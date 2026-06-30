Ellsworth Announced as The Official Cheese Curd of the Wisconsin State Fair

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, a leader in Cheese Curds, has been declared The Official Cheese Curds of the Wisconsin State Fair

ELLSWORTH, Wis., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is proud to announce that their award-winning cheese curds have been declared The Official Cheese Curds of the Wisconsin State Fair to be held in West Allis, a suburb of Milwaukee, August 6-16.

Per Jocee Weaver, Director of Sponsorships at the Wisconsin State Fair, "Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery represents the farm tradition that is at the roots of the State Fair, and we are proud to welcome them amongst our sponsors in 2026 and declare them The Official Cheese Curds of the Wisconsin State Fair."

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery's Natural State Fair Cheese Curd

Ellsworth is the leading supplier of fresh cheese curds to concession stands that batter and deep fry them for the State Fair, but it is also offering pre-packaged Made Fresh for the Fair Pouches for the first time. These special 2oz Pouches will be available exclusively at Brad & Harry's concession stand at the State Fair in 5 delicious Flavors: Natural Cheddar, Garlic, Pizza, Jalapeno, and Dill Pickle.

These Made Fresh for the Fair Cheese Curd Pouches are perfect for consumers who are looking for a wholesome dairy snack at the State Fair. In addition to being a great tasting snack, these Cheese Curd Pouches are also a good source of protein, delivering 12 grams of Protein per 2oz Pouch.

Ellsworth is a leader in Cheese Curds. According to Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery's CEO, Kevin Pieh, "we are the #1 Brand of Refrigerated Retail Cheese Curds in the U.S., based on Circana data, and are recognized as the Gold Standard in Cheese Curds. In fact, the village of Ellsworth, where our curds are produced, is officially recognized as the Cheese Curd Capital".

Continues Pieh "Cheese Curds are a long-standing tradition at Ellsworth. They are made as part of the natural cheese-making process, except we catch the curds before they normally get pressed to make traditional cheese. Our manufacturing facility in Ellsworth, WI is specifically designed for this process in order to meet consumer demand. We encourage everyone to come out to the Wisconsin State Fair and enjoy our cheese curds, whether deep fried or our new special Made Fresh for the Fair Cheese Curd Pouches."

About Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is owned by 180 family dairy farms and has been operating for over 115 years. It is most well-known for its award-winning Natural Cheese Curds and is the #1 Refrigerated Retail Brand of Cheese Curds in the U.S. and a leading supplier of Fresh Cheese Curds to Restaurants and Foodservice operators. Its Cheese Curds are so popular that Ellsworth, WI has been designated the Cheese Curd Capital. Ellsworth also makes award-winning Specialty Natural Block Cheeses such as its Habanero Ghost Pepper Jack, and Premium Pasteurized Process Cheeses and Spreads. It has manufacturing facilities in Ellsworth, Menomonie, and New London, Wisconsin.

For More Information Contact

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery Media Contact:

Laura Lefebvre

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

232 North Wallace Street

Ellsworth, WI 54011

[email protected]

Wisconsin State Fair Media Contact:

Tim McCormick

Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park

414-322-2935

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery