Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Financial Highlights

Revenues were approximately €19.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 , compared to approximately €4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 . The increase in revenues is mainly attributable to the achievement of PAC (preliminary acceptance certificate) of the photovoltaic plant held by Talasol Solar S.L. (the " Talasol PV Plant ") on January 27, 2021 , upon which the Company commenced recognition of revenues. The increase is also attributable to the acquisition of the Groen Gas Gelderland B.V. biogas facility (the " Gelderland Biogas Plant "), in December 2020 and to improved operational efficiency at the Company's biogas plants in the Netherlands .

Second Quarter 2021 CEO Review

Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of the Company, provided the following CEO review:

The results of the first half reflect the continuation of the Company's projected business plan and are in line with the Company's forecasts. The main efforts of the Company are in three levels: (a) operation and improvement of the existing asset portfolio, (b) supervision and management of the construction of the various projects (pumped storage in the Manara Cliff, Israel and a 28 MW photovoltaic plant in Spain) and (c) development of new projects, mainly photovoltaic projects in Italy, Spain and Israel (in the aggregate of approximately 450 MW in advanced stages and approximately 800 MW in the preliminary stages).

Operation of the Existing Asset Portfolio

Revenues in the photovoltaic segments exceeded the Company's forecasts. The revenues of the Spanish portfolio under government subsidy (approximately 7.9 MW) were higher by 6.6% higher than the forecast, the revenues of the Talasol PV Plant (including income derived during the period before the achievement of PAC) were 3% higher than the forecast and the revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant (under the fixed asset model) were 4% higher than the forecast.

Revenues of the biogas segment in the Netherlands were 4% lower than the forecast mainly due to the subsidy method used in the Netherlands, which is paid based on the average price in the year preceding the year of payment. The low gas prices in 2020 caused a deduction of approximately €1 million from revenues in 2021. In light of gas prices in 2021, the Company expects that in 2022 the subsidy will increase and will be paid in accordance with the forecasts. Despite the impact on the subsidy in the first half of 2021, the Company estimates that the revenue gap will decrease during the remainder of 2021.

The Dorad Power Station contributed a loss of €0.7 million in the first half of 2021 compared to a profit of €0.8 million in the corresponding half last year. The majority of the loss is attributed to an increase in financing expenses due to the linkage of the debt to the Israeli consumer price index. In addition, a regulatory change that increased the fines for deviating from the production plan requires Dorad to exercise caution in assessing the demand of existing customers, thereby reducing payments from the Israel Electric Company. Moreover, the majority of Dorad's profit is derived during July and August, and this is expected to be the case this year as well.

The total operating expenses of the various projects were 4.5% lower than forecast.

Projects under Construction

Pumped Storage Project in the Manara Cliff, Israel: The construction of the project is progressing as planned. Excavation of the main access tunnel is expected to begin in the coming days and extensive earthworks are being carried out in the area of the upper and lower reservoirs and in the area designated for the transformation station.

Ellomay Solar 28 MW PV Project in Spain: Construction work began a few months ago and is progressing as planned. The connection to the grid is expected at the end of 2021.

Projects under Development

Advanced Stage Development of 450 MW PV in Italy: The development of the projects is progressing as planned, a tender is currently being completed for contractors to carry out the first 3 projects with a total capacity of approximately 120 MW. The current estimate for the commencement of construction is the first quarter of 2022. In parallel, the licensing process of the remainder of the portfolio continues, which is expected to mature in 2022 and 2023 (the price of a quality license ready for construction in Italy is more than €200,000 per MW).

Initial Stage Development of 800 MW PV in Italy and Spain: the development of these projects continues.

Development of PV plus Storage PV Projects in Israel: land contracts have been executed and the projects are in licensing process with the relevant regulatory authorities.

Financing Expenses

The financing expenses item includes for the first time the financing expenses of the Talasol PV Plant in the amount of approximately €3.3 million (including the cost of an interest swap transaction in the amount of €0.6 million and interest on the shareholders' loan of the minority shareholders in the amount of €0.9 million (a non-cash expenses that creates a tax shield for the project). The financing expenses item also includes a one-time expense of approximately €0.8 million on early redemption of the Series B Debentures, which is expected to be returned to the Company through the interest savings achieved in the transition to Series C Debentures).

The financing expenses of the Company in connection with Debentures (excluding expenses in connection with the early repayment of Series B Debentures) were approximately €1.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO

The Adjusted EBITDA for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 was €13 million and the Adjusted FFO for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 was €9.6 million.

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted FFO is calculated by deducting interest expenses on bank loans and debentures from the Adjusted EBITDA. The Company uses the terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted FFO" to highlight the fact that in the calculation of these Non-IFRS financial measures the Company presents the revenues from the Talmei Yosef PV Plant under the fixed asset model and not under IFRIC 12, presents its share in Dorad based on distributions of profit and not on the basis of equity gain using the equity method and includes the financial results of the Talasol PV Plant for the period prior to achievement of PAC that were not recognized in the profit and loss statement based on accounting rules. The Company presents these measures in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's operating performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers these non-IFRS measures to be important measures of comparative operating performance, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. These non-IFRS measures do not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures and restricted cash and, accordingly, are not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. In addition, Adjusted FFO does not represent and is not an alternative to cash flow from operations as defined by IFRS and is not an indication of cash available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to make distributions. Not all companies calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted FFO in the same manner, and the measures as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The Company uses these measures internally as performance measures and believes that when these measures are combined with IFRS measures they add useful information concerning the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided on page 13 of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with installed capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;

, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and projects, including in connection with steps taken by authorities in countries in which the Company operates, changes in the market price of electricity and in demand, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, and delays, technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company or in the development efforts of the projects under development by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position





June 30, December 31, June 30,



2021 2020 2021



(Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)







Convenience Translation



€ in thousands into US$ in thousands* Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

67,259 66,845 79,943 Marketable securities

- 1,761 - Short term deposits

- 8,113 - Restricted cash

4,216 - 5,011 Receivable from concession project

1,589 1,491 1,889 Trade and other receivables

9,761 9,825 11,62



82,825 88,035 98,445 Non-current assets







Investment in equity accounted investee

30,126 32,234 35,807 Advances on account of investments

2,445 2,423 2,906 Receivable from concession project

25,014 25,036 29,731 Fixed assets

312,983 264,095 372,008 Right-of-use asset

22,944 17,209 27,271 Intangible asset

4,506 4,604 5,356 Restricted cash and deposits

6,023 9,931 7,159 Deferred tax

5,785 3,605 6,876 Long term receivables

861 2,762 1,023 Derivatives

2,276 10,238 2,705



412,963 372,137 490,842 Total assets

495,788 460,172 589,287 Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities







Current maturities of long term bank loans

13,204 10,232 15,694 Current maturities of long term loans

3,549 4,021 4,218 Debentures

12,815 10,600 15,232 Lease liability short term

8,288 ** 490 9,851 Trade payables

2,692 12,387 3,202 Other payables

11,461 ** 7,422 13,617



52,009 45,152 61,814 Non-current liabilities







Lease liability

15,524 17,299 18,452 Liabilities to banks

149,789 134,520 178,038 Other long-term loans

51,871 49,396 61,653 Debentures

80,661 72,124 95,873 Deferred tax

8,124 7,806 9,656 Other long-term liabilities

4,512 513 5,363 Derivatives

6,297 8,336 7,485



316,778 289,994 376,520 Total liabilities

368,787 335,146 438,334









Equity







Share capital

25,578 25,102 30,402 Share premium

85,762 82,401 101,936 Treasury shares

(1,736) (1,736) (2,063) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests

5,145 6,106 6,115 Reserves

2,400 4,164 2,853 Retained earnings

2,613 8,191 3,106 Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

119,762 124,228 142,349 Non-Controlling Interest

7,239 798 8,604 Total equity

127,001 125,026 150,953 Total liabilities and equity

495,788 460,172 589,287

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2021: EUR 1 = US$ 1.189)

** Reclassified

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data)



For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30 For the year ended

December 31, For the six months

ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 2021

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands € in thousands € in thousands Convenience Translation into US$* Revenues 12,255 2,271 19,455 4,214 9,645 23,124 Operating expenses (4,289) (1,085) (7,506) (2,146) (4,951) (8,922) Depreciation and amortization expenses (4,005) (721) (7,056) (1,447) (2,975) (8,387) Gross profit 3,961 465 4,893 621 1,719 5,815













Project development costs (614) (584) (1,119) (2,338) (3,491) (1,330) General and administrative expenses (1,309) (1,123) (2,572) (2,204) (4,512) (3,057) Share of profits (losses) of equity accounted investee (1,389) (481) (772) 850 1,525 (918) Other income - - - - 2,100 - Operating profit (loss) 649 (1,723) 430 (3,071) (2,659) 510













Financing income 850 378 1,716 886 2,134 2,040 Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives and

warrants, net 15 145 (109) 1,099 1,094 (130) Financing expenses (3,680) (1,220) (6,806) (3,095) (6,862) (8,090) Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan (557) - (939) - - (1,116) Financing expenses, net (3,372) (697) (6,138) (1,110) (3,634) (7,296) Loss before taxes on income (2,723) (2,420) (5,708) (4,181) (6,293) (6,786) Tax benefit (Taxes on income) (412) 16 (93) (88) 125 (111) Loss for the period (3,135) (2,404) (5,801) (4,269) (6,168) (6,897) Loss attributable to:











Owners of the Company (3,509) (2,055) (5,578) (3,472) (4,627) (6,630) Non-controlling interests 374 (349) (223) (797) (1,541) (267) Loss for the period (3,135) (2,404) (5,801) (4,269) (6,168) (6,897) Other comprehensive income (loss) items that











after initial recognition in comprehensive income











(loss) were or will be transferred to profit or loss:











Foreign currency translation differences for foreign

operations 1,122 113 1,684 (86) (482) 2,002 Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow

hedges (3,273) (23,401) (5,202) (9,289) 2,210 (6,183) Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss (221) 87 (1,225) 190 555 (1,456) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (2,372) (23,201) (4,743) (9,185) 2,283 (5,637)













Total other comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to:











Owners of the Company (652) (11,638) (1,764) (4,737) 881 (2,096) Non-controlling interests (1,720) (11,563) (2,979) (4,448) 1,402 (3,541) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (2,372) (23,201) (4,743) (9,185) 2,283 (5,637)













Total comprehensive loss for the period (5,507) (25,605) (10,544) (13,454) (3,885) (12,534)













Total comprehensive loss for the period

attributable to:











Owners of the Company (4,161) (13,693) (7,342) (8,209) (3,746) (8,726) Non-controlling interests (1,346) (11,912) (3,202) (5,245) (139) (3,808) Total comprehensive loss for the period (5,507) (25,605) (10,544) (13,454) (3,885) (12,534)













Basic net loss per share (0.28) (0.17) (0.44) (0.29) (0.38) (0.52) Diluted net loss per share (0.28) (0.17) (0.44) (0.29) (0.38) (0.52)

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2021: EUR 1 = US$ 1.189)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands)





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share

capital Share

premium Retained

earnings Treasury

shares Translation

reserve from

foreign

operations Hedging

Reserve Interests

Transaction

reserve with

non-controlling

Interests Total





€ in thousands For the six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2021 25,102 82,401 8,191 (1,736) 3,823 341 6,106 124,228 798 125,026 Loss for the period - - (5,578) - - - - (5,578) (223) (5,801) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 1,636 (3,400) - (1,764) (2,979) (4,743) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (5,578) - 1,636 (3,400) - (7,342) (3,202) (10,544) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of Capital note to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - - 8,682 8,682 Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - - - - - - (961) (961) 961 - Warrants exercise 454 3,348 - - - - - 3,802 - 3,802 Options exercise 22 - - - - - - 22 - 22 Share-based payments - 13 - - - - - 13 - 13 Balance as at June 30, 2021 25,578 85,762 2,613 (1,736) 5,459 (3,059) 5,145 119,762 7,239 127,001

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)







Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share

capital Share

premium Retained

earnings Treasury

shares Translation

reserve from

foreign operations Hedging

Reserve Interests

Transaction

reserve with

non-controlling

Interests Total





€ in thousands For the six months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2020 21,998 64,160 12,818 (1,736) 4,356 (1,073) 6,106 106,629 937 107,566 Loss for the period - - (3,472) - - - - (3,472) (797) (4,269) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (98) (4,639) - (4,737) (4,448) (9,185) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (3,472) - (98) (4,639) - (8,209) (5,245) (13,454) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized

directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares 1,935 11,253 - - - - - 13,188 - 13,188 Share-based payments - 20 - - - - - 20 - 20 Balance as at June 30, 2020 23,933 75,433 9,346 (1,736) 4,258 (5,712) 6,106 111,628 (4,308) 107,320

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)





Non-





controlling Total

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Interests Equity































Translation

Transaction







Share Share Retained Treasury Reserve from foreign Hedging reserve with non-controlling







capital premium earnings shares operations Reserve Interests Total





€ in thousands For the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2020 21,998 64,160 12,818 (1,736) 4,356 (1,073) 6,106 106,629 937 107,566 Profit (loss) for the year - - (4,627) - - - - (4,627) (1,541) (6,168) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - (533) 1,414 - 881 1,402 2,283 Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (4,627) - (533) 1,414 - (3,746) (139) (3,885) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares 3,084 18,191 - - - - - 21,275 - 21,275 Options exercise 20 - - - - - - 20 - 20 Share-based payments - 50 - - - - - 50 - 50 Balance as at



















December 31, 2020 25,102 82,401 8,191 (1,736) 3,823 341 6,106 124,228 798 125,026

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)







Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share

capital Share

premium Retained

earnings Treasury

shares Translation

reserve from foreign

operations Hedging

Reserve Interests

Transaction

reserve with non-controlling

Interests Total





Convenience translation into US$* For the six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2021 29,836 97,942 9,736 (2,063) 4,544 405 7,257 147,657 951 148,608 Loss for the period - - (6,630) - - - - (6,630) (267) (6,897) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 1,945 (4,041) - (2,096) (3,541) (5,637) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (6,630) - 1,945 (4,041) - (8,726) (3,808) (12,534) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of Capital note to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - - 10,319 10,319 Buy of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling

interests - - - - - - (1,142) (1,142) 1,142 - Warrants exercise 540 3,979 - - - - - 4,519 - 4,519 Options exercise 26 - - - - - - 26 - 26 Share-based payments - 15 - - - - - 15 - 15 Balance as at June 30, 2021 30,402 101,936 3,106 (2,063) 6,489 (3,636) 6,115 142,349 8,604 150,953

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Cash Flows



For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, For the year ended

December 31, For the six months

ended June 30

2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 2021

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience

Translation into

US$* Cash flows from operating activities











Profit for the period (3,135) (2,404) (5,801) (4,269) (6,168) (6,897) Adjustments for :











Financing expenses, net 3,372 697 6,138 1,110 3,634 7,296 Profit from settlement of derivatives contract - - (407) - - (484) Depreciation and amortization 4,005 721 7,056 1,447 2,975 8,387 Share-based payment transactions 6 6 13 20 50 15 Share of losses (profits) of equity accounted investee 1,389 481 772 (850) (1,525) 918 Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee 859 - 859 582 582 1,021 Change in trade receivables and other receivables (942) (461) (2,124) 127 (3,868) (2,525) Change in other assets (812) (19) (782) (234) 179 (929) Change in receivables from concessions project 536 503 757 704 1,426 900 Change in trade payables (559) (350) (941) (35) 190 (1,118) Change in other payables 2,119 642 3,715 368 (1,226) 4,416 Income tax expense (tax benefit) 412 (16) 93 88 (125) 111 Income taxes paid (15) - (15) - (119) (18) Interest received 494 428 921 869 2,075 1,095 Interest paid (2,651) (1,685) (3,857) (1,853) (3,906) (4,584) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 5,078 (1,457) 6,397 (1,926) (5,826) 7,604 Cash flows from investing activities











Acquisition of fixed assets (38,140) (39,866) (63,793) (81,280) (128,420) (75,824) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired - - - - (7,464) - Repayment of loan by an equity accounted investee 1,400 - 1,400 1,923 1,978 1,664 Loan to an equity accounted investee (131) - (244) - (181) (290) Advances on account of investments (8) - (8) - (1,554) (10) Settlement of derivatives contract - - (252) - - (300) Proceeds (investment) in restricted cash, net (639) (5) (185) 22,580 23,092 (220) Proceeds (investment) in short term deposit - - 8,533 - (1,323) 10,142 Proceeds from marketable securities - - 1,785 - 1,800 2,122 Acquisition of marketable securities - (5) - - (1,481) - Compensation as per agreement with Erez Electricity Ltd - 1,418 - 1,418 1,418 - Net cash used in investing activities (37,518) (38,453) (52,764) (55,359) (112,135) (62,716) Cash flows from financing activities











Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests - - 1,400 - - 1,664 Proceeds from options - - 22 - 20 26 Cost associated with long term loans - - (197) - (734) (234) Proceeds from long term loans 5,415 39,661 32,476 80,584 111,357 38,601 Repayment of long-term loans (2,933) (1,994) (3,390) (2,804) (3,959) (4,029) Repayment of Debentures (8,853) (4,761) (30,730) (26,923) (26,923) (36,525) Issuance of ordinary shares - - - 13,188 21,275 - Proceeds from issue of convertible debentures - - 15,571 - - 18,508 Proceeds from issuance of Debentures, net - - 25,465 - 38,057 30,267 Issuance / exercise of warrants - - 3,675 320 2,544 4,368 Net cash from (used in) financing activities (6,371) 32,906 44,292 64,365 141,637 52,646













Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 1,050 471 2,489 (357) (1,340) 2,958 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (37,761) (6,533) 414 6,723 22,336 492 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 105,020 57,765 66,845 44,509 44,509 79,451 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 67,259 51,232 67,259 51,232 66,845 79,943

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2021: EUR 1 = US$ 1.189)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Operating Segments



PV





Total









Ellomay



Bio



reportable

Total

Italy Spain Solar[3] Talasol Israel[1] Gas Dorad Manara segments Reconciliations consolidated

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

€ in thousands























Revenues - 1,534 - 11,202[2] 2,130 6,129 22,940 - 43,935 (24,480) 19,455 Operating expenses - (423) - (1,988) (170) (4,925) (18,049) - (25,555) 18,049 (7,506) Depreciation expenses - (451) - (4,816) (1,151) (1,552) (2,685) - (10,655) 3,599 (7,056) Gross profit (loss) - 660 - 4,398 809 (348) 2,206 - 7,725 (2,832) 4,893 Project development costs



















(1,119) General and





















administrative expenses



















(2,572) Share of loss of equity





















accounted investee



















(772) Operating profit



















430 Financing income



















1,716 Financing expense in connection





















with derivatives and warrants, net



















(109) Financing expenses, net



















(7,745) Loss before taxes





















on Income



















(5,708) Segment assets as at





















June 30, 2021 833 15,130 5,589 242,224 35,548 34,903 106,164 90,300 530,691 (34,904) 495,787

[1] The Talmei Yosef PV Plant located in Israel is presented under the fixed asset model and not under the financial asset model as per IFRIC 12.

[2] Not including an amount of approximately €1 million of proceeds from the sale of electricity prior to January 27, 2021 (the date in which the Talasol PV Plant achieved PAC).

[3] Ellomay Solar, S.L, the developer of a 28 MW solar project near the Talasol PV Plant.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Loss to EBITDA (in thousands)



For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, For the year ended

December 31, For the six months

ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 2021

Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience

Translation

into US$* Loss for the period (3,135) (2,694) (5,801) (4,269) (6,168) (6,897) Financing expenses, net 3,372 782 6,138 1,110 3,634 7,296 Taxes on income 412 (18) 93 88 (125) 111 Depreciation 4,005 808 7,056 1,447 2,975 8,387 EBITDA 4,654 (1,122) 7,486 (1,624) 316 8,897

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2021: EUR 1 = US$ 1.189)

Reconciliation of Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and to Adjusted FFO

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

Unaudited

€ in thousands Loss for the period (5,801) Financing expenses, net 6,138 Taxes on income 93 Depreciation 7,056 Adjustment to the Share of loss of equity accounted investee to include the Company's share in distributions 3,031 Adjustment to the revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 1,540 Adjustment to include the financial revenues of the Talasol PV Plant for the period prior to achievement of PAC that were not recognized in the profit and loss statement based on accounting rules 895 Adjusted EBITDA 12,952 Interest expenses on bank loans and debentures (3,405) Adjusted FFO 9,547









Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series C and Series D Debentures (together, the "Debentures"), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Item 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2021 and below.

Net Financial Debt

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's Net Financial Debt, (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures), was approximately €28.6 million (consisting of approximately €237.9[3] million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations, approximately €95.9[4] million in connection with the Series C Debentures issuances (in July 2019, October 2020 and February 2021) and Series D Debentures issuance (in February 2021), net of approximately €67.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €237.9[5] million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

[3] Short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations amount provided above, includes an amount of approximately €11.7 million costs associated with such debt, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debt amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.

[4] Debentures amount provided above, includes an amount of approximately €2.4 million associated costs, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debentures amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.

[5] The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders' loans to the project companies).

Information for the Company's Series C Debenture Holders.

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series C Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of June 30, 2021, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's shareholders' equity was approximately €127 million (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 18.4%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA[6], was 2.3.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended June 30, 2021:



For the four quarter period

ended June 30, 2021

Unaudited

€ in thousands Loss for the period (7,700) Financing expenses, net 8,662 Taxes on income (120) Depreciation 8,584 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,039 Share-based payments 43 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series C Deed of Trust 12,508

[6] The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

Information for the Company's Series D Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series D Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of June 30, 2021, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) was approximately €126.6 million (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 18.4%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA[7] was 1.2.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended June 30, 2021:



For the four quarter period

ended June 30, 2021

Unaudited

€ in thousands Loss for the period (7,700) Financing expenses, net 8,662 Taxes on income (120) Depreciation 8,584 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,039 Share-based payments 43 Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters[8] 10,457 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series D Deed of Trust 22,965

[7] The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust). The Series D Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series D Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

[8] The adjustment is based on the results of the Talasol Project since January 27, 2021 and of the biogas plant in Gelderland since January 1, 2021. The results of the biogas plant in Gelderland were not included in the profit and loss statement of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020.

