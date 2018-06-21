Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Revenues up 20% compared to Q1 2017 and strong cash flow from operating activities

Ellomay Capital Ltd

16:39 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2018.

Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were approximately €3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to approximately €2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, representing an increase of 20%. The increase in revenues reflects the commencement of operations of a waste-to-energy project in the Netherlands and the results of the Talmei Yosef project, acquired in October 2017, for the first quarter of 2018. As a result of the accounting treatment of the Talmei Yosef project as a financial asset, out of total proceeds from the sale of electricity of approximately €0.8 million for the first quarter of 2018, only revenues related to the ongoing operation of the plant in the amount of approximately €0.2 million are recognized as revenues.
  • Operating expenses were approximately €0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to approximately €0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase in operating expenses is mainly attributable to additional operating expenses resulting from the commencement of operations of a waste-to-energy project in the Netherlands and from the Talmei Yosef project. Depreciation expenses were approximately €1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to approximately €1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase reflects the commencement of operations of a waste-to-energy project in the Netherlands and depreciation expenses in connection with the Talmei Yosef project.
  • Project development costs were approximately €0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to approximately €0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase in project development expenses is mainly attributable to consultancy expenses in connection with the Talasol project.
  • General and administrative expenses were approximately €1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to approximately €0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase in general and administrative expenses resulted mainly from payment of approximately €0.4 million pursuant to a VAT assessment agreement in connection with previous years in Israel and from increased expenses resulting from the commencement of operations of a waste-to-energy project in the Netherlands and from the Talmei Yosef project.
  • Share of profits of equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was approximately €1.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to approximately €0.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase in the Company's share of profit of equity accounted investee is mainly attributable to an increase in sales of electricity by Dorad due to increased production and lower financing expenses incurred by Dorad for the three months ended March 31, 2018 as a result of the CPI indexation of loans from banks and related parties.
  • Financing expenses, net was approximately €0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to approximately €2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The decrease in financing expenses was mainly due to income in connection with exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €0.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2018, mainly in connection with the New Israeli Shekel denominated Series A Debentures and Series B Debentures and the loan to an equity accounted investee, caused by the 4% revaluation of the euro against the NIS during the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to expenses of approximately €1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, caused by the 4% devaluation of the euro against the NIS during the three months ended March 31, 2017. This decrease was partially offset by expenses in connection with the reevaluation of the Company's euro/ US$ forward transactions of approximately €0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to expenses of 0 for the three months ended March 31, 2017.
  • Loss for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was approximately €0.4 million, compared to approximately €1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.
  • Total other comprehensive loss was approximately €1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to a profit of approximately €0.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017. The change was mainly due to changes in fair value of cash flow hedges and from foreign currency translation differences on New Israeli Shekel denominated operations, as a result of fluctuations in the euro/NIS exchange rates.
  • Total comprehensive loss was approximately €1.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to total comprehensive loss of approximately €1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017.
  • EBITDA was approximately €1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to approximately €1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.
  • Net cash from operating activities was approximately €2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to approximately €1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase in net cash from operating activities is mainly due to interest payment received during 2018 on a loan to an equity accounted investee and from increased cash flow resulting from the commencement of operations of a waste-to-energy project in the Netherlands and Talmei Yosef project.
  • In May 2018, several of the Company's Italian subsidiaries (the "Subsidiaries") entered into a €35.9 million project finance Facility Agreement (the "Facility Agreement") with Mediocredito Italiano S.p.A and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (as account bank). The €35.9 million principal amount is divided into: (i) term loan facilities in the aggregate amount of €33.7 million with terms ending in May 2028, and (ii) revolving facilities, aimed to cover financial needs for the debt service coverage in case of liquidity shortfall, in the aggregate amount of € 2.2 million with terms ending in November 2027. The loans provided under the Facility Agreement bear an annual interest rate equal to the Euribor 6 month rate plus a margin of 185 basis points. The Subsidiaries entered into the swap agreements on May 29, 2018 with respect to approximately €25 million (with a decreasing notional principal amount based on the amortization table) until May 2028 , replacing the Euribor 6 month rate with a fixed 6 month rate of 0.71%, resulting in a fixed annual interest rate of 2.56%.The Subsidiaries partially used the funds borrowed under the Facility Agreement to repay outstanding loans and leasing agreements in the aggregate amount of approximately €13.2 million.
  • As of June 1, 2018, the Company held approximately €49 million in cash and cash equivalents, approximately €2.2 million in marketable securities and approximately €5.6 million in restricted short-term and long-term cash and marketable securities.

Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of Ellomay commented: "The first quarter results were consistent with our forecasts for 2018. The results reflect an improvement in our profitability and a strong cash flow from operations of approximately € 3 million. We continue promoting our development activities, which include: (i) the 300 MW Talasol project in Spain, that is advancing towards financial closing; (ii) the Manara 156 MW pumped storage plant; and (iii) the Biogas projects in the Netherlands including a potential expansion of the first two biogas projects and possible additional projects."

Information for the Company's Series A and Series B Debenture Holders

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures) was approximately €36.5 million (consisting of approximately €53.2 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations and approximately €55.3 million in connection with the Series A Debentures issuances (in January and September 2014) and the Series B Debentures issuance (in March 2017), net of approximately €28 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities and net of approximately €44 million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's historical financial performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures, and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

  • Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy, approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
  • 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
  • 75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
  • 51% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands, respectively.

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements.  The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including weather conditions, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of our facilities (such as waste and natural gas), changes in demand and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by us. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited


Convenience Translation
into US$ in thousands*

€ in thousands

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

25,969

23,962

31,990

Marketable securities

2,062

2,162

2,540

Restricted cash and marketable securities

3,162

3,265

3,895

Receivable from concession project

1,207

1,286

1,487

Financial assets

1,203

1,249

1,482

Trade and other receivables

10,058

10,645

12,390

43,661

42,569

53,784

Non-current assets:


Investment in equity accounted investee

26,934

27,655

33,179

Advances on account of investments

8,791

8,825

10,829

Receivable from concession project

26,382

27,725

32,499

Fixed assets

79,225

78,837

97,595

Intangible asset

5,077

5,505

6,254

Restricted cash and deposits 

3,495

3,660

4,305

Deferred tax

1,779

1,777

2,192

Long term receivables

1,337

1,535

1,647

153,020

155,519

188,500

Total assets

196,681

198,088

242,284




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Current maturities of long term loans

3,172

3,103

3,907

Debentures

4,460

4,644

5,494

Trade payables

2,244

1,349

2,763

Other payables

3,117

2,187

3,840

12,993

11,283

16,004

Non-current liabilities:


Finance lease obligations

3,605

3,690

4,441

Long-term loans

41,138

42,091

50,667

Debentures

50,873

52,987

62,669

Deferred tax

5,782

5,982

7,123

Other long-term liabilities

6,667

4,555

8,213

108,065

109,305

133,123

Total liabilities

121,058

120,588

149,127

Equity:


Share capital

19,980

19,980

24,613

Share premium

58,340

58,339

71,867

Treasury shares

(1,736)

(1,736)

(2,139)

Reserves

844

2,357

1,040

Retained earnings

(555)

(299)

(684)

Total equity attributed to shareholders of the
Company

76,873

78,641

94,697

Non-Controlling Interest

(1,250)

(1,141)

(1,540)

Total equity

75,623

77,500

93,157

Total liabilities and equity

196,681

198,088

242,284

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.232)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data)

For the three
months ended
March 31,

For the year
ended
December 31,

For the three
months ended
March 31,

2017

2018

2017

2018

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited



Convenience
Translation into
US$*


€ in thousands

€ in thousands

Revenues

2,523

3,032

13,636

3,375

Operating expenses

(504)

(900)

(2,549)

(1,109)

Depreciation expenses

(1,097)

(1,358)

(4.518)

(1,673)

Gross profit

922

774

6,569

953





Project development costs

**(669)

(796)

**(2,739)

(981)

General and administrative expenses

**(590)

(1,185)

**(2,420)

(1,460)

Share of profits of equity accounted investee

784

1,163

1,531

1,433

Other income, net

5

4

18

5

Operating profit (loss)

452

(40)

2,959

50

Financing income

88

1,331

1,333

1,640

Financing expenses in connection with derivatives and other assets, net

-

(452)

(3,156)

(557)

Financing expenses

(2,103)

(1,237)

(7,405)

(1,524)

Financing expenses, net

(2,015)

(358)

(9,228)

(441)

Loss before taxes on income

(1,563)

(398)

(6,269)

(491)

Taxes on income

(116)

(11)

(372)

(14)

Loss for the period

(1,679)

(409)

(6,641)

(505)

Loss attributable to:



Owners of the Company

(1,551)

(256)

(6,115)

(316)

Non-controlling interests

(128)

(153)

(526)

(189)

Loss for the period

(1,679)

(409)

(6,641)

(505)

Other comprehensive income (loss) items that after



initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss) 



were or will be transferred to profit or loss:



Foreign currency translation differences for foreign
operations

(670)

(1,298)

(359)

(1,599)





Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges

-

(926)

(1,244)

(1,141)

Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to

-

755

1,382

930

profit or loss

Total other comprehensive loss

(670)

(1,469)

(221)

(1,810)

Total comprehensive loss for the period 

(1,009)

(1,878)

(6,862)

(2,315)

Basic net loss per share

(0.15)

(0.02)

(0.57)

(0.03)

Diluted net loss per share

(0.15)

(0.02)

(0.57)

(0.03)

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.232)

** The Company changed the income statement classification of expenses related to project development from general and
administrative expenses to project development costs to reflect more appropriately their nature and the way in which economic benefits
are expected to be derived from the use of such costs. Comparative amounts were reclassified for consistency.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands)







Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Non-
controlling

Total


Interests

Equity















Translation




Share

Share

Retained
earnings
(accumulated

Treasury

reserve

from

foreign

Hedging



capital

premium

deficit)

shares

operations

Reserve

Total

in thousands

For the three month
ended March 31,










2018 (unaudited):








Balance as at








January 1, 2018

19,980

58,339

(299)

(1,736)

2,219

138

78,641

(1,141)

77,500

Loss for the period

-

-

(256)

-

-

-

(256)

(153)

(409)

Other comprehensive
loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,342)

(171)

(1,513)

44

(1,469)

Total comprehensive
loss for the period

-

-

(256)

-

(1,342)

(171)

(1,769)

(109)

(1,878)

Transactions with
owners of the Company, 
recognized directly in
equity:








Share-based payments

-

1

-

-

-

-

1

-

1










Balance as at








 March 31, 2018

19,980

58,340

(555)

(1,736)

877

(33)

76,873

(1,250)

75,623










For the year ended










December 31, 2017
(audited):








Balance as at








January 1, 2017

19,980

58,334

5,816

(1,722)

2,664

-

85,072

(701)

84,37

1

Loss for the year

-

-

(6,115)

-

-

-

(6,115)

(526)

(6,641)

Other comprehensive
loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(445)

138

(307)

86

(221)

Total comprehensive
loss for the year

-

-

(6,115)

-

(445)

138

(6,422)

(440)

(6,862)

Transactions with
owners of the Company, 
recognized directly in
equity:








Own shares acquired

-

-

-

(14)

-

-

(14)

-

(14)

Share-based payments

-

5

-

-

-

-

5

-

5

Balance as at








 December 31, 2017

19,980

58,339

(299)

(1,736)

2,219

138

78,641

(1,141)

77,500

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)







Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Non-
controlling

Total


Interests

Equity























Translation



Share

Share

Retained earnings
(accumulated

Treasury

Reserve from

foreign



capital

premium

deficit)

shares

operations

Total

in thousands









For the three month
ended March 31,









2017 (unaudited):







Balance as at







January 1, 2017

19,980

58,334

5,816

(1,722)

2,664

85,072

(701)

84,371

Loss for the period

-

-

(1,551)

-

-

(1,551)

(128)

(1,679)

Other comprehensive
loss for the period

-

-

-

-

701

701

(31)

670

Total comprehensive
loss for the period

-

-

(1,551)

-

701

(850)

(159)

(1,009)

Transactions with
owners of the Company, 
recognized directly in
equity:







Own shares acquired

-

-

-

(13)

-

(13)

-

(13)

Balance as at







 March 31, 2017

19,980

58,334

4,265

(1,735)

3,365

84,209

(860)

83,349



Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Non- controlling

Total


Interests

Equity















Translation




Share

Share

Retained
earnings (accumulated

Treasury

reserve

from

foreign

Hedging



capital

premium

deficit)

shares

operations

Reserve

Total

Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2018: (euro 1 = US$ 1.232)

For the three month
ended March 31,










2018 (unaudited):








Balance as at








January 1, 2018

24,613

71,866

(368)

(2,139)

2,734

170

96,876

(1,405)

95,471

Loss for the period

-

-

(316)

-

-

-

(316)

(189)

(505)

Other comprehensive
loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,653)

(211)

(1,864)

54

(1,810)

Total comprehensive
loss for the period

-

-

(316)

-

(1,653)

(211)

(2,180)

(135)

(2,315)

Transactions with
owners of the Company, 
recognized directly in
equity:








Share-based payments

-

1

-

-

-

-

1

-

1

Balance as at








March 31, 2018

24,613

71,867

(684)

(2,139)

1,081

(41)

94,697

(1,540)

93,157

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands)

For the three
months ended
March 31,
2017

For the three
months ended
March 31,
2018

For the year
ended
December 31,
2017

For the three
months ended
March 31,
2017

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

in thousands

Convenience
Translation
into US$*

Cash flows from operating activities



Loss for the period

(1,679)

(409)

(6,641)

(505)

Adjustments for:



Financing expenses, net

2,015

358

9,228

441

Depreciation

1,097

1,358

4,518

1,673

Share-based payment transactions

-

1

5

1

Share of profits of equity accounted investees 

(784)

(1,163)

(1,531)

(1,433)

Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee

-

1,176

407

1,449

Change in trade receivables and other receivables

(78)

681

2,012

839

Change in other assets

364

671

126

827

Change in receivables from concessions project

-

250

(84)

308

Change in accrued severance pay, net

1

-

2

-

Change in trade payables

327

349

(258)

430

Change in other payables

466

(423)

(2,655)

(521)

Taxes on income

116

11

372

14

Income taxes paid

-

(1)

(42)

(1)

Interest received

88

395

505

487

Interest paid

(155)

(382)

(3,659)

(471)

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,457

2,872

2,305

3,538





Cash flows from investing activities



Acquisition of fixed assets

(1,364)

(1,112)

(7,576)

(1,370)

Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired

-

-

(9,851)

-

Repayment of loan to an equity accounted investee

-

490

-

604

Advances on account of investments

(36)

-

(8,000)

-

Acquisition of marketable securities

(1,966)

-

(6,677)

-

Proceeds from marketable securities

-

-

1,277

-

Proceed from (invest in) settlement of derivatives, net

(2,027)

15

620

18

Decrease in restricted cash, net

3,329

79

3,225

97

Loans to others

-

-

(361)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,064)

(528)

(27,343)

(651)





Cash flows from financing activities



Repayment of long-term loans and finance lease obligations

(82)

(177)

(2,224)

(218)

Repayment of Debentures

-

-

(4,842)

-

Repurchase of own shares

(13)

-

(14)

-

Proceeds from long-term loans

1,969

40

5,575

49

Proceeds from issuance of debentures, net

31,175

-

31,175

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

35,049

(137)

29,670

(169)





Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash
equivalents

(149)

(200)

(3,156)

572

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

32,616

2,007

1,476

3,290

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

22,486

23,962

22,486

28,700

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

55,102

25,969

23,962

31,990

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.232)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Loss to EBITDA (in thousands)


For the three months
ended March 31,

For the year
ended
December 31,

For the three
months ended
March 31,

2017

2018

2017

2018

Unaudited

€ in thousands

Convenience
Translation into US$*

Net loss for the period

(1,679)

(409)

(6,641)

(505)

Financing expenses, net

2,015

358

9,228

441

Taxes on income

116

11

372

14

Depreciation

1,097

1,358

4,518

1,673

EBITDA

1,549

1,318

7,477

1,623

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.232)

Contact:
Kalia Weintraub
CFO
Tel: +972(3)797-1111
Email: limors@ellomay.com

 

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ellomay-capital-reports-results-for-the-three-months-ended-march-31-2018-300670505.html

Ellomay Capital Ltd

