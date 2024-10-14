ELLORE TO ELEVATE SENIOR LIVING IN SANTA CLARA

The Luxury Residential Building Will Deliver a New Benchmark for Senior Living Rooted in Wellness and Community for the Generation that Built Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellore, Santa Clara's newest luxury senior living community, officially launches leasing. Developed by Related California and operated by Oakmont Management Group, Ellore is a blend of sophistication, innovation and sustainability to fit the Silicon Valley lifestyle. Located at 2350 Calle De Luna, Ellore is comprised of 176 residences (including independent living, assisted living and memory care), thoughtfully-designed amenities, diverse programming and services for a wide range of needs.

Ellore's 20th floor includes an activity room which will host a multitude of events including art classes, games, lectures and more, a fitness center, yoga studio, state-of-the-art theater, spa treatment room, private showers and an outdoor saltwater plunge pool which overlooks the Diablo Mountains. Located at 2350 Calle De Luna in Santa Clara, Calif., Ellore is comprised of 176 residences (including independent living, assisted living and memory care), thoughtfully-designed amenities, diverse programming and services for a wide range of needs.

The 20-story tower is designed by the acclaimed Steinberg Hart with interiors by MAWD – March and White Design. Each residence is crafted with Italian-made cabinetry and fully customized, spa-like bathrooms and envisioned to meet individualized needs including studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and penthouse suites as well as furnished respite suites (located on the fourth floor) and dedicated memory care residences. All independent and assisted living residences feature full-size kitchens.

"We are proud to finally reach this milestone for Ellore with our partners at Oakmont Management Group," said Nick Vanderboom, Chief Operating Officer of Related California. "Located in the heart of The Clara District, Ellore will set a new standard of luxury senior living in Silicon Valley by offering residents thoughtfully curated homes, amenities and programming for older adults without sacrificing design, comfort and lifestyle."

"Ellore is a tribute to the people who have invested so much to make Silicon Valley the vibrant and world-renowned community it is today," said Lola Bullock, Executive Director of Ellore. "It's an honor to provide them with this mindful living space and care program that makes the most of modern technologies and wellness practices in a classic luxury environment."

From discreetly coordinated services to personalized assistance, residents at Ellore experience care that seamlessly integrates into their daily lives, always delivered with the utmost respect for dignity and comfort. Its tailored care plans, with highly trained team members available to deliver individualized personal care, respect each resident's independence and privacy.

Ellore's wide range of amenities and programming provide residents a built-in community with a boutique feel. The third floor is home to its main restaurant, The Summit Room, with an outdoor dining terrace, cocktail lounge and bar, expansive library lounge as well as a private dining room. The fourth floor hosts an on-site wellness center including a concierge physician's office and physical therapy suite. The 20th floor includes its activity room which will host a multitude of events including art classes, games, lectures, and more, a fitness center, yoga studio, state-of-the-art theater, spa treatment room, private showers and an outdoor saltwater plunge pool, which overlooks the Diablo Mountains.

Ellore is located in The Clara District, a vibrant 45-acre community designed to be a premier destination for living, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Framed by Santa Clara's salt ponds, Levi's Stadium and the Diablo Mountain Range with a neighborhood dog park, children's play structure, dining options, parks, trails, and transit all within walking distance, the community offers something for everyone.

Residences are now available for reservation and move-ins are expected to begin in early 2025. For more information on Ellore or to schedule your exclusive tour, please visit https://elloreseniorliving.com, call (669) 288-5610, or visit the information center at 2350 Calle De Luna (open daily from 8 AM to 6 PM).

