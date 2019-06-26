Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights

Revenues were approximately € 4.7 million for the three months ended March 31 , 201 9 , compared to approximately € 3 million for the three months ended March 31 , 201 8 , an increase of approximately 5 6%. The increase in revenues is mainly a result of the commencement of operations of the Company's waste-to-energy project in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands (the " WtE Project ") in June 2018 and relatively higher levels of radiation and electricity spot prices in Italy during 2019 compared to 2018.

Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of Ellomay commented: "Q1 2019 was characterized by continued growth in all operational parameters, an increase in revenues, an increase in gross profit, and a significant increase in operating profit compared to Q1 2018. The construction of the TALASOL project (a 300 MW PV project in Spain) began following the balance sheet date. The TALASOL project is one of the largest projects being built in Europe and is not dependent on government subsidies. The TALASOL project executed a financial power swap agreement (PPA) in respect of approximately 80% of its expected output. This first-of-its-kind agreement guarantees a fixed electricity price for 10 years of operations, allowing the Talasol project to secure stable income and enabled the procurement of project financing provided by leading European banks (EIB, DB, RABOBANK and ABN-AMRO). The TALASOL project is a significant achievement for the Company and an important milestone in the Company's ability to initiate, develop and construct large-scale projects. In addition, in the first quarter of 2019, the Company took over the project management of the BIO-GAS facilities in the Netherlands. As a result, we have seen evidence of operational improvement, reflected in increased production and reduced of operational costs. The full results of the operational changes and investments in equipment currently in process in the BIO-GAS projects are expected to be reflected in the second half of 2019."

Information for the Company's Series A and Series B Debenture Holders

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures) was approximately €12.1 million (consisting of approximately €87.3 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations and approximately €54.1 million in connection with the Series A Debentures issuances (in January and September 2014) and the Series B Debentures issuance (in March 2017), net of approximately €48.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities and net of approximately €80.8 million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's historical financial performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures, and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy , approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

, approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

; 51% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , respectively;

and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, , respectively; 51% of Talasol, which is constructing a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain .

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including weather conditions, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of our facilities (such as waste and natural gas), changes in demand and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by us. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position









March 31, December 31, March 31,

2019 2018 2019

Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$ in thousands Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 46,353 36,882 52,048 Marketable securities 2,194 2,132 2,464 Restricted cash and marketable securities 1,315 4,653 1,477 Receivable from concession project 1,379 1,292 1,548 Financial assets 1,349 1,282 1,515 Trade and other receivables 13,855 12,623 15,557

66,445 58,864 74,609 Non-current assets:





Investment in equity accounted investee 30,075 27,746 33,770 Advances on account of investments 840 798 943 Receivable from concession project 26,828 25,710 30,124 Fixed assets 94,213 87,220 105,787 Intangible asset 5,052 4,882 5,673 Right-of-use asset 4,200 - 4,716 Restricted cash and deposits 5,588 2,062 6,274 Deferred tax 2,499 2,423 2,806 Long term receivables 1,483 1,455 1,665

170,778 152,296 191,758 Total assets 237,223 211,160 266,367







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long term loans 7,087 5,864 7,958 Debentures 9,218 8,758 10,350 Trade payables 3,796 2,126 4,261 Other payables 3,548 3,103 3,984

23,649 19,851 26,553 Non-current liabilities:





Lease liability 3,996 - 4,487 Long-term loans 77,024 60,228 86,487 Debentures 44,858 42,585 50,369 Deferred tax 6,446 6,219 7,238 Other long-term liabilities 4,670 5,320 5,244

136,994 114,352 153,825 Total liabilities 160,643 134,203 180,378 Equity:





Share capital 19,988 19,980 22,444 Share premium 58,356 58,344 65,525 Treasury shares (1,736) (1,736) (1,949) Reserves 1,823 1,169 2,047 Retained earnings 47 758 53 Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 78,478 78,515 88,120 Non-Controlling Interest (1,898) (1,558) (2,131) Total equity 76,580 76,957 85,989 Total liabilities and equity 237,223 211,160 266,367







* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.123))

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except per share data)

For the three months

ended March 31, For the year ended

December 31, For the three months

ended March 31,





2018 2019 2018 2019

Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands € in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$* Revenues 3,032 4,733 18,117 5,314 Operating expenses (900) (1,664) (6,342) (1,868) Depreciation expenses (1,358) (1,578) (5,816) (1,772) Gross profit 774 1,491 5,959 1,674









Project development costs (796) (874) (2,878) (981) General and administrative expenses (1,185) (897) (3,600) (1,007) Share of profits of equity accounted investee 1,163 1,164 2,545 1,307 Other income, net 4 - 884 - Operating profit (loss) (40) 884 2,910 993









Financing income 1,331 390 2,936 438 Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives and other assets, net (452) 431 494 484 Financing expenses (1,237) (2,485) (5,521) (2,790) Financing expenses, net (358) (1,664) (2,091) (1,868) Income (loss) before taxes on income (398) (780) 819 (875) Taxes on income (11) (189) (215) (212) Income (loss) for the period (409) (969) 604 (1,087) Income (loss) attributable to:







Owners of the Company (256) (711) 1,057 (797) Non-controlling interests (153) (258) (453) (290) Income (loss) for the period (409) (969) 604 (1,087) Other comprehensive income (loss) items that after







initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss)







were or will be transferred to profit or loss:







Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (1,298) 1,232 (787) 1,383









Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges (926) 350 (1,008) 393 Net change in fair value of cash flowhedges transferred to profit or loss 755 (1,010) 643 (1,134) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (1,469) 572 (1,152) 642 Total comprehensive loss for the period (1,878) (397) (548) (445)









Basic net income (loss) per share (0.02) (0.07) 0.10 (0.07) Diluted net income (loss) per share (0.02) (0.07) 0.10 (0.07)









* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.123)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands)



Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total



Interests Equity









Translation









Share Share Retained earnings (accumulated Treasury reserve from foreign Hedging







capital premium deficit) shares operations Reserve Total



€ in thousands For the three month ended March 31,

















2019 (unaudited):

















Balance as at

















January 1, 2019 19,980 58,334 758 (1,736) 1,396 (227) 78,515 (1,558) 76,957 Loss for the period - - (711) - - - (711) (258) (969) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - 1,314 (660) 654 (82) 572 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (711) - 1,314 (660) (57) (340) (397) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:

















Options exercise 8 11 - - - - 19 - 19 Share-based payments - 1 - - - - 1 - 1 Balance as at

















March 31, 2019 19,988 58,356 47 (1,736) 2,710 (887) 78,478 (1,898) 76,580 For the year ended

















December 31, 2018 (audited):

















Balance as at

















January 1, 2018 19,980 58,339 (299) (1,736) 2,219 138 78,641 (1,141) 77,500 Profit for the year - - 1,057 - - - 1,057 (453) 604 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - - (823) (365) (1,188) 36 (1,152) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 1,057 - (823) (365) (131) (417) (548) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 5 - - - - 5 - 5 Balance as at

















December 31, 2018 19,980 58,344 758 (1,736) 1,396 (227) 78,515 (1,558) 76,957

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)



Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total



Interests Equity





























Translation









Share Share Retained earnings (accumulated Treasury reserve from foreign Hedging







capital premium deficit) shares operations Reserve Total



€ in thousands For the three month ended March 31,

















2018 (unaudited):

















Balance as at

















January 1, 2018 19,980 58,339 (299) (1,736) 2,219 138 78,641 (1,141) 77,500 Loss for the period - - (256) - - - (256) (153) (409) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - (1,342) (171) (1,513) 44 (1,469) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (256) - (1,342) (171) (1,769) (109) (1,878) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 1 - - - - 1 - 1 Balance as at

















March 31, 2018 19,980 58,340 (555) (1,736) 877 (33) 76,873 (1,250) 75,623













Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total



Interests Equity





























Translation









Share Share Retained earnings (accumulated Treasury reserve from foreign Hedging







capital premium deficit) shares operations Reserve Total



Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2019: (euro 1 = US$ 1.123)) For the three month ended March 31,

















2019 (unaudited):

















Balance as at

















January 1, 2019 22,435 65,512 850 (1,949) 1,568 (255) 88,161 (1,749) 86,412 Loss for the period - - (797) - - - (797) (290) (1,087) Other comprehensive profit (loss) for the period - - - - 1,475 (741) 734 (92) 642 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (797) - 1,475 (741) (63) (382) (445) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:

















Options exercise 9 12 - - - - 21 - 21 Share-based payments - 1 - - - - 1 - 1 Balance as at

















March 31, 2019 22,444 65,525 53 (1,949) 3,043 (996) 88,120 (2,131) 85,989

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands)

For the three months

ended March 31, 2018 For the three months

ended March 31, 2019 For the year

ended December 31, 2018 For the three months

ended March 31, 2019

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$* Cash flows from operating activities







Income (loss) for the period (409) (969) 604 (1,087) Adjustments for :







Financing expenses, net 358 1,664 2,091 1,868 Depreciation 1,358 1,578 5,816 1,772 Share-based payment transactions 1 1 5 1 Share of profits of equity accounted investees (1,163) (1,164) (2,545) (1,307) Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee 1,176 - 3,036 - Change in trade receivables and other receivables 681 (1,696) (17) (1,904) Change in other assets 671 (708) 37 (795) Change in receivables from concessions project 250 171 1,431 192 Change in accrued severance pay, net - 4 15 4 Change in trade payables 349 509 633 572 Change in other payables (423) 416 (1,565) 467 Taxes on income 11 189 215 212 Income taxes paid (1) - (77) - Interest received 395 415 1,835 466 Interest paid (382) (205) (4,924) (230) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,872 205 6,590 231









Cash flows from investing activities







Acquisition of fixed assets (1,112) (7,289) (3,708) (8,184) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired - (1,000) (1,000) (1,123) Repayment of loan to an equity accounted investee 490 - 1,540 604 Advances on account of investments - - - - Acquisition of marketable securities - - - - Proceeds from marketable securities - - 3,316 - Proceed from (invest in) settlement of derivatives, net 15 532 664 597 Decrease (increase) in restricted cash 79 87 (3,107) 98 Loans to others - - (3,500) - Net cash used in investing activities (528) (7,670) (5,795) (8,612)









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of long-term loans and finance lease obligations (177) (506) (17,819) (568) Repayment of Debentures - - (4,668) - Proceeds from options - 19 - 21 Proceeds from long-term loans 40 17,424 34,754 19,565 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (137) 16,937 12,258 (19,018)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (200) (1) (133) (2) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,007 9,471 12,920 10,635 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 23,962 36,882 23,962 41,413 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 25,969 46,353 36,882 52,048









* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.123)



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Income (Loss) to EBITDA (in thousands)









For the three months ended March 31, For the year ended December 31, For the three months ended March 31,

2018 2019 2018 2019

Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into US$* Net income (loss) for the period (409) (969) 604 (1,087) Financing expenses, net 358 1,664 2,091 1,868 Taxes on income 11 189 215 212 Depreciation 1,358 1,578 5,816 1,772 EBITDA 1,318 2,462 8,726 2,765









* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.123)

Contact:

Kalia Weintraub

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: ellogu@ellomay.com

SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd

