 478 (1,104) (1,257) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (1,152) 424 (1,062) (1,045) (490) (557) Total comprehensive loss for the period (548) (300) (4,491) (2,179) (4,888) (5,565)













Basic net earnings (loss) per share 0.10 (0.06) (0.19) (0.08) (0.26) (0.29) Diluted net earnings (loss) per share 0.10 (0.06) (0.19) (0.08) (0.26) (0.29)



* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.139)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands)

















Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-controlling Interests Total Equity

Share capital Share Premium Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Transaction reserve with non-controlling interests Total





€ in thousands For the six month ended June 30, 2019:



















Balance as at January 1, 2019 19,980 58,344 758 (1,736) 1,396 (227) - 78,515 (1,558) 76,957 Loss for the period - - (2,751) - - - - (2,751) (1,647) (4,398) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 1,459 (1,472) - (13) (477) (490) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (2,751) - 1,459 (1,472) - (2,764) (2,124) (4,888)





















Transactions with owners of the



















Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Sale of shares in subsidiaries to



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - 5,614 5,614 4,899 10,513 Options exercise 8 11 - - - - - 19 - 19 Share-based payments - 3 - - - - - 3 - 3





















Balance as at June 30, 2019 19,988 58,358 (1,993) (1,736) 2,855 (1,699) 5,614 81,387 1,217 82,604



Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Interests Total Equity

Share capital Share Premium Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) Treasury Shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests Total





US$ in thousands* For the six month ended June 30, 2019:



















Balance as at January 1, 2019 22,757 66,453 862 (1,977) 1,590 (259) - 89,426 (1,775) 87,651 Loss for the period - - (3,132) - - - - (3,132) (1,876) (5,008) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 1,662 (1,676) - (14) (543) (557) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (3,132) - 1,662 (1,676) - (3,146) (2,419) (5,565)





















Transactions with owners of the



















Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Sale of shares in subsidiaries to



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - 6,394 6,394 5,580 11,974 Options exercise 9 13 - - - - - 22 - 22 Share-based payments - 3 - - - - - 3 - 3





















Balance as at June 30, 2019 22,766 66,469 (2,270) (1,977) 3,252 (1,935) 6,394 92,699 1,386 94,085











* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.139)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands)

















Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-controlling Interests Total Equity

Share capital Share Premium Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Transaction reserve with non-controlling interests Total





€ in thousands For the three month ended June 30, 2019:



















Balance as at March 31, 2019 19,988 58,356 47 (1,736) 2,710 (887) - 78,478 (1,898) 76,580 Loss for the period - - (2,040) - - - - (2,040) (1,389) (3,429) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 145 (812) - (667) (395) (1,062) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (2,040) - 145 (812) - (2,707) (1,784) (4,491)





















Transactions with owners of the



















Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Sale of shares in subsidiaries to



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - 5,614 5,614 4,899 10,513 Options exercise - - - - - - - - - - Share-based payments - 2 - - - - - 2 - 2





















Balance as at June 30, 2019 19,988 58,358 (1,993) (1,736) 2,855 (1,699) 5,614 81,387 1,217 82,604

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-controlling Interests Total Equity

Share capital Share premium Retained

earnings (accumulated deficit) Treasury shares Translation

reserve from foreign

operations Hedging Reserve Total





€ in thousands



















For the year ended December 31, 2018:





































Balance as at January 1, 2018 19,980 58,339 (299) (1,736) 2,219 138 78,641 (1,141) 77,500 Profit for the year - - 1,057 - - - 1,057 (453) 604 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - - (823) (365) (1,188) 36 (1,152) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 1,057 - (823) (365) (131) (417) (548)



















Transactions with owners of the

















Company, recognized directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 5 - - - - 5 - 5



















Balance as at December 31, 2018 19,980 58,344 758 (1,736) 1,396 (227) 78,515 (1,558) 76,957

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)













Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-controlling Interests Total Equity

Share capital Share Premium Retained

earnings (accumulated

deficit) Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Total





€ in thousands



















For the six month ended June 30, 2018:

















Balance as at January 1, 2018 19,980 58,339 (299) (1,736) 2,219 138 78,641 (1,141) 77,500 Loss for the period - - (898) - - - (898) (236) (1,134) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (822) (246) (1,068) 23 (1,045) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (898) - (822) (246) (1,966) (213) (2,179)



















Transactions with owners of the Company,

















recognized directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 2 - - - - 2 - 2



















Balance as at June 30, 2018 19,980 58,341 (1,197) (1,736) 1,397 (108) 76,677 (1,354) 75,323 Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)













Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-controlling Interests Total Equity

Share capital Share Premium Retained

earnings (accumulated

deficit) Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Total





€ in thousands



















For the three month ended June 30, 2018:

















Balance as at March 31, 2018 19,980 58,340 (555) (1,736) 877 (33) 76,873 (1,250) 75,623 Loss for the period - - (642) - - - (642) (83) (725) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 520 (75) 445 (21) 424 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (642) - 520 (75) (197) (104) (301)



















Transactions with owners of the Company,

















recognized directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 1 - - - - 1 - 1



















Balance as at June 30, 2018 19,980 58,341 (1,197) (1,736) 1,397 (108) 76,677 (1,354) 75,323

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands)

For the year

ended December

31, 2018 For the three

months ended June 30, 2018 For the three

months ended June 30, 2019 For the six

months ended June 30, 2018 For the six

months ended June 30, 2019 For the six

months ended June 30, 2019

Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into US$* Cash flows from operating activities











Loss for the period 604 (725) (3,429) (1,134) (4,398) (5,008) Adjustments for :











Financing expenses, net 2,091 557 1,463 916 3,127 3,561 Depreciation 5,816 1,409 1,465 2,767 3,043 3,466 Share-based payment transactions 5 1 2 2 3 3 Share of profits of equity accounted investees (2,545) 662 1,133 (501) (31) (35) Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee 3,036 - 370 1,176 370 421 Change in trade receivables and other receivables (17) (525) (48) 156 (1,744) (1,986) Change in other assets 37 (536) - 135 (708) (806) Change in receivables from concessions project 1,431 372 475 622 646 736 Change in accrued severance pay, net 15 17 4 17 8 9 Change in trade payables 633 (21) 556 328 1,065 1,212 Change in other payables (1,565) 113 638 (310) 1,054 1,202 Taxes on income 215 (193) 325 (182) 514 585 Income taxes paid (77) (15) - (16) - - Interest received 1,835 493 420 888 835 951 Interest paid (4,924) (2,215) (2,450) (2,597) (2,655) (3,024) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,590 606 924 2,267 1,129 1,287













Cash flows from investing activities











Acquisition of fixed assets (3,708) (1,494) (37,230) (2,606) (44,519) (50,706) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (1,000) - - - (1,000) (1,139) Repayment of loan from an equity accounted investee 1,540 - - 490 - - Proceeds from marketable securities 3,316 - - - - - Proceed from settlement of derivatives, net 664 208 - 223 532 606 Proceed (investment) in restricted cash, net (3,107) 1,525 (5,306) 1,604 (5,219) (5,944) Repayment (grand) Loan to others (3,500) - 3,500 - 3,500 3,986 Net cash used in investing activities (5,795) 239 (39,036) (289) (46,706) (53,197)













Cash flows from financing activities











Repayment of long-term loans and finance lease obligations (17,819) (14,550) (3,652) (14,727) (4,158) (4,736) Repayment of Debentures (4,668) - (4,532) - (4,532) (5,162) Proceeds from options - - - - 19 22 Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling

interests - 34,461 14,062 - 14,062 16,016 Proceeds from long term loans, net 34,745 - 41,470 34,501 58,894 67,079 Net cash provided by financing activities 12,258 19,911 47,348 19,774 64,285 73,219













Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (133) 97 (54) (104) (55) (64) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,920 19,641 9,182 21,648 18,653 21,245 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 23,962 25,969 - 23,962 36,882 42,008 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 36,882 45,610 9,182 45,610 55,535 63,253 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.139)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries



















Reconciliation of Loss to EBITDA (in thousands)

For the year

ended

December 31, For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30,

2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019

Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience

Translation into

US$* Net loss for the period 604 (725) (3,429) (1,134) (4,398) (5,008) Financing expenses, net 2,091 557 1,463 916 3,127 3,561 Taxes on income 215 (193) 325 (182) 514 585 Depreciation 5,816 1,409 1,465 2,767 3,043 3,466 EBITDA 8,726 1,048 (176) 2,367 2,286 2,604













*Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.139)

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series A, B and C Debentures (together, the "Debentures"), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Item 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Net Financial Debt

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures) was approximately €44.8 million (consisting of approximately €137.8 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations and approximately €49.8 million in connection with the Series A Debentures issuances (in January and September 2014) and the Series B Debentures issuance (in March 2017), net of approximately €57.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities and net of approximately €85.1 million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

Information for the Company's Series B Debenture Holders

The following is an internal pro forma consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as at June 30, 2019. This information is required under the Series B Deed of Trust in connection with the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases" by the Company and provides the consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of the date set forth below after elimination of the effects of adoption of IFRS 16. Based on the pro forma statement of financial position, the ratio of the Company's equity to balance sheet as of June 30, 2019 was 29.2%, triggering a right of the holders of our Series B Debentures to an increase in the annual interest rate applicable to the Series B Debentures of 0.5% until such time as we publish financial results reflecting an increase in such ratio to a minimum of 30%. As a result, the annual interest rate on the Company's Series B Debentures will be 4.19%. The Company will provide further information concerning the updated interest rate in a Form 6-K to be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.