Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

TEL-AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and the US, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Revenues were approximately €12 million[1] for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to approximately €11.8 million for the three months ended March 31 , 2022.The change in revenues is mainly due to: (i) an increase of approximately €1.4 million in revenues from the Company's biogas plants in the Netherlands , resulting mainly from increased production and an increase in the 2023 gas price, (ii) revenues of approximately €0.9 million from Ellomay Solar, a 28 MW photovoltaic facility in Spain (" Ellomay Solar "), which was not operational during the first quarter of 2022 and (iii) a decrease of approximately €1.9 million in the revenues of the Talasol PV Plant, a 300 MW facility in Spain (the " Talasol PV Plant "), resulting from a decrease in electricity prices in Spain . .

CEO Review for Q1 2023

The Company's operations concentrate on three two main fields:

Construction of New Projects: PV projects in Italy and a pumped hydro storage project in the Manara Cliff in Israel .

and a pumped hydro storage project in the Manara Cliff in . Initiating and Developing of New Projects: PV projects in Italy , Spain , USA and Israel .

, , and . Management, Operation and Improvement of Generating Projects: PV projects in Israel and Spain and bio-gas projects in the Netherlands (bio-gas).

The Company's revenues for the quarter were approximately €12 million, an increase of approximately €0.3 million compared to the same period last year. These revenues are slightly higher than the revenues for the same period last year, despite a decrease in electricity prices in Spain. The increase in revenues is due to an increase in revenues of the bio-gas operations in the Netherlands and the addition of revenues from Ellomay Solar that was connected to the electricity grid in June 2022.

The cash flow from operations for the quarter was approximately €1.4 million.

The increase in project development costs was mainly due to the large advancement in the development of the photovoltaic portfolio in Italy, Israel and the US.

The net profit for the quarter was approximately €2.8 million.

Activity in Spain:

The electricity prices in Spain decreased during the first quarter to an average price of €91 per MWh compared to an average price of €199 per MWh for the same quarter last year.

The Talasol PV project (300 MW PV) (Company's share is 51%) produced during the first quarter revenues from the sale of electricity and green certificates of approximately €5.6 million. Talasol is a party to a financial hedge of its electricity capture price (PPA). Approximately 80% of its production (75% based on P-50) are sold under this agreement for a fixed price. The remaining electricity produced by Talasol is sold directly to the grid, at spot prices.

The Ellomay Solar project (28 MW PV) produced during the first quarter revenues from the sale of electricity and green certificates of approximately €0.9 million.

Activity in Italy:

The Company has approximately 505 MW PV projects under advanced development stages, of which licenses have been obtained for approximately 203 MW. The Company is in advanced construction of projects with an aggregate capacity of 20 MW that are expected to be connected to the grid and finish testing by the end of August 2023. The remainder of the licenses (approximately 183 MW) are expected to commence construction during 2023.

The Company has additional projects in early development stages (in addition to the 505 MW in advanced development stages), the intention is to reach a portfolio of approximately 1,000 MW PV by the end of 2027. The Company is negotiating a financing agreement with a leading European bank in the field.

Activity in Israel:

The Manara Pumped Storage Project (Company's share is 83.34%): The Manara Cliff pumped storage project, with a capacity of 156 MW, is in advanced construction stages and expected to reach commercial operation during the second half of 2026, and to produce average annual revenues of approximately €74 million and EBITDA of approximately €33 million. The Company and its partner in the project, Ampa, invested all of the equity required for the project (other than linkage differences), and the remainder of the funding is from a consortium of lenders led by Mizrahi Bank, at a scope of approximately NIS 1.18 billion.

Development of PV licenses combined with storage:

1. The Komemiyut Project: intended for 21 MW PV and 47 MW / hour batteries. The project has an approval for connection to the grid and is in the process of receiving a building permit. Commencement of construction is planned for the third quarter of 2023.

2. The Qelahim Project: intended for 15 MW PV and 33 MW / hour batteries. The project has an approval for connection to the grid, and is in the final stages of the zoning approval.

The Komemiyut and Qelahim projects are based on tender No. 1 that the Company won and there is an option of transition to regulation that enables a direct sale to end customers.

3. The Talmei Yosef Project: an expansion of the existing project to 104 dunams, intended for 10 MW PV and 22 MW / hour batteries. The request for zoning approval has been filed and approval is expected to be received in the third quarter of 2023.

4. The Talmei Yosef Storage Project in Batteries: there is a zoning approval for 30 dunam, intended for approximately 400 MW / hour. The project is designed for the regulation of the high voltage storage.

5. The Sharsheret Project: intended for 20 MW PV and 44 MW / hour batteries. The zoning request was submitted.

6. In addition, the Company has approximately 250 dunams under advanced planning stages.

Dorad Power Station (Company's share is approximately 9.4%): the gas flow from the Karish reservoir that began during November 2023 reduced the gas costs of Dorad. In addition, the change in the electricity tariff, which entered into force in January 2023, means an increase in the "PISGA"/ peak (high consumption) hours. The elimination of the "GEVA" (average consumption) hours, is expected to reduce the operating expenses of the power station without decreasing the revenues, or alternatively to increase the operating hours, which will increase revenues and profits. Moreover, the Israeli government decided to increase the power station by an additional 650 MW and the approval of the National Infrastructure Committee to the TTL/11/B plan – expansion of the Dorad power station.

Activity in the Netherlands:

In connection with the military conflict in Ukraine and the stoppage of Russian gas supply to Europe, there are substantial changes in the field of biogas in the Netherlands and Europe. Europe in general and the Netherlands specifically have set ambitious goals for increasing gas production from waste. Various incentives are being considered, the main one is increasing the price of the green certificates. The price of these certificates has increased from an average of 13–15 euro cents per cubic meter to around 30-45 euro cents per cubic meter and future increases are currently projected. Commencing May 2023 a generator of 1 MWh operating based on self-produced gas started to operate in the GGB facility (the only facility that did not self-generate electricity and heat), which provides the electricity and heating needs of the facility. The expected reduction in expenses is over €1 million per year.

The Company estimates that with the increasing importance of the biogas field, this field entered into a new era. In the Netherlands, new legislation was adopted that obliges the gas suppliers to incorporate green gas in a scope of up to 20% of the amount supplied by them, valid commencing January 1, 2024. This legislation, and the growing demand for green certificates derived from the biogas industry, is expected to add and improve the expected results of the biogas segment of the Company.

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's operating performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The Company uses this measure internally as performance measure and believes that when this measure is combined with IFRS measure it add useful information concerning the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided on page 16 of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, Israel and the US.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (Nm3 per year, respectively;

, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (Nm3 per year, respectively; 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

; Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Two SRL that are constructing photovoltaic plants with installed capacity of 14.8 MW and 4.95 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy ; and

; and Ellomay Solar Italy Four SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Five SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Seven SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 15.06 MW, 87.2 MW, 54.77 MW and 18 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy that have reached "ready to build" status.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, extension of current or approval of new rules and regulations increasing the operating expenses of manufacturers of renewable energy in Spain, increases in interest rates and inflation, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, the impact of continued military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company and general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates, including Israel, Spain, Italy and the United States. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 Unaudited Audited Unaudited € in thousands Convenience Translation into

US$ in thousands* Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 69,737 46,458 75,852 Marketable securities - 2,836 - Short term deposits 21,374 - 23,248 Restricted cash 810 900 881 Receivable from concession project 1,581 1,799 1,720 Trade and other receivables 15,757 12,682 17,139

109,259 64,675 118,840 Non-current assets





Investment in equity accounted investee 29,701 30,029 32,305 Advances on account of investments 2,710 2,328 2,948 Receivable from concession project 23,843 24,795 25,934 Fixed assets 372,743 365,756 405,429 Right-of-use asset 32,106 30,020 34,921 Intangible asset 3,819 4,094 4,154 Restricted cash and deposits 19,132 20,192 20,810 Deferred tax 13,722 23,510 14,925 Long term receivables 9,559 9,270 10,397 Derivatives 1,331 1,488 1,448

508,666 511,482 553,271 Total assets 617,925 576,157 672,111







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities of long-term bank loans 12,524 12,815 13,622 Current maturities of long-term loans 10,000 10,000 10,877 Current maturities of debentures 18,209 18,714 19,806 Trade payables 3,790 4,504 4,123 Other payables 17,222 11,207 18,732 Current maturities of derivatives 14,479 33,183 15,749 Current maturities of lease liabilities 810 745 881

77,034 91,168 83,790 Non-current liabilities





Long-term lease liabilities 24,497 22,005 26,645 Long-term loans 227,565 229,466 247,520 Other long-term bank loans 22,623 21,582 24,607 Debentures 142,528 91,714 155,026 Deferred tax 6,170 6,770 6,711 Other long-term liabilities 1,000 2,021 1,088 Derivatives 3,972 28,354 4,320

428,355 401,912 465,917 Total liabilities 505,389 493,080 549,707 Equity





Share capital 25,613 25,613 27,859 Share premium 86,069 86,038 93,616 Treasury shares (1,736) (1,736) (1,888) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests 5,697 5,697 6,197 Reserves (1,617) (12,632) (1,759) Accumulated deficit (3,645) (7,256) (3,965) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 110,381 95,724 120,060 Non-controlling interest 2,155 (12,647) 2,344 Total equity 112,536 83,077 122,404 Total liabilities and equity 617,925 576,157 672,111

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2023: euro 1 = US$ 1.088)



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three months

ended March 31, For the year ended

December 31, For the three months

ended March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 Unaudited Audited Unaudited € in thousands (except per share data) Convenience Translation

into US$ in thousands* Revenues 12,028 11,761 53,360 13,083 Operating expenses (6,452) (5,971) (24,089) (7,018) Depreciation and amortization expenses (4,115) (4,014) (16,092) (4,476) Gross profit 1,461 1,776 13,179 1,589









Project development costs (1,634) (711) (3,784) (1,777) General and administrative expenses (1,480) (1,477) (5,892) (1,610) Share of profits of equity accounted investee 1,178 231 1,206 1,281 Operating profit (loss) (475) (181) 4,709 (517)









Financing income 5,403 809 9,565 5,877 Financing income (expenses) in connection with

derivatives and warrants, net 86 (34) 605 94 Financing expenses in connection with projects finance (1,885) (1,365) (7,765) (2,050) Financing expenses in connection with debentures (828) (1,029) (2,130) (901) Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan (465) (543) (1,529) (506) Other financing expenses (288) (784) (1,212) (313) Financing income (expenses), net 2,023 (2,946) (2,466) 2,201 Profit (loss) before taxes on income 1,548 (3,127) 2,243 1,684 Tax benefit (taxes on income) 1,256 (279) (2,103) 1,366 Profit (loss) for the period 2,804 (3,406) 140 3,050 Profit (loss) attributable to:







Owners of the Company 3,611 (2,934) (357) 3,928 Non-controlling interests (807) (472) 497 (878) Profit (loss) for the period 2,804 (3,406) 140 3,050 Other comprehensive income (loss) items







That after initial recognition in comprehensive income

(loss) were or will be transferred to profit or loss:







Foreign currency translation differences for foreign

operations (5,550) (98) (7,829) (6,037) Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow

hedges 32,174 (40,786) (28,283) 34,995 Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss - 27 821 - Total other comprehensive income (loss) 26,624 (40,857) (35,291) 28,958









Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Owners of the Company 11,015 (20,669) (19,920) 11,981 Non-controlling interests 15,609 (20,188) (15,371) 16,977 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 26,624 (40,857) (35,291) 28,958 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 29,428 (44,263) (35,151) 32,008









Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

attributable to:







Owners of the Company 14,626 (23,603) (20,277) 15,909 Non-controlling interests 14,802 (20,660) (14,874) 16,099 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 29,428 (44,263) (35,151) 32,008









Basic profit (loss) per share 0.27 (0.23) (0.03) 0.29 Diluted profit (loss) per share 0.27 (0.23) (0.03) 0.29

*Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2023: euro 1 = US$ 1.088)





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Share capital Share premium Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total Interests Equity Accumulated Deficit Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Interests

Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests Total



€ in thousands For the three months ended



















March 31, 2023 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2023 25,613 86,038 (7,256) (1,736) 7,970 (20,602) 5,697 95,724 (12,647) 83,077 Profit (loss) for the period - - 3,611 - - - - 3,611 (807) 2,804 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - (5,292) 16,307 - 11,015 15,609 26,624 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 3,611 - (5,292) 16,307 - 14,626 14,802 29,428 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Share-based payments - 31 - - - - - 31 - 31 Balance as at March 31, 2023 25,613 86,069 (3,645) (1,736) 2,678 (4,295) 5,697 110,381 2,155 112,536

































































For the three months ended



















March 31, 2022 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2022 25,605 85,883 (7,217) (1,736) 15,365 (8,077) 5,697 115,520 (2,037) 113,483 Loss for the period - - (2,934) - - - - (2,934) (472) (3,406) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (90) (20,579) - (20,669) (20,188) (40,857) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (2,934) - (90) (20,579) - (23,603) (20,660) (44,263) Balance as at March 31, 2022 25,605 85,883 (10,151) (1,736) 15,275 (28,656) 5,697 91,917 (22,697) 69,220

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)

Share capital Share premium Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total Interests Equity Accumulated deficit Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Interests Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests Total



€ in thousands For the year ended



















December 31, 2022 (Audited):



















Balance as at



















January 1, 2022 25,605 85,883 (6,899) (1,736) 15,365 (8,077) 5,697 115,838 (1,731) 114,107 Profit (loss) for the year - - (357) - - - - (357) 497 140 Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - (7,395) (12,525) - (19,920) (15,371) (35,291) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (357) - (7,395) (12,525) - (20,277) (14,874) (35,151) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares - - - - - - - - 3,958 3,958 Options exercise 8 28 - - - - - 36 - 36 Share-based payments - 127 - - - - - 127 - 127 Balance as at December 31, 2022 25,613 86,038 (7,256) (1,736) 7,970 (20,602) 5,697 95,724 (12,647) 83,077



























Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)

Share capital Share premium Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total Interests Equity Accumulated deficit Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Interests Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests Total



Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2023: euro 1 = US$ 1.088) For the three months ended



















March 31, 2023 (Unaudited): 27,859 93,582 (7,893) (1,888) 8,669 (22,409) 6,197 104,117 (13,755) 90,362 Balance as at January 1, 2023



















Profit (loss) for the period - - 3,928 - - - - 3,928 (878) 3,050 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - (5,756) 17,737 - 11,981 16,977 28,958 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 3,928 - (5,756) 17,737 - 15,909 16,099 32,008 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Share-based payments - 34 - - - - - 34 - 34 Balance as at March 31, 2023 27,859 93,616 (3,965) (1,888) 2,913 (4,672) 6,197 120,060 2,344 122,404



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow

For the three months

ended March 31, For the year

ended

December 31, For the three months

ended March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 Unaudited Audited Unaudited € in thousands Convenience

Translation into US$* Cash flows from operating activities







Profit (loss) for the period 2,804 (3,406) 140 3,050 Adjustments for :







Financing expenses (income), net (2,023) 2,946 2,466 (2,201) Depreciation and amortization 4,115 4,014 16,092 4,476 Share-based payment transactions 31 - 127 34 Share of profits of equity accounted investees (1,178) (231) (1,206) (1,281) Change in trade receivables and other receivables (1,759) (2,814) 724 (1,913) Change in other assets (120) 1,841 (209) (131) Change in receivables from concessions project 257 252 (521) 280 Change in trade payables (876) (75) 1,697 (953) Change in other payables 1,803 5,274 3,807 1,961 Taxes on income (Tax benefit) (1,256) 279 2,103 (1,366) Income taxes paid - - (6,337) - Interest received 493 471 1,896 536 Interest paid (923) (404) (9,459) (1,004)

(1,436) 11,553 11,180 (1,562) Net cash from operating activities 1,368 8,147 11,320 1,488 Cash flows from investing activities







Acquisition of fixed assets (12,861) (15,527) (48,610) (13,989) VAT associated with the acquisition of fixed assets - (2,225) - - Repayment of loan from an equity accounted investee - - 149 - Loan to an equity accounted investee (60) - (128) (65) Advances on account of investments (382) - (774) (415) Proceeds from marketable securities 2,837 - (1,062) 3,086 Proceeds from settlement of derivatives, net - (528) (528) - Proceed (investment) in restricted cash, net 893 1,103 (4,873) 971 Investment in short term deposit (21,945) - 27,645 (23,869) Net cash used in investing activities (31,518) (17,177) (28,181) (34,281) Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from options - - 36 - Cost associated with long term loans (315) (8,460) (9,988) (343) Payment of principal of lease liabilities (200) (3,795) (5,703) (218) Proceeds from long-term loans 764 196,520 215,170 831 Repayment of long-term loans (686) (121,372) (153,751) (746) Repayment of Debentures - - (19,764) - Repayment of SWAP instrument associated with long term loans - (3,290) (3,290) - Proceed from settlement of derivatives, net - - 3,800 - Proceeds from issue of debentures 55,808 - - 60,702 Net cash from financing activities 55,371 59,603 26,510 60,226 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (1,942) (821) (4,420) (2,113) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 23,279 49,752 5,229 25,320 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 46,458 41,229 41,229 50,532 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 69,737 90,981 46,458 75,852

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2023: euro 1 = US$ 1.088)





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries



Operating Segments

PV





Total







Ellomay



Bio



reportable

Total Italy Spain Solar Talasol Israel Gas Dorad Manara segments Reconciliations consolidated For the three months ended March 31, 2023 € in thousands























Revenues - 732 889 5,581 295 4,531 16,011 - 28,039 (16,011) 12,028 Operating expenses - (173) (532) (1,820) (84) (3,843) (11,741) - (18,193) 11,741 (6,452) Depreciation expenses - (229) (233) (2,828) (120) (700) (1,392) - (5,502) 1,387 (4,115) Gross profit (loss) - 330 124 933 91 (12) 2,878 - 4,344 (2,883) 1,461























Adjusted Gross profit (loss) - 330 124 933 242[2] (12) 2,878 - 4,495 (3,034) 1,461 Project development costs



















(1,634) General and administrative expenses



















(1,480) Share of loss of equity accounted investee



















1,178 Operating profit



















(475) Financing income



















5,403 Financing expenses in connection





















with derivatives and warrants, net



















86 Financing expenses, net



















(3,466) Profit before taxes on Income



















1,548 Segment assets as at





















March 31, 2023 32,294 14,137 19,490 236,859 33,496 32,416 104,097 137,410 610,199 7,726 617,925

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to EBITDA (unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, For the year ended December 31, For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 € in thousands Convenience Translation into US$* Net profit (loss) for the period 2,804 (3,406) 140 3,050 Financing expenses (income), net (2,023) 2,946 2,466 (2,201) Taxes on income (tax benefit) (1,256) 279 2,103 (1,366) Depreciation and amortization 4,115 4,014 16,092 4,476 EBITDA 3,640 3,833 20,801 3,959

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2023: euro 1 = US$ 1.088)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Financial Covenants

Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series C, Series D and Series E Debentures (together, the "Debentures"), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Item 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2023, and below.

Net Financial Debt

As of March 31, 2023, the Company's Net Financial Debt, (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures), was approximately €71.1 million (consisting of approximately €276.8[3] million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations, approximately €162.8[4] million in connection with the Series C Debentures issuances (in July 2019, October 2020, February 2022 and October 2022), the Series D Convertible Debentures issuance (in February 2022) and the Series E Secured Debentures issuance (in February 2023), net of approximately €91.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €276.8[5] million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Information for the Company's Series C Debenture Holders.

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series C Debentures (as amended on June 6, 2022, the "Series C Deed of Trust"), includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) was approximately €126.2 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 36.2%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA[6], was 3.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2023:



For the four-quarter period

ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited € in thousands Profit for the period 6,350 Financing income, net (2,503) Taxes on income 568 Depreciation 16,193 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to

calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,400 Share-based payments 158 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series C Deed of Trust 24,166

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Information for the Company's Series D Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series D Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) was approximately €126.2 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 36.2%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA[7] was 2.9.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2023:



For the four quarter period

ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited € in thousands Profit for the period 6,350 Financing income, net (2,503) Taxes on income 568 Depreciation and amortization expenses 16,193 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to

calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,400 Share-based payments 158 Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation

Date during the four preceding quarters[8] 390 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series D Deed of Trust 24,556

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Information for the Company's Series E Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series E Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series E Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series E Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) was approximately €126.2 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 36.2%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA[9] was 2.9.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2023:



For the four-quarter period

ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited € in thousands Profit for the period 6,350 Financing income, net (2,503) Taxes on income 568 Depreciation and amortization expenses 16,193 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to

calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,400 Share-based payments 158 Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation

Date during the four preceding quarters[10] 390 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series E Deed of Trust 24,556

In connection with the undertaking included in Section 3.17.2 of Annex 6 of the Series E Deed of Trust, no circumstances occurred during the reporting period under which the rights to loans provided to Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Ellomay Luzon Energy")), which were pledged to the holders of the Company's Series E Debentures, will become subordinate to the amounts owed by Ellomay Luzon Energy to Israel Discount Bank Ltd.

As of March 31, 2023, the value of the assets pledged to the holders of the Series E Debentures in the Company's books (unaudited) is approximately €32.3 million (approximately NIS 127.15 million based on the exchange rate as of such date).

[1] The revenues are based on IFRS and do not take into account the adjustments included in the Company's investor presentation.

[2] The gross profit of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant located in Israel is adjusted to include income from the sale of electricity (approximately €629 thousands) and depreciation expenses (approximately €478 thousands) under the fixed asset model, which were not recognized as revenues and depreciation expenses, respectively, under the financial asset model as per IFRIC 12.

[3] The amount of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest-bearing financial obligations provided above includes an amount of approximately €4.1 million costs associated with such debt, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debt amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.

[4] The amount of the Debentures provided above includes an amount of approximately €2 million associated costs, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debentures amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.

[5] The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders' loans to the project companies).

[6] The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

[7] The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust). The Series D Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series D Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

[8] The adjustment is based on the results of Ellomay Solar since June 2022.

[9] The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust). The Series E Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series E Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

[10] The adjustment is based on the results of Ellomay Solar since June 2022.

SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd.